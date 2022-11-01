Read full article on original website
Three-Point Stance: Big games in SEC, recruiting in Georgia
Musings and observations from national recruiting analyst Ryan Wright out of a three-point stance. This week we cover season-changing games in the SEC with No. 1 Tennessee taking on No. 3 Georgia and No. 6 Alabama traveling to Baton Rouge to face No. 10 LSU. Plus, a 2023 recruiting update in the state of Georgia.
Georgia News and Notes: Offense wants to prove itself right
The talking is officially over. Georgia held its last day of media availability before this weekend's showdown with Tennessee on Wednesday evening. Senior receiver Kearis Jackson and senior kicker Jack Podlesny spoke with reporters about this weekend's matchup. Here's what the two Bulldog seniors had to say. Offense wants to...
Georgia's five most important visitors for Tennessee weekend
There's no question the Tennessee weekend features the most talented list of visitors of the season for Georgia. Five-star prospects, top players at their position, priority targets across multiple classes—they will all be in Sanford Stadium for the top-five showdown with Tennessee. Each visitor this weekend is worth noting, but some are more important than others.
Georgia welcoming star-studded visitor list for Tennessee game
With the biggest game of the year comes the biggest recruiting weekend of the season. Georgia welcomes Tennessee to Sanford Stadium this weekend. The game will feature the top two teams in the AP Poll in a contest that will likely decide the SEC East. The Bulldogs are welcoming an...
