KSLTV
Man hit by car after running across 6 lanes of traffic in South Jordan
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — A man in his 40s is in critical condition after he was struck by a car Wednesday night in South Jordan. Sgt. Eric Anderson with the South Jordan Police Department said a vehicle was heading eastbound on 10600 South when it pulled over and the man, who was a passenger, got out and ran across all six lanes of traffic. While attempting to cross the last lane, the man was hit by a truck.
kjzz.com
DPS helicopter deployed during pursuit from Midvale to SLC's Ballpark district
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Department of Safety sent its helicopter to the skies over Salt Lake City Thursday during a pursuit that ended with at least one arrest. Multiple law enforcement vehicles from multiple agencies were seen in the Main Street area of the Ballpark District during the morning hours as officers with both the Salt Lake City Police and Unified Police departments tracked down a suspect allegedly driving a stolen truck and trailer.
Jeremy Ranch Elementary School will be closed today, Expect school bus delays across Park City
PARK CITY, Utah — Snowy weather and a power outage will impact local Park City Schools today, according to an email from Superintendent Gildea. Jeremy Ranch Elementary School will be […]
KSLTV
UHP: Road rage, other aggressive driving behaviors on rise in concerning trend
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Utah Highway Patrol on Tuesday was urging calm on the freeways following the latest road rage shooting in Davis County that left windows shattered and one driver under arrest. The shooting from moving vehicle to moving vehicle on southbound I-15, south of Kaysville, was...
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
TRAX train inoperable, road closed after dump truck crashes into power lines
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — A portion of TRAX Red Line is inoperable and a road is closed down after a dump truck crashed into power lines in South Jordan Wednesday afternoon. The incident happened at around 11 a.m. in the area of South Jordan Parkway and Grandville Avenue. South...
Northbound I-15 cleared after single-vehicle crash
Utah Department of Transportation reported that three right lanes are blocked on northbound Interstate 15 at 200 West in Farmington due to a crash.
UHP reports fatal crash involving suspicious gunshot wound
A man has suffered a fatal gunshot wound after being involved in a car accident at 5200 South on I-15 in Murray shortly before noon on Wednesday.
kslnewsradio.com
UDOT announces interchange on US-89 at Antelope Drive is now open
LAYTON, Utah — The Utah Department of Transportation announced Tuesday the interchange on US-89 at Antelope Drive in Layton is now open. The interchange is the fourth and final addition to the US-89 reconstruction project in eastern Davis County. According to a news release from UDOT, this interchange will...
KSLTV
One hospitalized after crash at Sandy intersection
SANDY, Utah — One person is in critical condition Tuesday night following a two-car crash in Sandy. Sgt. Moffit with the Sandy Police Department said a vehicle, which was being driven by a man in his 60s, was traveling westbound on 10600 South when it made a left turn and collided with a car heading eastbound.
Fraudulent spending leads to stolen vehicle and foot chase at Outlets
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — On Tuesday, in a statement by Summit County Sheriff’s office, a man reported fraudulent use of two of his credit cards at the Chevron in Coalville. […]
Eyewitness still shaken following Salt Lake City pedestrian accident
A Salt Lake City woman remains in the hospital battling critical injuries days after being struck by a car near Pioneer Park.
Police amp up road enforcement for Halloween
Multiple law enforcement agencies across the state took to the streets for speeding enforcement, DUI enforcement and neighborhood patrol to monitor safety on Halloween.
kjzz.com
'Ghost driver' crashes into West Jordan yard
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A West Jordan man woke up to an unexpected Halloween scare. He said someone had crashed into his front yard, knocking over a light pole, a road sign and part of a wall. Jerry Cordova Ong woke up to a mess around 1:30 a.m....
KSLTV
South Salt Lake police looking to identify aggravated robbery suspect
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in an aggravated robbery at American Title Loans in South Salt Lake. The crime occurred at 3355 S. State Street at approximately 3:30 p.m. Saturday. According to a press release from the...
kslnewsradio.com
High speed chase reached 125 mph, UHP says
SALT LAKE CITY – A Utah Highway Patrol Trooper said in a probable cause statement that he responded to a call in Willard yesterday where there was a possible fight between a couple in a parking lot. The statement also said there was a possibility that the suspect, later...
Final U.S. 89 Antelope Drive interchange now complete in Davis County
A new Antelope Drive interchange is now open on U.S Highway 89, connecting Layton with the East bench and easing traffic flow.
ksl.com
Police identify motorcyclist killed after crash in Hurricane
HURRICANE, Washington County — Police have identified a motorcyclist from Salt Lake City who was killed after crashing into the back of a car in southern Utah over the weekend. Troy D. Matthews, 50, was riding east on state Route 9 in Hurricane when he crashed Saturday night, the...
Road rage incident leads to pellet gun shooting in Kaysville
A road rage incident that began on Interstate 15 on Monday afternoon ended with a shooting near Centerville.
Provo crews working to restore power loss caused by fallen tree limbs
Provo City Power crews are hard at work restoring power after heavy snow on tree limbs caused several outages in the area, but they have advice about what to do when power is lost.
KSLTV
Nebo School District suspends student for KKK costume at school
SPRINGVILLE, Utah — A student has been suspended after he was reported for taking a photo in a KKK-style hood and sheet he had altered from a ghost costume he arrived to school in. KSL NewsRadio reached out to the Nebo School District, which confirmed it was aware of...
