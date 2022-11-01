ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

Liverpool looking to add Bayern Munich target to their midfield in January

Liverpool’s midfield has been heavily criticised this season but the Merseyside club are now working to sign a central midfielder in the winter transfer window. The Reds’ midfield line has ageing stars, has too many players out of form and some are very injury prone. To address this,...
Yardbarker

Man Utd will look to Bayern Munich forward to replace Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United have reportedly lined up Bayern Munich’s Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. Erik ten Hag is looking to replace the five-time Ballon d’Or winner with an experienced forward, who has won silverware with both Bayern and Paris Saint-Germain. In 2018, the Cameroon international...
ESPN

Champions League round of 16 draw: Seedings, date, time, round details

The draw for the round of 16 of the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League will be made at 11 a.m. GMT / 6 a.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 7. Group winners will be drawn against group runners-up. Teams from the same national association cannot face each other, nor can teams who played each other in the group stage of this season's competition.
FOX Sports

Top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 18: Casemiro

FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …. If Brazil lines up with one holding midfielder in Qatar, you can almost guarantee that it will be Casemiro. Casemiro, a five-time Champions League-winner with Real Madrid, has earned a reputation for being a defensive menace in the midfield and Brazil will need all of that energy to balance their wealth of attacking talent.
The Independent

Marseille vs Tottenham Champions League result and final score after Hojbjerg goal and Son injury - live

Tottenham qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League after recovering from a woeful first-half performance to beat Marseille 2-1 and win its group on Tuesday.Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg scored with the last kick of the game at Stade Velodrome for a goal that lifted Tottenham to the top of Group D above Eintracht Frankfurt, which had already clinched a 2-1 win at Sporting and was in first place until Hojbjerg’s goal.That goal also meant Marseille finished in last place and will have no involvement in European competition in the new year.The French team had to win to advance to...
Yardbarker

Watch: Barcelona and Viktoria Plzen exchange four goals in second half

Barcelona were not having things all their own way in the Czech Republic, despite their 2-0 lead at half-time. That had some correspondence with the scoreline less than ten minutes into the second half. On his debut, teenage midfielder Pablo Torre conceded a penalty. Viktoria forward Chory had the chance to equalise from close range when Torre brought him down. Vaclav Pilar made no mistake from the spot.
Yardbarker

Joao Felix not enough for even the Europa League as Atletico Madrid disappoint

Atletico Madrid have crashed out of Europe in gruesome fashion following a lacklustre defeat to Porto, which summed up a poor campaign in the Champions League. The first half belonged to the home side as they cut Atleti open repeatedly, only Jan Oblak keeping Porto from a rout in the first 45 minutes. Joao Felix started his first game since September but his presence was almost redundant as Evanilson set up Mehdi Taremi after just five minutes for the opener. Several saves later, Galeno beat Stefan Savic to the ball, raced to the by-line and cut it back for Stephen Eustaquio to fire past Oblak after 25 minutes.
FOX Sports

Tottenham advances the hard way in the Champions League

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Tottenham advanced in the Champions League the hard way on Tuesday. With manager Antonio Conte serving a suspension in the stands and one of its star players, Son Heung-min, forced off the field with a head injury, Tottenham was trailing 1-0 at halftime against Marseille and heading out of the competition.
ESPN

Copenhagen break UCL duck in draw with Dortmund

FC Copenhagen scored their first goal in this season's Champions League campaign as they drew 1-1 with already qualified Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday in their last Group G game. The Danes had been condemned to last place from the previous matchday and, although the match lacked significance, the hosts got...
BBC

Walker and Phillips World Cup hopes given boost

Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips are not ready to return to Manchester City's first team - but Pep Guardiola thinks it is "likely" they will be fit for the World Cup. W﻿alker has not featured since injuring his groin against Manchester United at the start of last month and Guardiola doubts he will see his full-back in action before the Premier League breaks after Sunday, 13 November.

