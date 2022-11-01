ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner Dresses As Dorothy From ‘The Wizard Of Oz’ For Epic New Makeup Campaign

By Audrey Rock
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hHB8I_0iv9SNIt00
Image Credit: MEGA

Kylie Jenner just channeled Judy Garland old Hollywood glamour in a breathtaking new Wizard of Oz themed clip for Kylie Cosmetics! In a short Instagram video posted on Halloween, the makeup mogul, 25, was seen dressed as iconic character Dorothy Gale in a blue gingham dress as she laid in a field of red and pink poppy blooms, smiling mysteriously. The image was presented in the Wicked Witch Of The West‘s crystal ball, as her green hand was seen summoning Kylie’s stunning likeness. “Wizard of Oz™ x Kylie,” she captioned the October 31 Kylie Cosmetics post, alongside green heart and crystal ball emojis. “Coming soon.”

Many of the makeup brand’s 25.9 million fans poured into the comments section to react. “I will give you all of my money for this collection,” quipped one fan, while another wrote, “kylies glam is so pretty aghhhh ik this collection is gonna be soooo good cant wait!” A third reacted, “This is my childhood in a collection,” while a fourth commented, “Well, take all my money! Wizard of Oz is my absolute favorite movie.” The brand had racked up nearly 150K likes within a day of the video’s debut.

Kylie’s drop dead gorgeous new campaign comes on the heels of a spate of incredible Halloween looks! The mother of two took to her official Instagram account in the days ahead of Halloween to share a “Mistress of the dark” Elvira look, channel the Bride of Frankenstein, and even show off pure white matching angel costumes with boyfriend Travis Scott, 31, daughter Stormi, 4, and their new baby son, 8 months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dv6d0_0iv9SNIt00
Kylie Jenner (MEGA)

Kylie opened up about her wildly successful cosmetics company back in 2019, claiming that she didn’t do it “for the money” — she genuinely has a “passion” for it. “I don’t really do it to make money or think that far into the future if this is going to be super-successful,” she told Harper’s Bazaar Arabia for a July/August 2019 cover story. “I just knew my talents and was passionate about make-up and lips and lipsticks,” she explained. “It’s been a real love of mine for as long as I can remember. I never even knew that you can really turn your passion into a business, you know. I just followed my heart and went with how I felt. Now I just feel so blessed every day to wake up, have fun doing what I love and make a career out of it. It’s amazing!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nnB0V_0iv9SNIt00
Judy Garland in ‘The Wizard of Oz.’ (Courtesy Everett Collection)

Comments / 3

Lisa Chapdelaine
5h ago

she does have beautiful products yet there very expensive and not in the price bracket of middle class to keep using and afford every month.

Reply
2
Related
ComicBook

Kim Kardashian's Halloween Costume Compared to Saweetie's Mystique Makeover

Kim Kardashian's Halloween costume has Twitter users comparing the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's viral Mystique cosplay to Saweetie, who transformed into the blue-skinned shape-shifter in 2020. That year, the Grammy Award-nominated "Best Friend" rapper attended Kendall Jenner's Halloween birthday party dressed as the mutant from Fox's X-Men movies, joined by Migos rapper Quavo as fellow Marvel character Beast. After Kim K's Halloween costume channeled Rebecca Romijn's Mystique from 2000's X-Men — recreating the look with face paint, a blue latex bodysuit, yellow contact lenses, and red slicked back hair — Saweetie's Mystique makeover resurfaced in a viral tweet Sunday that got her name trending with more than 100,000 likes to date.
Popculture

Kendall Jenner Raises Eyebrows With Sexy 'Toy Story' Halloween Costume

Kendall Jenner put a mature spin on a children's move character for her Halloween costume this year. The reality star dressed up as Jessie, the cowgirl doll included in the Toy Story franchise starting with Toy Story 2. However, Jenner's take on the costume was much more risque than anything Disney and Pixar would approve.
ComicBook

Heidi Klum's Daughter Teases Massive Halloween Party

Heidi Klum's daughter is already teasing her mom's massive Halloween bash this year. People Magazine caught up with Leni Klum about the big day and everyone agrees its going to be spectacular. For the last few years, the TV personality and model had to back off of her giant Fall parties because of coronavirus precautions. But, trying to get back into the swing of things, the Halloween soiree will continue with some added precautions. Leni knows people want to hear about her mother, so the outlet couldn't resist getting a question in there. Near the end of every October, fans flock to Instagram to see what outlandish look Klum has settled on for this year. Some of these costumes are absolutely staggering in their complexity and commitment to makeup. The model spends multiple hours in makeup getting everything just right. So, get excited people, the big day is basically here!
Page Six

Travis Scott parties in Miami without Kylie Jenner after cheating denial

Travis Scott spent Halloween weekend partying solo in Miami following recent accusations that the rapper cheated on Kylie Jenner with an Instagram model. The “Sickomode” rapper performed poolside at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach to celebrate the Liv Golf tournament before heading to megaclub E11even where he rolled up at nearly 4 a.m. to party with friends.
MIAMI, FL
AOL Corp

Blue Ivy Is Almost as Tall as Mom Beyoncé and Wearing Makeup in New Pics

Beyoncé and JAY-Z's daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, is all grown up! Queen Bey took to her Instagram on Wednesday evening to share another round of photos from the WACO Theater’s Wearable Art Gala. In the post -- which remained without a caption in true Beyoncé fashion -- the "Cuff It" singer leads with an image of her posing on the event’s red carpet in a custom Gucci gown.
Us Weekly

Kim Kardashian’s Daughter North Wishes Her a Happy Birthday With Sweet Video: Watch

So sweet! Kim Kardashian started off her birthday festivities by creating a special video for herself with help from her 9-year-old daughter, North. The mother-daughter duo took to TikTok on Thursday, October 20, to share a clip that they created to ring in Kardashian’s 42nd birthday. “Moms birthday TikTok 🥳,” the reality star’s eldest child captioned a short video of the pair lip-syncing to “Remember” by Becky Hill and David Guetta.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hollywood Gossip

Kim Kardashian Shares "Creepy" Sexcapade with Pete Davidson

The Kardashians Season 2 brings us back to a time when Kim Kardashian was boning Pete Davidson on the reg. On this week’s new episode of the Hulu reality series, Kim chatted with Kris and MJ. They discussed Pete’s plans to fly to space. Pete even discussed the topic...
seventeen.com

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Hang Out at Pilates in Crop Tops and Sports Bras

What's better than one Pilates queen? *Two Pilates queens.*. BFFs that sweat together stay together — well, that's at least the vibe we're getting from Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber's LA Pilates class hangout sesh. The girls showed off their enduring friendship and styling chops as they made their way to the mats — and we got front-row seats to their latest contrasting, fall fashion offerings.
OK! Magazine

Fans Appalled By Queen Of Pop's Unrecognizable Face: 'That Isn't Madonna, Is It?'

Madonna fans miss the pop sensation they once knew.In recent videos on the 64-year-old's Instagram account, the mother-of-6 flaunted her frozen features and danced provocatively on the screen — which left supporters concerned for her wellbeing and curious if there was anything going on beyond what could be seen on social media."That isn’t Madonna is it? What happened to her?" one concerned fan commented on a video of Madonna from Sunday, October 9. "She looks nothing like she used to."In the clip, the "Material Girl" vocalist stared blankly at the camera with a seemingly serious expression. She had her pink...
DoYouRemember?

74-Year-Old Goldie Hawn Is A Stunner In Skin-Tight Unitard During Workout

Kate Hudson and mom Goldie Hawn share a variety of content on their respective social media pages, from family photos to professional updates. Sometimes their posts also include exercise and fitness videos. At 74 years of age, Hawn stays up-to-date on ways to stay fit, much to the delight of Hudson, who recently shared a video of Hawn’s that she dubbed as sweet as it gets.
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Stuns In Pure White, Skin Tight Column Dress For SKIMS Campaign: Photos

Kim Kardashian wasted no time after the Halloween festivities slipping into something a little more classy. The fashion maven, 42, took to the official SKIMS Instagram account on Tuesday, November 1, to share a stunning pic in a skintight white column dress. In the jaw dropping photo, which you can SEE HERE, the reality icon and mother of four stood alongside a distinctive white dog statue and hugged a gold column in an opulent house. Kim wore her long, wavy platinum locks down around her shoulders and accessorized with dramatic chandelier earrings and matching bracelets. She went full glam on her cosmetics palette, complimenting pink lips with smokey eyes.
People

North West Looks All Grown Up in Leather Suit as She Heads Out for Halloween with Her Friends

North West is making the most of Halloween with a number of different costume changes that show off the 9-year-old's personality Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's little girl is growing up. It's no secret that their oldest, North, is a fan of all things spooky. Celebrating Halloween involved a number of costume changes for the 9-year-old, who showed off her dance moves and lip-synching in a TikTok with friends on Monday. North and her friends dressed as the members of R&B trio TLC, with North channeling Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas with...
realitytitbit.com

Fans joke about 'absent Kylie Jenner' as she misses another Kardashian event

Kourtney Kardashian recently celebrated the launch of her brand, Lemme. However, fans were quick to notice Kylie Jenner’s absence from her sister’s big day. Kylie Jenner‘s absence from some family gatherings isn’t anything new, and it has sort of become a joke among fans when she’s missing from family photos. Though there isn’t any bad blood between the sisters, fans wondered where the Kylie Cosmetics founder was.
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
254K+
Followers
23K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy