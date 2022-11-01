ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

247Sports

Irish Illustrated Insider Recruiting Podcast (Nov. 2)

In our latest recruiting podcast, Tom Loy and Tim Prister discuss Notre Dame's recruiting visitor list for Saturday night’s showdown with No. 5 Clemson. They'll get you the latest news on who's visiting, who could commit, and more in this week's edition of the Irish Illustrated recruiting podcast. The...
NOTRE DAME, IN
247Sports

WATCH: Brian Lindgren and Ben Gulbranson Preview Washington

Throughout every football game week at Oregon State, a variety of offensive and defensive players and coaches are made available to the media for interviews. At these press conferences, the team members field questions regarding their past performances and upcoming matchups. Tuesdays provide an opportunity to speak with representatives from...
CORVALLIS, OR
On3.com

CBS Sports releases updated QB power rankings ahead of Week 10 of college football

CBS Sports has released their updated quarterback power rankings ahead of Week 10 of college football. Much like the Heisman conversation, it remains a two-man race — Hendon Hooker and CJ Stroud leading the pack. While Stroud was expected to ascend to the top over the course of the season, Tom Fornelli of CBS Sports wrote about how he’s surprised Hooker has held his ground for so long.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

College football bowl projections: New Year's Six coming into focus in Week 10

The first College Football Playoff rankings out this week, which provide an early look at this season's bowl slate once everything falls into place over the final month of the regular season leading into conference championship weekend. In our updated bowl projections, we've made changes inside the New Year's Six following Penn State's loss to Ohio State and North Carolina's win over Pittsburgh that pushed the Tar Heels closer to clinching the ACC's Coastal Division.
GEORGIA STATE
big10central.com

Gophers football: Surprising shift in bowl projections after Rutgers win [Pioneer Press :: SP-GOPHERS-FOOTBALL-SURPRISING-SHIFT-BOWL-PROJECTIONS-AFTER-RUTGERS-20221102]

The Gophers football team is on the cusp of being bowl eligible for the fifth consecutive year under head coach P.J. Fleck. Reaching the requisite six wins could come as soon as Saturday’s game at Nebraska. Minnesota (5-3, 2-3 Big Ten) is a 16-point favorite over the Cornhuskers (3-5, 2-3) in the 11 a.m. kickoff at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ESPN

Explaining the trend of college football coaches fired midseason

When former Florida athletic director Jeremy Foley fired Ron Zook on Oct. 25, 2004 -- smack in the middle of the season -- the timing seemed shocking. Following another disappointing loss in the post-Steve Spurrier era, the Gators were hovering above .500 at 4-3 and No. 10 Georgia was looming. When Foley made the decision, he said, "Whatever must happen ultimately, must happen immediately."
FLORIDA STATE

