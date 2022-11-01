ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orem, UT

KSLTV

Man hit by car after running across 6 lanes of traffic in South Jordan

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — A man in his 40s is in critical condition after he was struck by a car Wednesday night in South Jordan. Sgt. Eric Anderson with the South Jordan Police Department said a vehicle was heading eastbound on 10600 South when it pulled over and the man, who was a passenger, got out and ran across all six lanes of traffic. While attempting to cross the last lane, the man was hit by a truck.
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
kjzz.com

DPS helicopter deployed during pursuit from Midvale to SLC's Ballpark district

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Department of Safety sent its helicopter to the skies over Salt Lake City Thursday during a pursuit that ended with at least one arrest. Multiple law enforcement vehicles from multiple agencies were seen in the Main Street area of the Ballpark District during the morning hours as officers with both the Salt Lake City Police and Unified Police departments tracked down a suspect allegedly driving a stolen truck and trailer.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

UDOT announces interchange on US-89 at Antelope Drive is now open

LAYTON, Utah — The Utah Department of Transportation announced Tuesday the interchange on US-89 at Antelope Drive in Layton is now open. The interchange is the fourth and final addition to the US-89 reconstruction project in eastern Davis County. According to a news release from UDOT, this interchange will...
LAYTON, UT
KSLTV

One hospitalized after crash at Sandy intersection

SANDY, Utah — One person is in critical condition Tuesday night following a two-car crash in Sandy. Sgt. Moffit with the Sandy Police Department said a vehicle, which was being driven by a man in his 60s, was traveling westbound on 10600 South when it made a left turn and collided with a car heading eastbound.
SANDY, UT
kjzz.com

'Ghost driver' crashes into West Jordan yard

WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A West Jordan man woke up to an unexpected Halloween scare. He said someone had crashed into his front yard, knocking over a light pole, a road sign and part of a wall. Jerry Cordova Ong woke up to a mess around 1:30 a.m....
WEST JORDAN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

High speed chase reached 125 mph, UHP says

SALT LAKE CITY – A Utah Highway Patrol Trooper said in a probable cause statement that he responded to a call in Willard yesterday where there was a possible fight between a couple in a parking lot. The statement also said there was a possibility that the suspect, later...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Police identify motorcyclist killed after crash in Hurricane

HURRICANE, Washington County — Police have identified a motorcyclist from Salt Lake City who was killed after crashing into the back of a car in southern Utah over the weekend. Troy D. Matthews, 50, was riding east on state Route 9 in Hurricane when he crashed Saturday night, the...
HURRICANE, UT

