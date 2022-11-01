Read full article on original website
Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates
Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.11 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.12 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.01 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -8.33%. A...
Top 5 Stocks Set to Beat on Earnings After Markets Close
The third-quarter 2022 earnings season is in full swing as we are in the busiest week of this reporting cycle. This earning season is of immense importance as U.S. corporates are facing severe challenges on the back of record-high inflation, an extremely hawkish Fed and threats of a recession. So far, the earnings results have come in mixed.
Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.43 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.33 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.06 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 30.30%. A quarter...
Willdan Group (WLDN) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
Willdan Group (WLDN) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.42 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.02 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.53 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 2,000%. A quarter...
Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates
Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.17 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.30 per share. This compares to loss of $0.37 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -43.33%. A quarter...
2 Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Keep Buying
Are stock market fluctuations giving you a headache? If you're tired of wondering if you're up or down, it could be time to fill your portfolio with dividend-paying stocks. Share prices of companies committed to distributing profits are generally more stable than growth stocks. Plus, all the dividend payments they send to your brokerage account are yours to keep no matter what happens to the stock.
Want $1,000 in Dividend Income Every Month? Invest $120,000 in This Stock
Many investors look forward to receiving a dividend payment each quarter from their dividend stocks. But what if you could receive a dividend payment every month instead? Even better, what if this dividend came with a 10% yield? If you like the sound of that, you're in luck, because you can receive $1,000 in dividend income each month by buying shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ: PSEC). Here's how.
3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November
In today's video, I will discuss 3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November. All 3 dividend stocks are trading at cheap valuations and look appealing to long-term investors. T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ: TROW) is an investment management firm that trades in stride with the direction of the overall market. AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) is one of the largest apartment REITs on the market today with solid properties in strong markets. Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) is an insurance provider trading at only 9x earnings.
Insulet (PODD) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
Insulet (PODD) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.45 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.17 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.20 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 164.71%. A quarter ago,...
Down Between 26% and 71%, 3 Growth Stocks to Buy Now
Even after the recent stock market rebound, the Nasdaq Composite remains down over 30% from its all-time high. Many individual stocks are down much more as investors digest the impact of inflation and rising interest rates on the companies they follow. Despite these headwinds, Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ: INVZ), ChargePoint Holdings...
Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.37 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.09 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.41 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 13.40%. A...
Air Lease (AL) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates
Air Lease (AL) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.90 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.89 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.87 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 1.12%. A quarter...
Standex International (SXI) Q1 Earnings Match Estimates
Standex International (SXI) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.60 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $1.34 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this equipment manufacturing company would post...
TopBuild's (BLD) Q3 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, View Up
TopBuild Corp. BLD reported stellar results for third-quarter 2022. Its earnings and revenues surpassed their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved significantly on a year-over-year basis. Solid contributions from all three end markets that BLD serves (residential, commercial and industrial), along with operational efficiency, drove the results. Robert Buck, president...
Like Dividends? 3 Top-Ranked Stocks With Yields Above 5%
Investors love dividends. After all, there are few things in life better than getting paid. And in a historically-volatile 2022, dividends have become a hot topic. Dividends help alleviate drawdowns in other positions, provide a passive income stream, and can provide maximum returns through dividend reinvestment. Three stocks with an...
PreMarket Prep Charts Coca-Cola's Q3 Earnings Pop: 'Be Aware Of Any Multiple Contractions'
The price action in an issue during premarket trading following an earnings announcement can often provide clues to how an issue may trade during the regular session. That was the case with Coca-Cola Co KO, which is Tuesday's PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Street Leans Long Into Coke's Report:...
Horace Mann (HMN) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates
Horace Mann (HMN) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.66 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.56 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.50 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 17.86%. A quarter...
Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.15 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.20. This compares to loss of $0.34 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 25%....
EBay beats third-quarter revenue estimates, shares rise
Nov 2 (Reuters) - Ecommerce company eBay Inc EBAY.O on Wednesday beat Wall Street targets for third-quarter revenue as consumers snapped up luxury souvenirs and quirky gifts on its platform. Shares of the company were up 7% in extended trading, following an about 40% slump so far this year. Ebay...
Verizon Stock Is Too Cheap to Pass Up
Verizon (NYSE: VZ) stock is trading as if the company is in a structural decline, but there may be some reason for optimism. Broadband is growing and bundles are becoming more compelling. Travis Hoium covers why he thinks this stock is too good to pass up in the video below.
