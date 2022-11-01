Kylie Jenner Dresses As Dorothy From ‘The Wizard Of Oz’ For Epic New Makeup Campaign

Image Credit: MEGA

Kylie Jenner just channeled Judy Garland old Hollywood glamour in a breathtaking new Wizard of Oz themed clip for Kylie Cosmetics! In a short Instagram video posted on Halloween, the makeup mogul, 25, was seen dressed as iconic character Dorothy Gale in a blue gingham dress as she laid in a field of red and pink poppy blooms, smiling mysteriously. The image was presented in the Wicked Witch Of The West‘s crystal ball, as her green hand was seen summoning Kylie’s stunning likeness. “Wizard of Oz™ x Kylie,” she captioned the October 31 Kylie Cosmetics post, alongside green heart and crystal ball emojis. “Coming soon.”

Many of the makeup brand’s 25.9 million fans poured into the comments section to react. “I will give you all of my money for this collection,” quipped one fan, while another wrote, “kylies glam is so pretty aghhhh ik this collection is gonna be soooo good cant wait!” A third reacted, “This is my childhood in a collection,” while a fourth commented, “Well, take all my money! Wizard of Oz is my absolute favorite movie.” The brand had racked up nearly 150K likes within a day of the video’s debut.

Kylie’s drop dead gorgeous new campaign comes on the heels of a spate of incredible Halloween looks! The mother of two took to her official Instagram account in the days ahead of Halloween to share a “Mistress of the dark” Elvira look, channel the Bride of Frankenstein, and even show off pure white matching angel costumes with boyfriend Travis Scott, 31, daughter Stormi, 4, and their new baby son, 8 months.

Kylie Jenner (MEGA)

Kylie opened up about her wildly successful cosmetics company back in 2019, claiming that she didn’t do it “for the money” — she genuinely has a “passion” for it. “I don’t really do it to make money or think that far into the future if this is going to be super-successful,” she told Harper’s Bazaar Arabia for a July/August 2019 cover story. “I just knew my talents and was passionate about make-up and lips and lipsticks,” she explained. “It’s been a real love of mine for as long as I can remember. I never even knew that you can really turn your passion into a business, you know. I just followed my heart and went with how I felt. Now I just feel so blessed every day to wake up, have fun doing what I love and make a career out of it. It’s amazing!”