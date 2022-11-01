ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammond, IN

Annual Reminder Campus Closing Notification Procedures

As we approach winter 2022/2023, this is a good time to review campus notification procedures in the case of inclement weather. The AlertMe app is our preferred method of announcing severe weather warnings, suspension of on-site campus operations and campus closings. If you are not signed up, we strongly recommend you do so by using the following link:
Purdue Northwest distinguished as diverse metropolitan university

Purdue University Northwest (PNW) is committed to providing a diverse and inclusive learning environment for its campus community that values students and employees from multiple backgrounds who contribute to a vibrant metropolitan university. The university’s faculty and staff have taken active steps to create a sense of belonging through student...
