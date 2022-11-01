ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

thegolfnewsnet.com

Golf rules: Can a golfer move their golf ball out of a divot?

It's one of the most brutal moments in golf: arriving to your golf ball to find that it has wound up in the middle of an old divot. The shot you thought you hit well and wound wind up with a clean lie in the fairway now leaves you in a gross-looking spot.
golfmagic.com

NEW Golf Driving DISTANCE stats are out! Are you AVERAGE for your handicap?!

Arccos Golf has revealed the latest data when it comes to 'average' driving distances for male golfers, and quite frankly nobody can quite believe it!. So you have recently purchased a TaylorMade Stealth Driver or Callaway Rogue ST Max Driver and have been seeing some huge distance gains over recent months. Out the back of the range, yeah?
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Practice Video Is Going Viral

Former professional golfer Paige Spiranac has one of the largest social media followings in the sport. There's a few different reasons for that, as she'll attest to. However, it's clear that she's still better than the average golfer - by a lot. On Thursday afternoon, she took to Instagram with...
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour respond to Bubba Watson's pay-for-play claims after LIV season finale

Bubba Watson, who now plays in the LIV Golf League, has had some interesting things to say recently. Before LIV Golf's inaugural season came to a close with the $50m team championship in Miami - which the 4 Aces GC won - the two-time major champion gave an extensive interview to The Times of London in which he opened up on a number of topics.
golfmagic.com

Will Zalatoris FORCED OUT of Tiger Woods' Hero World Challenge

Will Zalatoris has been forced to withdraw from Tiger Woods' forthcoming Hero World Challenge. It appears that a back injury Zalatoris sustained during the second leg of last season's FedEx Cup Playoffs appears to still be causing the young American discomfort. Zalatoris, who was previously a PGA Tour Rookie of...
Golf Digest

Signed Tiger Woods golf ball that was used for famous hole-in-one is up for sale

One of the oddest and lesser-known things about Tiger Woods' incredible career is that he hasn't had a hole-in-one in competition since 1998. Making the drought even weirder is that Woods made one in each of his first three seasons as a pro. So getting your hands on one of those three golf balls is difficult—unless Tiger happened to toss one to you himself.
golfmagic.com

Bubba makes extraordinary claim about PGA Tour activity behind closed doors

Bubba Watson created all sorts of headlines when he joined LIV Golf earlier in the year. And the two-time Masters champion just might create a few more with his latest remarks, as he has made the outlandish claim that he was paid behind closed doors to show up to PGA Tour events.
golfmagic.com

WHAT HAVE PING DONE? PING iCrossover Utility Iron Review

- The PING iCrossover Utility has a great feel and produces great distances and ball speeds. - This club is a good alternative to use if you prefer irons over woods. - The Ping iCrossover Utility's adjustability feature isn't needed that often - £249.00 could be too expensive for some golfers.
golfmagic.com

Hovland starts fast as he attempts to do something Tiger has done six times

Viktor Hovland says he couldn't have asked for a better start as the defending champion of the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba on the PGA Tour as he attempts to complete a rare three-peat. The Norwegian fired an opening round of 6-under 65 at El Camaleón Golf Course. He...
golfmagic.com

Norman teases "easy" PGA fix as he reveals LIV players have made a confession

LIV Golf commissioner Greg Norman still hasn't given up on opening up a dialogue with the PGA Tour as he teased an "easy fix" between the warring tours. Norman, 67, remained curiously silent during LIV Golf's team championship in Miami at Trump National Doral last week which was won by Dustin Johnson's 4 Aces GC side.
golfmagic.com

OGIO release new golf travel cover with 'Day of the Dead' colour theme

OGIO has released a new golf travel cover with an exciting new design with a 'Day of the Dead' twist, featuring bright orange and red hues. The Suger Skulls take inspiration from the Mexican festival which is held in the first week of November and remembers friends and family who have passed away.
Golf Digest

QBE Shootout to include two LPGA players for the first time in history

The QBE Shootout announced its field for the two-person team event held December 7-11 at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla., and for the first time in the 22-year history of the event, the field will feature two players from the LPGA—World No. 4 Nelly Korda and World No. 7 Lexi Thompson. Thompson has competed five times in the last seven years and this will be Korda’s first appearance.
NAPLES, FL
golfmagic.com

Greg Norman REFUSES changes to LIV for OWGR points: "They were NEVER prepared!"

Greg Norman has claimed the Official World Golf Ranking [OWGR] was "never prepared" for LIV Golf as he ruled out making changes to fulfil the current qualifying criteria. Whilst there is an ongoing legal battle between the PGA Tour and the breakaway series - of which the 67-year-old Australian is the commissioner - many believe the most crucial element of this whole saga is world ranking points.
golfmagic.com

DP World Tour fights back against LIV Golf as players guaranteed $150,000

LIV Golf may have the most money in professional golf right now, but the DP World Tour has attempted to close the gap by announcing their 2023 schedule with record prize purses and the introduction of a player earnings assurance programme. The circuit, known formerly as the European Tour, announced...

