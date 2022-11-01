Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Liverpool looking to add Bayern Munich target to their midfield in January
Liverpool’s midfield has been heavily criticised this season but the Merseyside club are now working to sign a central midfielder in the winter transfer window. The Reds’ midfield line has ageing stars, has too many players out of form and some are very injury prone. To address this,...
Benfica wins its group with 6-1 rout of Maccabi Haifa
Benfica has recorded its best group-stage campaign in the Champions League by routing Maccabi Haifa 6-1
ESPN
Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez help Liverpool to morale-boosting win against Napoli
Liverpool bounced back from defeat against Leeds United with a hard-fought 2-0 victory against Napoli, but it did not stop the Serie A side from finishing top of their Champions League group. Mohamed Salah poked home from close range in the 85th minute while Darwin Nunez added another late on...
Yardbarker
Henrikh Mkhitaryan Or Valentin Carboni Could Start In Attack For Inter Against Bayern Munich, Italian Media Report
Either Henrikh Mkhitaryan or Valentin Carboni could start in attack for Inter in this evening’s Champions League clash with Bayern Munich. This according to today’s print edition of Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport, who report that the pair are options from the start or from the bench in the Nerazzurri’s short-handed attack.
Füllkrug, Khedira some German surprises hoping for World Cup
DÜSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Some players are certain to be in Germany’s squad for the World Cup in Qatar. Only injuries could keep out the likes of Bayern Munich teammates Manuel Neuer, Leroy Sané and Joshua Kimmich. But the start of the Bundesliga has brought some...
Yardbarker
Man Utd will look to Bayern Munich forward to replace Cristiano Ronaldo
Manchester United have reportedly lined up Bayern Munich’s Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. Erik ten Hag is looking to replace the five-time Ballon d’Or winner with an experienced forward, who has won silverware with both Bayern and Paris Saint-Germain. In 2018, the Cameroon international...
ESPN
Champions League round of 16 draw: Seedings, date, time, round details
The draw for the round of 16 of the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League will be made at 11 a.m. GMT / 6 a.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 7. Group winners will be drawn against group runners-up. Teams from the same national association cannot face each other, nor can teams who played each other in the group stage of this season's competition.
Yardbarker
Inter Coach Simone Inzaghi: “We Didn’t Find Lautaro Martinez & Joaquin Correa Enough In First Half Against Bayern Munich”
Inter head coach Simone Inzaghi feels that the team didn’t quite do enough to get service to forwards Lautaro Martinez and Joaquin Correa in their 2-0 Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich. Speaking in a press conference after the match, as reported by FCInterNews, the coach stressed that if...
FOX Sports
Top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 18: Casemiro
FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …. If Brazil lines up with one holding midfielder in Qatar, you can almost guarantee that it will be Casemiro. Casemiro, a five-time Champions League-winner with Real Madrid, has earned a reputation for being a defensive menace in the midfield and Brazil will need all of that energy to balance their wealth of attacking talent.
Marseille vs Tottenham Champions League result and final score after Hojbjerg goal and Son injury - live
Tottenham qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League after recovering from a woeful first-half performance to beat Marseille 2-1 and win its group on Tuesday.Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg scored with the last kick of the game at Stade Velodrome for a goal that lifted Tottenham to the top of Group D above Eintracht Frankfurt, which had already clinched a 2-1 win at Sporting and was in first place until Hojbjerg’s goal.That goal also meant Marseille finished in last place and will have no involvement in European competition in the new year.The French team had to win to advance to...
Yardbarker
Watch: Barcelona and Viktoria Plzen exchange four goals in second half
Barcelona were not having things all their own way in the Czech Republic, despite their 2-0 lead at half-time. That had some correspondence with the scoreline less than ten minutes into the second half. On his debut, teenage midfielder Pablo Torre conceded a penalty. Viktoria forward Chory had the chance to equalise from close range when Torre brought him down. Vaclav Pilar made no mistake from the spot.
Yardbarker
Joao Felix not enough for even the Europa League as Atletico Madrid disappoint
Atletico Madrid have crashed out of Europe in gruesome fashion following a lacklustre defeat to Porto, which summed up a poor campaign in the Champions League. The first half belonged to the home side as they cut Atleti open repeatedly, only Jan Oblak keeping Porto from a rout in the first 45 minutes. Joao Felix started his first game since September but his presence was almost redundant as Evanilson set up Mehdi Taremi after just five minutes for the opener. Several saves later, Galeno beat Stefan Savic to the ball, raced to the by-line and cut it back for Stephen Eustaquio to fire past Oblak after 25 minutes.
FOX Sports
Tottenham advances the hard way in the Champions League
MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Tottenham advanced in the Champions League the hard way on Tuesday. With manager Antonio Conte serving a suspension in the stands and one of its star players, Son Heung-min, forced off the field with a head injury, Tottenham was trailing 1-0 at halftime against Marseille and heading out of the competition.
ESPN
Copenhagen break UCL duck in draw with Dortmund
FC Copenhagen scored their first goal in this season's Champions League campaign as they drew 1-1 with already qualified Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday in their last Group G game. The Danes had been condemned to last place from the previous matchday and, although the match lacked significance, the hosts got...
BBC
Walker and Phillips World Cup hopes given boost
Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips are not ready to return to Manchester City's first team - but Pep Guardiola thinks it is "likely" they will be fit for the World Cup. Walker has not featured since injuring his groin against Manchester United at the start of last month and Guardiola doubts he will see his full-back in action before the Premier League breaks after Sunday, 13 November.
Bayern Munich Complete Perfect UCL Group Stage For Record-Breaking Third Time
Apart from Bayern, Real Madrid are the only club to record a perfect UCL group stage on more than one occasion, having done so in 2011 and 2014.
Why Benfica Finished Above PSG: UEFA Champions League Sorting Rules Explained
Benfica finished above PSG in Group H based on point eight of the UEFA Champions League sorting rules. These rules also apply in the UEFA Europa League.
Real Madrid predicted lineup vs Celtic - Champions League
Predicting the Real Madrid lineup to face Celtic in the Champions League.
ESPN
Champions League talking points: Bayern Munich's ruthless run, group stage MVP, plus dark horse teams
The 2022-23 Champions League group stage is all wrapped up, and there was no shortage of drama, goals and chaos. Bayern Munich achieved a perfect record, Tottenham Hotspur narrowly clinched qualification into the knockouts and Club Brugge made it out of the group stage for the first time in their history.
Yardbarker
Romelu Lukaku Not Likely To Be Fit In Time For Inter’s Serie A Clash With Atalanta, Italian Media Report
Inter striker Romelu Lukaku is not likely to be fit in time to return for the Nerazzurri’s Serie A clash with Atalanta before the World Cup break. This according to Italian news outlet Gazzetta.it, who report that the 29-year-old isn’t likely to play for Inter again until the return of Serie A in January.
