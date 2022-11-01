Read full article on original website
2nd Newark police officer injured in shooting released from hospital
The second Newark police officer injured in a shooting earlier this week has been released from the hospital. Officer Johnny Aquino was shot in the neck and shoulder area while attempting to question a suspect on Nov. 1. Aquino’s partner was shot in the leg. Newark Mayor Ras Baraka...
‘I just put him first.’ Good Samaritan praised for helping Newark police officers who were shot
The shooting happened in the back parking lot of 25 Van Velsor Place near Chancellor Avenue on Nov. 1.
Questions remain as to how man accused of shooting 2 officers was able to evade police for nearly a day
That shooting shut down a residential neighborhood in the Weequahic section of Newark.
Police: Man charged with murder in 2021 shooting of Bronx man
Police say 27-year-old Jaleel Shakoor was charged with murder for the shooting death of 26-year-old Gerry Massella.
Bridgeport police: Suspect wanted for stealing $10,000 in jewelry from store
Bridgeport police are asking for the public’s help identifying a local man who stole $10,000 worth of jewelry from a store.
Police: NJ school bus driver faces DUI charge, 42 counts of child endangerment
Police say a New Jersey school bus driver is facing several charges for driving students while drunk. Juan Gonzalez, of Paterson, was driving children to Passaic County Vocational and Technical Schools in Wayne. He allegedly hit a parked car with his school bus in Woodland Park and kept going just...
Newark shooting victim identified as male child of unknown age
A victim in Newark’s shooting on Tuesday has been identified as a male child of unknown age.
Police: Driver charged with DUI after SUV overturns in Wantagh
Police say a driver is facing a DUI charge after an SUV overturned in a crash in Wantagh Saturday night. Authorities say the incident happened around 11 p.m. on Wantagh Avenue. Police say 68-year-old William Hunt, of Rockville Centre, was driving northbound when he crashed into a parked vehicle. They...
Masked, armed man found fatally shot in Brooklyn building: NYPD
GRAVESEND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A masked, armed man was found fatally shot in the lobby of his Gravesend apartment building late Thursday, according to authorities. Police say that Filip Czerwczak, 29, was masked and armed with a 9mm gun of his own when he was found by cops around 10:40 p.m. with gunshot wounds to […]
Suspect accused of shooting 2 Newark officers in custody
The suspect accused of shooting two Newark police officers has been taken into custody.
Police: Man wanted in connection to at least three armed robberies in Brooklyn
The NYPD is searching for a wanted man in connection to three armed robberies across Brooklyn.
Police: Suspect taken into custody in Newark shooting that injured two officers
Two separate shootings in Newark have left several hospitalized, including two police officers and a child.
FBI: Individual who threatened synagogues identified
The man who made threats against synagogues and put all Jewish houses of worship on high security on Thursday has been identified.
Suffolk police: Small plane crashes in West Babylon cemetery; 2 injured
A small plane crashed Saturday afternoon at a cemetery in West Babylon. Suffolk County police said the crash at Beth Moses Cemetery occurred just before 2 p.m. Two people on board, which included the pilot and a passenger, were taken to a hospital where they are expected to recover from minor injuries.
NYPD searches for teen Bronx girl missing since Thursday
Officers say 14-year-old Anjelysse Gonzalez was last seen leaving Lehman High School on Thursday around 11 a.m.
Police ID victim, suspect of fatal Bronx stabbing
The man that was stabbed and killed in his Mott Haven apartment on Halloween night has been identified by police.
Officials: Senior couple hospitalized in Roosevelt house fire
News 12 is told they were taken to Nassau University Medical Center, where the female victim is in critical condition and the male victim is in serious condition.
NYPD says officers shot, killed man firing gun outside Gun Hill Road bodega
Police say officers shot a man who was firing a gun at another man following a violent struggle inside the bodega.
MANHUNT: East Orange Felon Identified As Shooter Who Wounded Newark Police Officers
UPDATE: Authorities identified the man who they believe shot two Newark police officers as 30-year-old Kendall Howard of East Orange. Howard had been wanted in connection with another shooting from last Friday when police received a 911 call from a civilian who reported seeing him in the area of an apartment building at 25 Van Velsor Place, authorities said.
Sniper Kendall Howard Accused Of Shooting 2 Newark Officers Captured After Manhunt: Sources
UPDATE: Kendall Howard, the accused East Orange sniper wanted for shooting two Newark police officers, has been captured after a massive search, sources tell Daily Voice. Howard was arrested Wednesday morning by Newark police on two attempted murder charges, sources with direct knowledge of the incident say. Details surrounding his arrest were not immediately clear.
