News 12

2nd Newark police officer injured in shooting released from hospital

The second Newark police officer injured in a shooting earlier this week has been released from the hospital. Officer Johnny Aquino was shot in the neck and shoulder area while attempting to question a suspect on Nov. 1. Aquino’s partner was shot in the leg. Newark Mayor Ras Baraka...
NEWARK, NJ
News 12

Police: Driver charged with DUI after SUV overturns in Wantagh

Police say a driver is facing a DUI charge after an SUV overturned in a crash in Wantagh Saturday night. Authorities say the incident happened around 11 p.m. on Wantagh Avenue. Police say 68-year-old William Hunt, of Rockville Centre, was driving northbound when he crashed into a parked vehicle. They...
WANTAGH, NY
PIX11

Masked, armed man found fatally shot in Brooklyn building: NYPD

GRAVESEND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A masked, armed man was found fatally shot in the lobby of his Gravesend apartment building late Thursday, according to authorities. Police say that Filip Czerwczak, 29, was masked and armed with a 9mm gun of his own when he was found by cops around 10:40 p.m. with gunshot wounds to […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Voice

Sniper Kendall Howard Accused Of Shooting 2 Newark Officers Captured After Manhunt: Sources

UPDATE: Kendall Howard, the accused East Orange sniper wanted for shooting two Newark police officers, has been captured after a massive search, sources tell Daily Voice. Howard was arrested Wednesday morning by Newark police on two attempted murder charges, sources with direct knowledge of the incident say. Details surrounding his arrest were not immediately clear.
