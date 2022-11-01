Read full article on original website
Seahawks dump pair of Eagles draft busts
Cornerback Sidney Jones is out of a job again. So is wide receiver JJ Arcega-Whiteside. Pro Football Talk reports the Seattle Seahawks waived Jones Tuesday after the NFL trade deadline passed. PFT also reports the Seahawks cut Arcega-Whiteside from the practice squad. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
Behind Enemy Lines: Pete Carroll knows Seahawks haters gonna hate
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — At what point does the conversation start to get serious about what’s happening with the Seattle Seahawks?. At first, it seemed a novelty that the team many considered before the season to be among the worst in the NFC was finding some success in the post-Russell Wilson era. Starting off 2-2 for a team pegged by oddsmakers not to win six games this season was kind of quaint.
Seahawks leap into top 10 after win over Giants
With three straight wins for the Seahawks — and new quarterback Geno Smith at the helm — the Seattle team is sitting comfortably at the top of the National Football Conference West ranking. The big picture: The Seahawks were predicted to be a squad heading nowhere, both because...
Seahawks Kenneth Walker, Tariq Woolen NFL rookies of month, Geno Smith NFC player of month
Woolen is the first Seattle rookie to win NFL defensive player of the month since Lofa Tatupu in December 2005.
NFL Week 8 Takeaways: Preseason NFC Favorites Continue Free Fall
The NFC playoff picture currently includes the third-seeded Seattle Seahawks, fourth-seeded Atlanta Falcons and sixth-seeded New York Giants eight weeks into the NFL regular season. … Wait, what?!. We’ll repeat that: The third-seeded Seahawks, fourth-seeded Falcons and sixth-seeded Giants would be going to the NFL playoffs if the postseason started...
How ‘play within the play’ helped Seahawks offense against Giants
RENTON — The key to any successful NFL offense isn’t solely in always running the play exactly as it is drawn up on the chalkboard. Because rarely does everything go 100% as planned. Instead, what often separates good offenses from great ones is the ability to pull off...
Where national media rank Seahawks after Week 8 win over Giants
We should no longer be surprised by these Seahawks. After a dismal lackluster start to the season defensively, Seattle has turned it around. This is no longer a fluke. This is a team that is comfortable in its scheme and personnel. And it's a team that's pretty darn fun to...
Analysis: What Geno Smith’s stellar QB play means for Seahawks going forward
RENTON — As the stats, wins and awards have piled up for Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith — the most recent coming Thursday when he was named the NFC’s Offensive Player of the Month — the question increasingly arises about what his future may hold. Smith signed...
The Seahawks let the NFL trade deadline pass without a move, and that’s OK
No trades at the deadline for the Seahawks. No new faces in the facility or new weapons on the field. Maybe in previous years this might have disappointed some fans wondering how hard coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider were working to improve the team midway through the season. But you won't find those complaints this year. Or at least you shouldn't.
Seahawks WR DK Metcalf Reveals Which Loss Helped Seattle Flip a Switch
On Tuesday, AllSeahawks.com proposed the thought that the Seattle Seahawks were able to jump-start their surprising season following the 27-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2. The blowout was a forgettable display on both sides of the ball for coach Pete Carroll's team, but, despite two more losses after that, Seattle clearly began to play at a different level.
Cardinals have make-or-break stretch starting with Seahawks
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Kliff Kingsbury still believes his Arizona Cardinals can be one of the NFL's best offensive teams. He likes his players, likes their demeanor and likes the game plan he and his assistants put together each week. One of these days, he might even get to...
Seahawks CB Tre Brown could return soon from knee injury
RENTON — It’s been almost a year since Tre Brown saw his rookie season come to a devastating end, but the second-year Seahawks cornerback is eager to remind the world just how talented he is. Last week, Brown returned to practice for the first time since he suffered...
Seahawks TE Will Dissly Garners NFC Special Teams Player of the Week
After being in the middle of two crucial turnovers created on special teams in a 27-13 win over the Giants, Seahawks tight end Will Dissly has been named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 8. With Seattle knotted up with New York at seven points apiece midway...
Seahawks, 49ers make big jump in Colin Cowherd's 'Herd Hierarchy'
As the NFL season reaches its halfway point, several teams are looking to prove themselves as legitimate Super Bowl contenders. FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd ranked which teams he believes are the best among the contenders. Here is Cowherd's "Herd Hierarchy" heading into Week 9, with insights from FOX Bet. 10....
Morning Briefing: Nov. 4, 2022
The Seahawks’ October to remember — a 4-1 record that stamped them as surprisingly legitimate playoff contenders — was rewarded with a whole lot of hardware Thursday. Specifically, the team claimed three player of the month awards from the league — quarterback Geno Smith as the NFC Offensive Player of the Month, running back Kenneth Walker III as the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month and cornerback Tariq Woolen as the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month.
Seahawks Week 9 injury report: Marquise Goodwin, Darrell Taylor DNP Wednesday
Good news: the Seattle Seahawks only had two players sit out today’s practice, their first while preparing for their Sunday matchup with the Arizona Cardinals. Bad news: eight other players were listed as limited participants, including top wide receivers Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf, plus tight end Noah Fant.
AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:57 p.m. EDT
