Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Factors to Know Ahead of Hanesbrands' (HBI) Q3 Earnings
Hanesbrands Inc. HBI is slated to report third-quarter 2022 earningson Nov 9. This designer, manufacturer and seller of apparel is likely to have witnessed revenue and earnings decline in the to-be-reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1,753 million, suggesting a decrease of 2% from the...
NASDAQ
Why Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Was Up 8% on Thursday
Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE: SMG) investors beat the market on Thursday. Shares rose 8% by 12:45 p.m. ET, compared to a 0.5% decline in the S&P 500. That boost wasn't enough to put shareholders back near positive territory for the year, however -- the lawn care and cannabis farming supply specialist is still down nearly 70% in 2022.
NASDAQ
Shake Shack (SHAK) Q3 Earnings Match Estimates, Revenues Top
Shake Shack Inc. SHAK reported third-quarter 2022 results, with earnings meeting the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues surpassing the same. The top line rose year over year, while the bottom line declined from the prior-year quarter's figure. Following the results, the company’s shares declined 8.2% during trading hours on Nov...
NASDAQ
Prestige Consumer (PBH) Q2 Earnings Beat Mark, Revenues Rise
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. PBH posted second-quarter fiscal 2023 results, wherein the top and the bottom line beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Revenues increased year over year. This marks PBH’s sixth straight quarter of earnings and revenue beat. Prestige Consumer continued to benefit from its brand portfolio and a solid business strategy.
NASDAQ
Restaurant Brands' (QSR) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y
Restaurant Brands International, Inc. QSR reported impressive third-quarter 2022 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The metrics increased on a year-over-year basis. The quarterly results were primarily driven by solid sales growth (at Tim Hortons Canada and Burger King International businesses), development progress (at Popeyes) and a strong contribution from digital sales. Following the announcement, shares of the company moved up 1.5% during trading hours on Nov 3.
NASDAQ
Like Dividends? 3 Top-Ranked Stocks With Yields Above 5%
Investors love dividends. After all, there are few things in life better than getting paid. And in a historically-volatile 2022, dividends have become a hot topic. Dividends help alleviate drawdowns in other positions, provide a passive income stream, and can provide maximum returns through dividend reinvestment. Three stocks with an...
NASDAQ
3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November
In today's video, I will discuss 3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November. All 3 dividend stocks are trading at cheap valuations and look appealing to long-term investors. T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ: TROW) is an investment management firm that trades in stride with the direction of the overall market. AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) is one of the largest apartment REITs on the market today with solid properties in strong markets. Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) is an insurance provider trading at only 9x earnings.
NASDAQ
Verizon Stock Is Too Cheap to Pass Up
Verizon (NYSE: VZ) stock is trading as if the company is in a structural decline, but there may be some reason for optimism. Broadband is growing and bundles are becoming more compelling. Travis Hoium covers why he thinks this stock is too good to pass up in the video below.
NASDAQ
Down Between 26% and 71%, 3 Growth Stocks to Buy Now
Even after the recent stock market rebound, the Nasdaq Composite remains down over 30% from its all-time high. Many individual stocks are down much more as investors digest the impact of inflation and rising interest rates on the companies they follow. Despite these headwinds, Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ: INVZ), ChargePoint Holdings...
NASDAQ
DoorDash (DASH) Reports Q3 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
DoorDash DASH reported third-quarter 2022 loss of 77 cents per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 60 cents. In the year-ago period, the company reported a loss of 30 cents. Revenues of $1.7 billion increased 33% on a year-over-year basis and surpassed the consensus mark...
NASDAQ
MercadoLibre (MELI) Q3 Earnings Beat Mark, Revenues Rise Y/Y
MercadoLibre, Inc. MELI reported third-quarter 2022 earnings of $2.56 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.8%. Further, the figure rose 5.3% sequentially and 33.3% from the year-ago quarter’s level. Revenues surged 44.8% on a year-over-year basis (60.6% on an FX-neutral basis) to $2.690 billion. Further, the...
NASDAQ
Evergy (EVRG) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, 2022 View Tweaked
Evergy, Inc. EVRG has reported third-quarter 2022 operating earnings of $2.01 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.89 by 6.3%. The earnings improved 1.5% year over year. Evergy’s year-over-year earnings growth was driven by higher weather-normalized demand, favorable weather and higher transmission margin, partially offset by higher...
NASDAQ
Liberty Media (FWONK) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates
Liberty Media (FWONK) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.31 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.16 per share. This compares to loss of $0.22 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 93.75%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
Skyworks' (SWKS) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
Skyworks Solutions SWKS reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 non-GAAP earnings of $3.02 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.78% and increasing 15.3% year over year. Revenues of $1.41 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.25% and increased 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. The company’s quarterly results benefited from...
NASDAQ
Telus International (TIXT) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates (Revised)
Telus International TIXT came out with quarterly earnings of $0.32 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.30 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.26 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 6.67%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
Why MasTec's Shares Jumped 17.2% on Friday
Shares of utility construction firm MasTec (NYSE: MTZ) jumped as much as 18% in trading Friday after reporting third-quarter 2022 financial results. The stock closed the day up 17.2%. So what. Revenue for the quarter was up 38% to $2.5 billion, and net income was $49.2 million, or $1.34 per...
NASDAQ
Uber Technologies (UBER) Stock Down 3.5% Since Q3 Earnings
Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER stock has declined 3.5% since its third-quarter 2022 earnings release on Nov 1. The company incurred a loss of 61 cents per share in the third quarter of 2022, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 17 cents. In third-quarter 2021, Uber reported earnings of 23 cents per share.
NASDAQ
Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (ALRN) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade
Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (ALRN) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks rating...
NASDAQ
Liberty Broadband (LBRDK) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates
Liberty Broadband (LBRDK) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.05 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.73 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.30 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 18.50%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
Avis Budget (CAR) Stock Down 2.8% Since Q3 Earnings Beat
Avis Budget Group, Inc. CAR reported better-than-expected third-quarter 2022 results wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, better-than-expected results failed to impress the market as the stock has dipped 2.8% since the earnings release on Oct 31. Avis Budget Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise.
Comments / 0