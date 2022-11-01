ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

KVUE

Williamson County leaders receive voter intimidation complaints

ROUND ROCK, Texas — In Williamson County, some early voters are running into people who are intimidating them at the polls. County leaders confirmed to KVUE that they have received half a dozen complaints about aggressive campaigning at a polling location. All of the complaints received have centered around the Randalls on Gattis School Road in Round Rock.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
KVUE

Report: Company that builds homes in under 60 days coming to Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — A startup homebuilder that creates fully functional homes in less than 60 days is reportedly coming to North Austin. According to a report by the Austin Business Journal (ABJ), Carrollton-based Onx Inc. is a homebuilding startup company that has been producing homes in Florida in less than two months. The company is planning to make its home-building turnaround even faster in Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
thedailytexan.com

Expanding I-35 will be detrimental to the city of Austin

The Texas Department of Transportation has proposed an Interstate 35 project expansion to expand the highway to 20 lanes. This project is estimated to cost over $3 billion, with a majority of the money going toward construction. Although TxDOT faces opposition, the department continues to revise the plan and seeks to continue with expansion efforts.
AUSTIN, TX
hilltopviewsonline.com

A Hilltoppers guide to Travis County Elections

Election day is Nov. 8, and for many students, this is their first time voting. Here is everything you need to know about this year’s general elections and what you can expect when showing up to the polls. About the Contributor.
chainstoreage.com

Tenant-focused developer buys one of Austin’s biggest centers

Big V Property Group, a landlord whose motto is “We succeed when our tenants succeed,” has made a big new acquisition in Austin, Texas. JLL Capital Markets arranged the financing and closed the sale of the nearly million-sq.-ft. Southpark Meadows I & II, one of the largest regional shopping centers in South Central Texas.
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

4 reasons why Texas football can dominate K-State in Manhattan

The biggest road test of the season so far arrives for head coach Steve Sarkisian and Texas football under the lights at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan on Nov. 5 against the No. 13 ranked Kansas State Wildcats. Head coach Chris Klieman and Kansas State have looked really good in the last couple of weeks, at least when junior quarterback Will Howard was in the game.
AUSTIN, TX
Distractify

'Monarch' Chronicles the Wavering Legacy of a Texan Country Music Family — But Was It Filmed in Texas?

Did someone say, "Susan Sarandon"? Count us in. Did someone say, "Susan Sarandon as an aging rhinestone-studded country star"? Count us in times infinity!. In Fox's multigenerational family drama Monarch, the heir to a country music dynasty is challenged when her family's legacy is put in jeopardy. Beneath the layers of sweet country twang and deep-seated family rivalry are nasty secrets and lies, which, of course, makes for great TV.
AUSTIN, TX
dailytrib.com

Fired Kingsland librarian files wrongful termination complaint

Fired Kingsland librarian Suzette Baker filed a wrongful termination complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Assisted by civil rights attorney Iris Halperin of Rathod Mohamedbhai LLC in Denver, Baker filed her complaint on Sept. 16. She was fired from the Kingsland Branch Library on March 9. The causes...
LLANO COUNTY, TX

