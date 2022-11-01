ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Commanders being criminally investigated for allegedly cooking the books

The Washington Commanders are being criminally investigated for allegedly cooking their financial books, according to a report. ESPN reported on Wednesday that the U.S. attorney’s office in the Eastern District of Virginia has opened an investigation into allegations of financial improprieties. The investigation was triggered by a letter from the House Committee on Oversight and Reform in April.
