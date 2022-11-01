Read full article on original website
CAR AND DRIVER
Dodge Charger Daytona EV Concept Back for SEMA, and an Even Wilder Banshee Is Coming
Dodge has brought out its electric Charger Daytona concept for the second time, this time painted in Stryker Red and wearing carbon-fiber 18-inch wheels. Dodge also detailed the Charger Daytona's lineup, with the 340-badged base model making 455 horsepower and the second-tier 440-badged model producing 590 horsepower. There will also...
MotorAuthority
Hellephant-powered 1968 Dodge Charger heads to auction
If you've ever want to own a muscle car powered by Dodge's 1,000-hp Hellephant crate engine, now's your chance. A Hellephant-powered 1968 Dodge Charger named Dumbo is slated for a Mecum auction running in Las Vegas from November 10-12. The supercharged 7.0-liter V-8 was unveiled at the 2018 SEMA show,...
Road & Track
Ringbrothers Brings Four Epic Custom Builds to SEMA
Ringbrothers is leaving nothing on the table this year for SEMA. The Wisconsin-based custom car builder has arrived with no fewer than four custom one-off builds for the tuner show, each more epic than the last. Our favorite of the bunch has to be the Enyo 1948 Chevy Super Truck....
Volkswagen Introduces 350-HP Jetta GLI At SEMA Show
The Volkswagen Jetta GLI is often overlooked by enthusiasts because it lacks visual drama. Sure, VW adds a few bits and pieces to make it look sportier, but you can't get around the fact that it's still a basic three-box sedan featuring the most generic design cues the German brand has to offer.
Car of the Week: This 1970 Plymouth Barracuda, One of the Great Muscle Cars of Its Era, Is Heading to Auction
With its 14-year lifespan, the sea creature known as the Great Barracuda is long-lived in the scheme of scaly things. Sleek and streamlined, it’s an aggressive, dominant predator, known for using surprise tactics and great speed in catching its prey. Plymouth’s two-door pony car was named after the bellicose fish for good reason but, by contrast, it lived in production just ten years—from 1964 to 1974—and, within that decade, saw three generations. The first, with a two-year run, was essentially a fastback version of Plymouth’s uninspired Valiant. The second, made from 1967 to 1969 and still based on some Valiant underpinnings,...
Pagani Zonda V12-Swapped Mazda RX-7 Shines At SEMA 2022
At the beginning of this year, concept artist Khyzyl Saleem (better known as The Kyza) announced that a crazy render he had created would be coming to life. The render was based on the legendary Mazda RX-7 and integrated styling cues from some of Saleem's favorite RX-7 tuners, and through the Live to Offend brand, the kit will be produced in limited numbers. Now, on the occasion of the SEMA Show 2022, the first real-life version of the kit has been revealed, and it looks amazing. But what's even more special is that the build is powered by a V12 engine from a Pagani Zonda.
Fresh Nismo Parts Revealed For Nissan Z And Frontier At SEMA 2022
If you've ever been to a local car meet, the odds are good you've seen some slightly/heavily modified 350Z or 370Zs. The cars are known for having a heavy aftermarket presence that'll allow you to modify just about anything on the vehicles. Luckily, Nissan appreciates tuner culture, which is why it's debuting a whole host of new NISMO performance parts at the 2022 SEMA Show to get a head start on turning the new Nissan Z into a tuner icon. Oh, and it's debuting Frontier parts, too, because Nissan hasn't forgotten about all its off-road enthusiasts, either.
MotorAuthority
Hennessey cranks Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 to 1,204 hp for $59,950
The Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is the most powerful factory Mustang ever, but that wasn't enough for Texas-based tuner Hennessey Performance. Hennessey's Venom 1200 Mustang GT500 extracts 1,204 hp and 902 lb-ft of torque from Ford's 5.2-liter supercharged V-8, up from the stock 760 hp and 652 lb-ft of torque.
fordauthority.com
Ringbrothers 1969 Ford Mustang ‘Patriarc’ To Debut At SEMA 2022
Ringbrothers, a Connecticut-based purveyor of aftermarket aluminum body kits and parts run by brothers Jim and Mike Ring, has a knack for taking Blue Oval-built machines and turning them into something special for SEMA. Back in 2019, the organization showed off its unique 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 UNKL, kitted out with a widebody set and a race-inspired theme. It has also shown off a 1965 Ford Mustang “Ballistic” and another custom ’65 Mustang convertible. In 2017, Ringbrothers took a 1956 Ford F-100, named Clem 101 to the show, deviating from its propensity for Mustangs, but this year, they’re back in the pony car camp with the new 1969 Ford Mustang “Patriarc.”
Autoweek.com
How the 2023 Ram Rebel Cranks Excitement into Mopar’s 2500 HD Line
Beyond the Hemi gas V8 and a Cummins diesel inline-6, the Ram Rebel HD offers 20-inch off-road rubber, limited-slip differential, locking rear axle, 3-link front, and 5-link rear suspensions. Serious off-roaders will want the grunty 6.7-liter Cummins, which generates 370 hp and a heathen 850 lb-ft of torque for towing...
Top Speed
Drag Race: Lamborghini Urus Vs. Audi TT-RS, Porsche Cayman GT4, And Volkswagen Golf R
Mat Watson and his team from ‘Carwow’ pit four very different vehicles against each other on the drag strip. The mix included a Lamborghini Urus, a Porsche Cayman GT4, an Audi TT-RS, and a Volkswagen Golf R. With the difference in size, shape, weight, and engine capacities, the race is quite unpredictable.
BMW M4 CSL Drag Races Porsche 911 GT3 Touring
In February of last year, the Porsche 911 GT3 was presented as Stuttgart's finest sports car to date, but as a GT product, it comes with a big rear wing that can be a little intimidating for some buyers. For those who want a little more subtlety, the GT3 Touring deletes the rear wing, but it no longer comes with rear seats.
