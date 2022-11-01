Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One Day Only: 50+ Crafters Bring Unique & Unusual Items to Marshfield!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Hardin-Simmons University and Abilene ISD StatementHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Boston Children's Hospital To Host a Blood Donation Event At Malden Police HQAbdul GhaniMalden, MA
Tufts medical study finds common ground in gun regulationThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
The tragic story of Rosemary Kennedy who was never the same after a lobotomy at 23.Sara BBoston, MA
Related
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
Yardbarker
Ime Udoka Reportedly Sent Multiple Inappropriate Messages to Celtics Female Employees
Per multiple reports, he is actually about to be hired by the Nets after the team decided to fire Steve Nash on Tuesday. Should Udoka be hired, however, it is sure to come with some controversy — as he was suspended for what the Celtics described as an inappropriate relationship with a female employee.
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail
The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
Scottie Pippen Said Dennis Rodman Was A Professional On The Court But Wild And Without Control Off The Court: “Dennis Was Living Two Different Lives."
Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen once shared that Dennis Rodman was living two different lives at the same time.
Sports World Devastated By Brittney Griner Wife News
Earlier this week, Cherelle Griner, the wife of WNBA star Brittney Griner, made an appearance on The View. Brittney is currently serving a nine-year sentence for having cannabis oil at a Russian airport. During her appearance, she was asked about Griner losing her appeal, which mean she'll likely serve the rest of her time in a penal colony.
Celtics icon Paul Pierce drops Truth bomb on Ime Udoka stepping in for Steve Nash as new Nets HC
More than a few folks were taken by surprise by the Brooklyn Nets’ decision to fire Steve Nash on Tuesday. As it turns out, however, Boston Celtics icon Paul Pierce knew all along. The Hall of Famer took to Twitter to share his thoughts on these recent developments, saying...
Sports World Reacts To The Reggie Miller Unhappy News
Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving made headlines last week when he published antisemitic content to his social media. Irving tweeted a link to a 2018 movie based on a book that features antisemitic tropes. Former NBA star Reggie Miller made it clear he's not happy with how the rest of the league has handled his comments.
Chris Bosh Got 120 Monthly Payments Of $868,786 After He Reached An Agreement With The Miami Heat About His $52.1 Million Payout
Chris Bosh got paid almost $870K per month even after retirement thanks to his contract payout from the Miami Heat.
Look: Kevin Durant Had 1-Word Reaction To Steve Nash News
Earlier Tuesday afternoon, the basketball world learned that the Brooklyn Nets were parting ways with head coach Steve Nash. According to multiple reports, it was a "mutual" decision. Nash reportedly willingly stepped down as the team's head coach as the Nets try to re-start their hopes of a playoff run.
Ernie Johnson Hits the Nail on the Head Regarding the Kyrie Irving Controversy
Johnson’s words stood out as ‘Inside the NBA’ blasted Irving.
This 76ers-Warriors Trade Features Joel Embiid
It’s time to get crazy. To be specific, it’s time to overreact to early season results in the NBA. We’re officially in that sweet spot – the sample size is large enough that we can pretend it matters. Some teams are exceeding expectations. Others are falling...
Stephen Curry lets out his frustrations after Golden State Warriors loss to Miami Heat
The Miami Heat have been struggling to start the season, but they took a step forward on Tuesday night when they defeated Stephen Curry and the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors 116-109. The win dropped the Warriors to a 3-5 record, and Curry admitted that he and his mates...
CBS Sports
Kevin Durant, who called for Nets to fire Steve Nash during offseason, says he was 'shocked' by coach's exit
Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant said he was "shocked" about former head coach Steve Nash's departure and learned about the news by turning on the TV after a pregame nap on Tuesday afternoon. Nash and the team mutually agreed to part ways after a frustrating and chaotic start to the season.
Mavs Coach Jason Kidd Speaks on Steve Nash's Nets Firing
The Brooklyn Nets and Steve Nash parted ways as the Dallas Mavericks practiced. Jason Kidd shared his thoughts on the situation with the media.
Steve Kerr Says He And Erik Spoelstra Wouldn't Have Succeeded In Steve Nash's Position On The Nets
Not a lot of coaches would have thrived in Steve Nash's situation.
Look: Photo Of Phillies Star Rhys Hoskins' Wife At Tonight's Game Going Viral
On Tuesday night, the Philadelphia Phillies opened up their World Series homestand at Citizens Bank Park. Every member of the Phillies fandom is excited to have their team back in town — including Rhys Hoskins' wife, Jayme. The proud baseball wife was spotted buying an entire case of beer...
Joe Mazzulla Addresses Celtics’ Reactions To Ime Udoka Reports
Boston Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla served as a beneficiary to an overall puzzling situation that led to Ime Udoka with a one-year suspension, to now on the verge of being named the next head coach of the Brooklyn Nets. A rollercoaster worth of events have transpired within the...
thecomeback.com
Bears GM not happy about blockbuster trade
It’s not all that often that a team general manager speaks openly about regrets just a few hours after pulling off a blockbuster trade that helps his team, but that’s exactly what happened on Tuesday when Chicago Bears General Manager Ryan Poles spoke to the media after the team traded star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens.
Twitter reacts to John Smoltz’s incredible Bryce Harper prediction
The Internet may be asking John Smoltz for tomorrow’s Powerball numbers. The retired former Cy Young winner Smoltz, who is now an announcer for FOX, went viral for his unbelievable prediction during Game 3 of the World Series. Smoltz perfectly called Bryce Harper’s first-inning home run off Lance McCullers Jr. moments before it happened (see the video here).
Western Conference team interested in Ben Simmons trade?
Ben Simmons’ trade value is down in the netherworld right now, but one Western Conference team may not be fazed. Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports this week that the Brooklyn Nets were in “cursory” talks with one Western team about a potential trade that would get Brooklyn a veteran shooter. While it is not clear if talks advanced any further, Simmons’ name came up in the trade discussions, Begley adds.
Larry Brown Sports
New York City, NY
167K+
Followers
21K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT
Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.https://larrybrownsports.com
Comments / 0