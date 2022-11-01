Read full article on original website
University of Findlay’s Helping Hands Food Drive Sets New Record
The University of Findlay celebrated the conclusion of 2022’s Helping Hands food drive event on Thursday, November 3rd, with an award ceremony and celebration. Faculty, students, and staff gathered in the Center for Student Life and Business College on UF’s campus, to celebrate yet another record-setting year. The 2022 Helping Hands food drive gathered 238,732 pounds of food, donated by community members, students, and University employees. Also contributing to this year’s numbers were local school districts competing for the first ever “Golden Can” award. This year’s total donations surpassed last year’s total of 214,559 pounds of canned items and non-perishables. David Harr, University of Findlay Director of Dining Services, takes charge of the event each year but was still shocked by the results. “I was overwhelmed after seeing how much everyone contributed to this food drive. Each year it keeps going up! What’s great about it is that we have people that have contributed year after year, but we also have all these new people joining in. I think that’s how we’ve been able to grow each year,” Harr said.
Dine in the 419: Charlie’s
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) -Today, we’re in Maumee at one of three Charlie’s restaurants in the Toledo area. This one is on Dussel Dr. The other two are on Central Ave. in Sylvania Twp. and Airport Hwy. in Swanton. All three are celebrating 50 years in 2022!. “Southwyck Mall...
Mayor Kapszukiewicz announces start of Leaf Collection Program
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz announced the Leaf Collection Program will start on Monday, Nov. 7. The City of Toledo says a variety of methods will be used to inform residents when leaf collection will occur in each neighborhood. The City, in partnership with local media, will announce each Friday where City crews will be working and where they will be the following week.
20 Things To Do In Findlay Ohio
Findlay is in northwest Ohio, 47 miles (76 km) south of Toledo, and is the largest city in Hancock County. Findlay’s population is less than 50,000 and is far from one of Ohio’s biggest cities, yet it has an energy that few Midwest cities can rival. There are...
Findlay, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
TPS launches investigation after students were terrified on bus
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Toledo Public Schools parents are outraged after their children had a terrifying experience on the bus on Monday. After a bus driver drove past a “drop off” site – near Devonshire – for more than an hour. Parents said the district failed to notify them that the bus would be late. Now the district has launched an investigation.
Local dentists holding Halloween candy buyback
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Local dentists want to buy your unwanted Halloween candy. Participating dentists will pay you $1 for each pound of candy up to $10. All of the candy that gets collected will be sent to U.S. troops currently overseas. Some dentists are also offering prizes for those who donate the most candy.
Swanton Bison Farm Holding Annual Pumpkin Drop-Off Event
Bracy Gold Bison Ranch is holding their fourth annual Great Pumpkin Drop-Off on Saturday, November 5. The ranch is inviting everyone to come out to the ranch and bring old pumpkins to feed the Bison through the cold winter months.
Monthly food distribution is Friday in BG
The monthly food distribution and senior food box program is Friday from 10-11:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1526 E. Wooster St. Free fresh produce and food will be available in limited quantities. This is for anyone in Wood County who meets the income guidelines or who has recently lost their job. SeaGate Food Bank also is present at the same time to handout Senior Boxes to those who meet their eligibility requirements.
Oilers Pick Up Four All-G-MAC Honors and Elite 26 Winner
Findlay, Ohio - On Thursday, Nov. 3, the Great Midwest Athletic Conference (G-MAC) announced the 2022 Men's Soccer All-Conference selections for this season. Findlay received four all-G-MAC pics and also had the league's Elite 26 Award winner. Sophomore Christian Palushaj and senior Bjoern Gilles each earned second team all-G-MAC while junior Nick McCracken and junior Peyton Trask took home third team honors. Sophomore Brendan Ash earned the Elite 26 Award.
Wood County Health department conducts inspections
The Wood County Health Department was in Bowling Green, Perrysburg, Pemberville and North Baltimore conducting inspections earlier this month. The following inspections were done Oct. 4. McDonald’s, 3430 Libbey Road, Perrysburg, had four non-critical offenses, which were equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted (repeat); non-food contact surface(s)...
Oilers Bow Out in G-MAC Semifinal | Fall to #13 Cedarville
Cedarville, Ohio – The University of Findlay women's soccer team dropped out of the Great Midwest Athletic Conference (G-MAC) Championship Tournament on Thursday, Nov. 3, losing by a score of 6-1 in the semifinal to top-seeded and no. 13 team in the country, the Cedarville Yellow Jackets. With the loss the Oilers have a record of 10-6-3 overall while Cedarville improves to 16-2-1. Findlay, which was ranked seventh in the last regional poll, will await the decision from the women's soccer regional advisory committee to see if their season will continue while the Yellow Jackets, now playing for the conference title and ranked second in the regional poll, will likely serve as a host to one of the two split regional sites.
COVID again: Some counties return to high spread
Several Northeast Ohio counties are seeing a high spread of COVID-19 this week.
Neighborhood Nuisance: Neighbors raise concern over Sir Maejor Page’s former Toledo home
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents of Glenwood Ave. have complained about home on their beloved street. The home belonging to Maejor Page has been reported as a problem spot long before now. Maejor Page purchased the home with money allegedly taken from his Black Live Matter of Greater Atlanta Charity....
Fans wait overnight for Tuesday morning open of Raising Cane's in Perrysburg
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Fans of Raising Cane's have been eagerly awaiting the opening of the first Toledo- area location for months and many of the most excited patrons began lining up at the new Perrysburg location as early as 10 p.m. Monday night. When the doors finally opened Tuesday...
Oilers Seventh in Final Regional Ranking
Findlay, Ohio - On Wednesday, Nov. 2, the NCAA revealed its' final ranking for teams that are vying for position in the 2022 NCAA DII Midwest Women's Soccer Regional. These teams are ranked one through ten with eight earning the right to play in the NCAA Midwest Regional. Conference championships are being played this weekend and the DII Women's Soccer Selection Show will air on Nov. 7 at 6:30 pm.
Hilty Home to close by end of year
PANDORA — Mennonite Home Communities of Ohio confirmed Wednesday its plans to close the Hilty Home’s skilled nursing and assisted living services before the end of the year, citing ongoing financial, census and workforce challenges exacerbated by the pandemic. Those challenges “became unsustainable,” the Christian skilled nursing company...
Ohio Rocks! Hit songs from legendary Ohioans- 'God Only Knows'
Did you know that an Ohio native was a part of a band that made what many consider to be one of the greatest American songs ever made? That native is Lima, Ohio born Al Jardine, and the song is God Only Knows, sung by The Beach Boys, the legendary group that Jardine was a member of.
Toledo City Council suspends City Auditor, council president avoids removal
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo City Council held a special council meeting on Tuesday to vote on the employment of the City Auditor and moved to suspend him for 30 days before reviewing his job performance and duties. The deliberations over the auditor’s employment also sparked a motion to remove the council president.
Local union president challenges incumbent state representative in Lucas County
One last day of lovely weather, before winds up to 50mph kick up for your Saturday! Dan Smith explains. Don't drop the glass! Dan and Carl are using string and weights to catch objects before they fall... well, at least they're attempting to. 🧵🍷⬇
