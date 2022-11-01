Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
BCH Earns Accreditation from National Financial Accountability OrganizationBuilding Indiana BusinessValparaiso, IN
UNLV Football: A game in South Bend suddenly looks a whole lot more winnableEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Top Industry Experts Presenting at Free Business and Economic OutlookBuilding Indiana BusinessValparaiso, IN
Indiana is Home to One of the Deadliest Lakes in the CountryTravel MavenIndiana State
CLH’s Alexia Perez Joins INCPAS Young Pros Leadership Academy (YPLA)Building Indiana BusinessIndiana State
Related
abc57.com
Crews on scene of warehouse fire in La Porte
LA PORTE, Ind. -- La Porte County Dispatch confirms an industrial warehouse caught fire between November 2 and early November 3. The building is GTW Enterprises, a paper business, located on West 800 North. Dispatch could not say when the fire started. This is a developing story and will be...
hometownnewsnow.com
Road Closed for Repaving
(La Porte, IN) - A stretch of a busy road in La Porte is closed for the time being. Boyd Boulevard is being resurfaced from Jefferson Avenue to Ohio Street. The existing asphalt started to be removed this morning, said La Porte Code Enforcement Director Jeff Batchelor. The stretch of...
laportecounty.life
Remembrance/Salute set for Edward P. Robinson Community Veterans Memorial
In observance of Veterans Day/Armistice Day on Friday, Nov. 11, the Munster VFW Post 2697 will host a ceremony at the Edward P. Robinson Community Veterans Memorial Park. Beginning at 10:45 a.m., Post 2697 will lead a brief gathering at the park, 9710 Calumet Ave. The ceremony will include a three-volley salute, with taps concluding the ceremony at 11 a.m. The War to End All Wars ended in armistice on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918.
laportecounty.life
REO Speedwagon to perform at Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek Event Center on Friday, March 24, 2023
Hotel and dinner packages available; Tickets go on sale on Friday, November 4. The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce a concert by REO Speedwagon at Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek® Event Center on Friday, March 24, 2023 at 9 p.m. Eastern. Ticket prices for the show range from $89 to $139, plus applicable fees, and can be purchased online beginning on Friday, November 4 at 11 a.m. Eastern. Hotel rooms are available on the night of the concert and can be purchased with event tickets.
laportecounty.life
South Shore Line to offer active-duty military personnel & veterans free transportation Nov. 11 through Nov. 14
To show our gratitude, all active-duty military personnel and veterans are invited to ride the South Shore Line for free November 11-14, 2022. “By offering active-duty military personnel and veterans (including reservists) free rides in celebration of Veterans Day, we hope they feel our gratitude for their service,” commented Nicole Barker, Director of Capital Investment and Implementation at the SSL.
laportecounty.life
Northwest Health celebrates employees with spooktastic trunk-or-treats
Last week, Northwest Health showed appreciation to their dedicated team members with Trunk-or-Treats at their Northwest Health – La Porte and Porter locations. The events featured fun-filled activities including face painting, balloon animals, and of course Halloween decorated cars filled with candy and treats for the kids. Kids, dressed...
nwi.life
Redwood Landscape creates ideal outdoor common area for Crown Point residents
Redwood Landscape is making Walkerton Park, one of Crown Point’s newest subdivisions, the place to be for outdoor parties and get-togethers with a newly designed common area for all its residents to use. The area, totaling about 140 feet by 80 feet, will feature many different amenities perfect for...
laportecounty.life
A La Porte County Life in the Spotlight: Katie Johnston
While the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic saw many safely tucked away in their homes, Katie Johnston was on the frontlines. Johnston, director of nursing at HealthLinc, was suited up and in her community trying to protect La Porte. After spending her time traveling between HealthLinc’s clinical sites, being able to support La Porte helped her connect with the community.
This Long Abandoned Bridge is Secretly One of the Best Fishing Spots in Northern Indiana
There's a bridge well hidden along the Indiana and Illinois state line that has not seen any vehicular traffic in decades. Today it's a secret location best known only to fishermen. The bridge is along Stateline Road between Momence, Illinois and Lake Village, Indiana. Traveling along Ilinois Route 114/Indiana Route...
abc57.com
Police chase ends with suspect vehicle in St. Joseph River
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A police chase that began in Berrien County ended when the suspect's vehicle landed in the St. Joseph River, according to Berrien County dispatch. At 5:03 p.m., the South Bend Fire Department was called to the area of Riverside Drive and East Marion Street for the incident.
valpo.life
Four Winds Casinos announces South Bend Job Fair, November promotions and Thanksgiving Day dining options
The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce a Job Fair at the Howard Park Event Center for positions to support the expansion of Four Winds South Bend as well as exciting promotions and Thanksgiving Day dining options during the month of November. Four...
WNDU
Multiple crews called to fire in LaPorte County
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Fire Marshals are investigating after a fire devastated a family business in La Porte. The fire happened at GTW Enterprises, INC., located at 183 W 800 N, in La Porte County. Around 1:10 a.m. on Thursday morning, neighbors noticed the building was on...
abc57.com
Lindsey Buckingham concert at the Lerner cancelled due to illness
ELKHART, Ind. - Lindsey Buckingham's November 4 show at the Lerner Theatre has been cancelled due to illness within the touring group, the theatre announced Wednesday. Ticket refunds will be made available at the point of purchase. If you bought tickets via credit card, please allow three to five business...
Inside Indiana Business
Franciscan to close Hammond hospital
Mishawaka-based Franciscan Alliance is planning to cease inpatient services at its Hammond campus. The healthcare network, which had approved a $30 million renovation of the campus just last year, says the closure is a result of reduced inpatient volume at the Hammond campus over the last 15 months. In a...
hometownnewsnow.com
Driver Found Stewed After Crash
(La Porte County, IN) - Police say alcohol was involved in a driver crashing into a fence Sunday afternoon near Michigan City. Marc Cizewski, 56, of La Porte, is charged with Class A misdemeanor operating while intoxicated. According to La Porte County Police, his 2021 Honda Civic about 2:30 p.m....
hometownnewsnow.com
Nobody Seriously Harmed in Afternoon Fire
(La Porte, IN) - A La Porte woman smelling smoke looked down and saw fire in her living room early this afternoon. Fire Chief Andy Snyder said it appears the flames were contained to the first floor of a two-story house at 1211 Pennsylvania Avenue near Stone Lake. “They got...
panoramanow.com
Interwoven Expressions Returns to Chesterton Indiana
Exciting creations from hands that weave, dye, knit, felt, quilt, tat, stitch and design. Basketry too! Interwoven Expressions presents the 37th annual celebration of all things made of fiber, from holiday ornaments to elegant one-of-a-kind clothing, contemporary and traditional home décor, and gifts. Only the most accomplished artists/craftsmen residing in states that border our Lake Michigan are juried into Interwoven Expressions.
Four Hoosiers Hold Winning Powerball Tickets – One Sold Evansville
What are the odds of four winning Powerball tickets being sold in Indiana? I suppose you could say the odds were in someone's favor because there were four tickets sold Monday, October 31, 2022, that are worth between $50,000 and $1,000,000. Where Did You Purchase Lottery Tickets?. It's pretty cool...
WISH-TV
Lottery ticket worth $354,500 sold in northern Indiana
ROCHESTER, Ind. (WISH) — A Ca$h 5 Hoosier Lottery ticket sold at a Fulton County convenience store hit the jackpot. The winning ticket matched all five numbers in the Tuesday night drawing — 9-10-18-26-43 — for $354,500, says a news release from Megan Wade-Taxter, public relations manager of the Hoosier Lottery. The Wednesday night jackpot was set at $75,000. Drawings are at 11 p.m. nightly.
oakpark.com
Don’t dump your pumpkins in the forest￼
If you’ve heard anyone suggest dumping pumpkins in the forest preserve for the deer and animals to eat, please don’t do that! Dumping pumpkins and other things in the forest preserves upsets their natural habitats in numerous ways. According to the Oct. 22 “Forest Way” newsletter of the Forest Preserves of Cook County, you can be fined up to $500 for dumping pumpkins, yard waste — or anything in the forest preserves.
Comments / 0