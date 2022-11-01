ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail

The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
The Spun

Sports World Devastated By Brittney Griner Wife News

Earlier this week, Cherelle Griner, the wife of WNBA star Brittney Griner, made an appearance on The View. Brittney is currently serving a nine-year sentence for having cannabis oil at a Russian airport. During her appearance, she was asked about Griner losing her appeal, which mean she'll likely serve the rest of her time in a penal colony.
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To The Reggie Miller Unhappy News

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving made headlines last week when he published antisemitic content to his social media. Irving tweeted a link to a 2018 movie based on a book that features antisemitic tropes. Former NBA star Reggie Miller made it clear he's not happy with how the rest of the league has handled his comments.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Spun

Look: Kevin Durant Had 1-Word Reaction To Steve Nash News

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, the basketball world learned that the Brooklyn Nets were parting ways with head coach Steve Nash. According to multiple reports, it was a "mutual" decision. Nash reportedly willingly stepped down as the team's head coach as the Nets try to re-start their hopes of a playoff run.
BROOKLYN, NY
NESN

Joe Mazzulla Addresses Celtics’ Reactions To Ime Udoka Reports

Boston Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla served as a beneficiary to an overall puzzling situation that led to Ime Udoka with a one-year suspension, to now on the verge of being named the next head coach of the Brooklyn Nets. A rollercoaster worth of events have transpired within the...
thecomeback.com

Bears GM not happy about blockbuster trade

It’s not all that often that a team general manager speaks openly about regrets just a few hours after pulling off a blockbuster trade that helps his team, but that’s exactly what happened on Tuesday when Chicago Bears General Manager Ryan Poles spoke to the media after the team traded star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens.
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Twitter reacts to John Smoltz’s incredible Bryce Harper prediction

The Internet may be asking John Smoltz for tomorrow’s Powerball numbers. The retired former Cy Young winner Smoltz, who is now an announcer for FOX, went viral for his unbelievable prediction during Game 3 of the World Series. Smoltz perfectly called Bryce Harper’s first-inning home run off Lance McCullers Jr. moments before it happened (see the video here).
Larry Brown Sports

Western Conference team interested in Ben Simmons trade?

Ben Simmons’ trade value is down in the netherworld right now, but one Western Conference team may not be fazed. Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports this week that the Brooklyn Nets were in “cursory” talks with one Western team about a potential trade that would get Brooklyn a veteran shooter. While it is not clear if talks advanced any further, Simmons’ name came up in the trade discussions, Begley adds.
BROOKLYN, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
