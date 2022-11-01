Read full article on original website
Delta State football is undefeated and going for their first outright title in 11 years
CLEVELAND — The Statesmen of Delta State football are having a year to remember in Cleveland, MS. DSU is 9-0 after defeating Mississippi College in high scoring game last Saturday. With the win DSU clinched a share of the Gulf South title. But a win over #15 West Georgia...
Whippets head to post season as 3 seed
The Kosciusko Whippets head to post season play this Friday as a 3 seed in the MHSAA 4A playoffs. The team will go on the road to take on the Senatobia Warriors, the 2 seed from Region 3-4A. This won’t be the first time the Whippets and Warriors have met...
Shelby, November 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice
County football games moved to Thursday
Two LeFlore County football games have been moved up to Thursday in an effort to avoid what could be a stormy night Friday. The Stilwell at Poteau and Haskell at Panama games will be played Thursday. No other changes have been announced. Get more with our daily newsletter. Subscribe for...
The sky is falling — not
There’s low water on the Mississippi River. What will barge companies do? What they always do — they deal with it. It seems like the only years there isn’t a low-water problem on the Mississippi River are years when there is a high-water problem on the river. If neither of those exist, then there’s total mechanical collapse of the gates at a lock and dam or two.
‘The system is not designed for you to win’
For over 20 years, Stephanie Mallette has served as a public defender working on part-time contracts with Oktibbeha and Webster counties in Mississippi. Like most public defenders in Mississippi, Mallette was appointed by a judge. She represented an unlimited number of defendants for a fixed payment that often did not cover the cost of investigators or expert witnesses for the cases.
Ag investigators recover stolen property in North Mississippi
PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities recovered stolen items, including utility trailers, a horse trailer, and two boats, in Panola and Yalobusha counties last month. According to the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC), agents with the Mississippi Agriculture and Livestock Theft Bureau (MALTB) and the Panola County Sheriff’s Department executed search warrants at […]
DUIs and Disorderlies in Attala and Leake
TREVON L PATRICK, 18, of Lena, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, LCSO. Bond $500. TAMAYA E POTTS, 18, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Resisting Arrest, KPD. Bond $1,100, $1,000. DEWAYNE A SOMMERVILLE, 36, of Winona, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, Improper...
Union man charged with 4 counts of statutory rape
A Union man is out on bond after he was arrested and charged with four counts of statutory rape of a 15-year-old female from Attala County, according to Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark. The man, Vernon Whittington, Jr., 25, of 12711 Road 339, Union, was arrested and charged with four...
Reports of Drug Use, a Weapon Found, and more in Attala
2:12 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were alerted to people in vehicles using drugs in the parking lot of the Cannonade Apartments. 2:45 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a two-vehicle accident on Veterans Memorial Drive near the intersection of East Jefferson St. No injuries were reported. 3:54 p.m....
