dsmmagazine.com
The Art of I Do’s
Tulipsis Floral decked out this wooden archway at Harpor’s Vinyard in New Virginia, transforming it into a statement floral oasis that made the perfect backdrop for Gage and Oxana Gullett to say “I do.” Photographer: Missie Lafrenz Photography. Writer: Hailey Allen. Weddings and small businesses make for...
dsmmagazine.com
New Restaurants to Try
Specialty rolls such as Captain Crunch with tempura salmon and shrimp and topped with spicy mayo, unagi and tempura flakes star on the menu at Blu Thai and Sushi, located downtown. Writer: Seeta Mangra-Stubbs. Photographer: Duane Tinkey. Cafe Con Leche. At the corner of East 29th Street and Hubbell Avenue,...
dsmmagazine.com
International Sweets
Lara’s Bakery, Clive. Photographer: Duane Tinkey. Sometimes, the holiday table needs an unexpected touch—specifically, international sweets to mix in with the familiar cookies, cakes and candies. Imagine the layout as your relatives pile in: Right next to the cut-out frosted reindeer cookie is a new-to-the-scenes piña pan leche. Among the eggnog and mulled wine is a warming ginger beer.
dsmmagazine.com
WesleyLife
$4.25 million contributed to WesleyLife in 2021. 250,000 meals delivered annually through our Meals on Wheels program. 10,000 clients served by our 1,800 team members. Guided by Christian compassion, we support the independence, health, and well-being of older adults, wherever they call home. Our vision is to be the most dynamic and inclusive champion for revolutionizing the experience of aging.
dsmmagazine.com
Made To Last
Stephen Groenenboom started working with leather as a hobby about a decade ago. At first he cobbled together a simple wallet, followed by other small leather goods, like a pair of sandals and a briefcase. Today, GroenHaus Handcrafted Goods is a thriving and growing business producing handmade leather goods and accessories, including gloves, purses, pillows and plant hangers.
dsmmagazine.com
2022 Sages Over 70
Dsm magazine is proud to recognize the 2022 Sages Over 70 honorees. These seven Greater Des Moines leaders have improved the community in innumerable ways through their civic and business leadership, mentorship and community advocacy. The Greater Des Moines Partnership, Creative Visions, Bravo, the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden, and the United Way of Central Iowa are just a few of the organizations these leaders have influenced in positive ways over the years.
dsmmagazine.com
UnityPoint Health – Des Moines Foundation
$10M distributed for UnityPoint Health – Des Moines programs and services in 2021. 10,000 gifts made to support the foundation. 100% of your donation is put to the area of your choice. Mission. The mission at UnityPoint Health – Des Moines Foundation is to improve the health of our...
dsmmagazine.com
Sharing the Joy
Detail of floral acrylic by Jenna Brownlee. It’s hard to miss the mural wrapping the corner of the Parker building at Seventh and Park streets downtown. Emblazoned with the words “My Heart Belongs to Des Moines,” the 165-foot-long work, with its black background and brightly colored flowers, is a frequent stop for photographers shooting senior pictures and groups of teenagers snapping photos for their Instagram profiles.
dsmmagazine.com
Variety – The Children’s Charity
$2.1 million – Variety provided grants to 63 nonprofits totaling more than $2.1 million in 2022. $129+ million – Variety has raised over $129 million for Iowa’s children since the first telethon in 1975. 90+ – Variety gifted more than 90 pieces of specialized mobility equipment to...
dsmmagazine.com
Dual Activism
Jake Sahr (left) and Pascha Morgan (right) Jake Sahr, 25, and Pascha Morgan, 46, first met in jail. It happened during the 2020 George Floyd protests, both saying they were falsely arrested. As they waited to be bailed out, they realized they had much in common, despite their 20-year age gap.
