The first College Football Playoff rankings out this week, which provide an early look at this season's bowl slate once everything falls into place over the final month of the regular season leading into conference championship weekend. In our updated bowl projections, we've made changes inside the New Year's Six following Penn State's loss to Ohio State and North Carolina's win over Pittsburgh that pushed the Tar Heels closer to clinching the ACC's Coastal Division.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO