After Her Transplant, Selena Gomez Named Her New Kidney "Fred Armisen" And The Reason Is Really Sweet
"I've never met him, but I'm secretly hoping he finds that out just because I want him to be like, 'That's weird.'"
'The Bachelorette's Gabby Windey and Fiancé Erich Schwer Break Up
Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer have reportedly called it quits. According to multiple reports, they've broken up less than two months after their engagement aired on The Bachelorette finale. ET has reached out to reps for comment. Chatter of trouble in paradise for the former couple began circulating in October,...
'Westworld' Canceled After Four Seasons
Westworld is officially over. HBO has canceled the sci-fi drama after four seasons, ET can confirm. The series' most recent season, which consisted of eight episodes and was subtitled "The Choice," concluded back in August. According to the logline for season 4, it followed "a dark odyssey about the fate of sentient life on Earth."
Matthew Perry Reveals His Proudest 'Friends' Moment and Who His Favorite Guest Star Is
Matthew Perry is sharing his proudest moment on Friends. Following the release of his memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, the 53-year-old actor set off on his book tour, beginning with a conversation in New York City, which was moderated by Jess Cagle. When asked to recount his...
Ryan Reynolds Trolls Nick Cannon Over the News He's Expecting His 11th Child
Ryan Reynolds doesn't mind poking fun at his pal Nick Cannon's ever-expanding family. After the news broke on Thursday that the 42-year-old Masked Singer host was expecting his 11th child with model Alyssa Scott, Reynolds retweeted the news, writing, "We're gonna need a bigger bottle." Cannon previously appeared in a...
Nick and Vanessa Lachey Reveal Which ‘Love Is Blind’ Wedding Left Them ‘Hyperventilating Crying’ (Exclusive)
Spoiler alert: If you have not yet watched episode 10 of Love Is Blind season 3, "Approaching the Altar," please proceed with caution. If you were gasping during Raven Ross and SK Alagbada's wedding ceremony on season 3 of Love Is Blind, you weren't alone. ET speaks with Love Is...
'Saturday Night Live' Alum Chris Redd Details NYC Attack After Being Hospitalized
Chris Redd says he suffered two fractures on his nose and a fracture in his cheek as a result of an unprovoked attack outside the famed Comedy Cellar in New York City. In a preview of his upcoming interview on The Last Laugh podcast, the Saturday Night Live alum sets the record straight on how the harrowing ordeal went down on Oct. 26 as he was getting ready to perform the first of three sets that night. For starters, the 37-year-old comedian says he wasn't driven to the club. He says he walked there "like any New Yorker."
Selena Gomez Calls Justin Bieber Breakup the ‘Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me' in New Doc 'My Mind & Me'
Selena Gomez found purpose in her heartbreak. In her documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, which was released on Apple TV+ on Friday, the 30-year-old opens up about the end of her relationship with Justin Bieber in 2018. While discussing her hit song, "Lose You to Love Me," Gomez...
Carrie Underwood Recalls Crowd Surfing at a Green Day Concert, Talks New Song 'Hate My Heart' (Exclusive)
Carrie Underwood is reliving some of her wildest experiences in her latest music video. The 39-year-old singer released the music video for "Hate My Heart" on Friday, and told ET all about where she got the idea to ride a mechanical bull and go crowd surfing for the project. "I've...
'Magnum P.I.': Jay Hernandez and Perdita Weeks on Being Saved by NBC, 'Lovely' Reunion on Set (Exclusive)
Magnum P.I. is back in action! After being canceled by CBS following a four-season run in May, NBC swooped in less than two months later and saved the action drama by picking it up for two seasons. A reboot of the 1980s series with Tom Selleck, Magnum P.I. is headlined by Jay Hernandez as the titular hero, a former Navy SEAL who solves crimes as a private investigator.
Mindy Kaling Recounts Scary Story of Man Breaking Into BJ Novak's Car When She Was 8 Months Pregnant
Mindy Kaling is known for her comedy work, but there was one incident that happened back in 2017 that didn't leave her laughing. She detailed the "genuinely scary situation" during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, sharing that she was over eight months pregnant with her daughter, Kat, at the time.
John Legend Addresses Fractured Relationship with Kanye West: 'He's Definitely Changed'
Times change, and people change even more. John Legend is opening up about how and why his decades-long friendship with Kanye "Ye" West has since fallen to the wayside. Sitting down with journalist Kara Swisher for her New York Magazine podcast, On With Kara Swisher, Legend reflected on how the West he knew when collaborating on the rapper's The College Dropout album and Legend's Get Lifted -- both released in 2004 -- is different from the divisive and controversial figure he is today.
'Abbott Elementary's Tyler James Williams Flaunts His Gold Star Rapping in Viral 'F.N.F.' Freestyle
Tyler James Williams has the internet in a tizzy after he showed off his rapping skills during an appearance on Sway's Universe Wednesday. The Abbott Elementary star went on the show hosted by multimedia journalist and former rapper Sway Calloway, Heather B, and Tracy G. to reflect on his past roles, including starring on Everybody Hates Chris and The Walking Dead.
Jimmy Kimmel's Annual Candy Prank Leads to Cursing, Tears and Total Destruction
Jimmy Kimmel Live is back with its annual trick and tears! On Wednesday, the show brought back the “Hey Jimmy Kimmel, I Told My Kids I Ate Their Halloween Candy” prank, where parents fib to their children and tell them that they their entire candy haul is gone.
Selena Gomez Releases Emotional New Song 'My Mind & Me' Ahead of Documentary
Selena Gomez has a question: "Wanna hear a part to my story?" Three years after the release of one of her most personal tracks, "Lose You to Love Me," the 30-year-old star is back with another deeply emotional song, this time -- as its title makes clear -- about herself and her own mind. On Thursday morning, Gomez dropped the single, "My Mind & Me," in the lead-up to her highly anticipated Apple TV+ documentary of the same name, out on Nov. 4.
'A Christmas Story Christmas' Trailer: All the Sequel's Callbacks to the Original Movie
Christmas came early by virtue of the new trailer for the A Christmas Story sequel!. A Christmas Story Christmas (set to begin streaming Nov. 17 on HBO Max) stars Peter Billingsley reprising his iconic role as Ralphie, who is now an adult and a struggling writer and the head of the Parker household after his dad (Old Man Parker, portrayed by the late Darren McGavin) dies.
'American Horror Story' Star Leslie Grossman on That 'Dressed to Kill' Homage in 'NYC' (Exclusive)
After playing the likes of Meadow Wilton on Cult, Coco St. Pierre Vanderbilt on Apocalypse, Margaret Booth on 1984, and Ursula – her personal favorite – on Double Feature, Leslie Grossman is back for the 11th installment of American Horror Story, titled NYC. This time she's playing Barbara Read, the ex-wife of a closeted gay cop named Patrick (Russell Tovey), in Ryan Murphy's horror anthology's most provocative season yet.
'A Friend of the Family' Unveils 'True Evil' Doc With Jan Broberg: Watch the Trailer
After A Friend of the Family concludes next week, on Nov. 10, the series will return an all-new, 90-minute documentary as Jan Broberg revisits her childhood abductions. Ahead of the special's debut, Peacock shared a trailer for A Friend of the Family: True Evil, giving audiences a look at what's to come, including never-before-revealed information about another one of kidnapper Robert Berchtold's victims.
Wendy Williams Is All Smiles in New Promotional Pics After Returning From Wellness Facility
Wendy Williams is back to smiling for the camera. On Thursday, the former daytime talk show host appeared in new photos shared to her Wendy Experience podcast Instagram account. The snaps -- in which the 58-year-old is smiling while seated in a purple chair -- are the latest images of the star since she returned home from a wellness facility in October.
Duran Duran Reveals Princess Diana's Favorite Song of Theirs (Exclusive)
Duran Duran is recalling their special connection to Princess Diana. In a new interview, John Taylor, Nick Rhodes, Simon Le Bon and Roger Taylor tell ET's Kevin Frazier which of their songs the late royal loved most before her death in 1997. "When we met Harry and William, they said,...
