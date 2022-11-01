Read full article on original website
Overton County News
Frances Jeannie Greenwood
Celebration of Life services for Mrs. Frances Jeannie Greenwood, age 60, of Livingston, were conducted Monday, October 31, 2022, from the chapel of Speck Funeral Home.
Overton County News
Samantha Ann Anderson
Funeral services for Samantha Ann Anderson, age 56 of Cookeville, will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 5, at the Cookeville chapel of Hooper, Huddleston and Horner Funeral Home. Bro. Joe Kase and Bro. Ben Smith will officiate. Interment will follow at Crest Lawn Cemetery.
Overton County News
“Yodi” Lowell Tyler William Ambs
Mr. “Yodi” Lowell Tyler William Ambs, age 33, of Rickman, passed from this life on Thursday, October 27, 2022 from the Cookeville Regional Hospital.
Overton County News
Coffee with a Veteran set for Saturday
Livingston’s American Legion Post 4 and Auxiliary Unit 4 will host “Coffee with a Veteran” from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 at American Legion Post 4 headquarters, located at 121 South Church Street in Livingston. The public and those who have served or who...
Overton County News
LA “Spirit of the Wildcats” Band places in competition
Livingston Academy “Spirit of the Wildcats” Band ended their contest season on an excellent note. On Saturday, Oct. 22, the Spirit of the Wildcats marched in its final competition at the Volunteer Classic Marching Band Festival held at Heritage High School in Maryville.
Overton County News
Boles home receives Beautification Award
Envision Livingston has chosen the Fall 2022 Beautification Award winner – the charming house at 517 Spruce Street. This home was built in 1949 by Mayford and Hilda Boles. Mayford was a well-known barber for many years. They were married in 1938. In 1940, he was 32 years-old and was employed by Arlis Hodge at Model Barber Shop on the west side of the Court Square.
Overton County News
LA Class of ‘82 to hold reunion
Livingston Academy Class of 1982 will hold its 40-year high school reunion from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. The reunion will be held at Iron & Oak Event Center, located at 208 South Church Street in Livingston.
Overton County News
Rickman Elementary to hold Veterans Day Luncheon
Rickman Elementary is sponsoring a Veterans Day luncheon on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 11:30 a.m. All veterans are invited to attend. Veterans interested in attending need to call Rickman Elementary at 498-2825 by Monday, Nov. 7.
Overton County News
Overton County unemployment rate falls to 2.8% in September
Every county in Tennessee recorded unemployment rates below 5% in September, according to the latest data from the Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD). September also marked the second consecutive month that rates decreased in each of the state’s 95 counties. Overton County’s unemployment rate was 2.8% for...
