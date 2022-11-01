Envision Livingston has chosen the Fall 2022 Beautification Award winner – the charming house at 517 Spruce Street. This home was built in 1949 by Mayford and Hilda Boles. Mayford was a well-known barber for many years. They were married in 1938. In 1940, he was 32 years-old and was employed by Arlis Hodge at Model Barber Shop on the west side of the Court Square.

LIVINGSTON, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO