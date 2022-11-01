Read full article on original website
College Football Top 10: FrontPageBets' Mike Szvetitz picks his Week 10 winners
The game of the week will be an epic matchup between Tennessee, ranked No. 1 in the initial College Football Playoff poll, and No. 3 Georgia, the defending national champion. FrontPageBets takes a look at its top wagers to watch for Saturday's college football games. The battle for supremacy in...
College football games on TV this weekend: Week 10 schedule, top 25 rankings, scores
Week 10 of the college football schedule promises to be one of the most important to date with several impactful games on tap. Not least the matchup between Tennessee and Georgia, a game pitting two undefeated SEC rivals against each other with a chance to take a firm hold on the lead in the East ...
The Process: How the College Football Playoff picks the Top 4 teams
In the fall of 2014, the first-ever College Football Playoff became a reality, forever changing the sport. But how does the system work in practice? Let's take a look at how the CFP selects the Top 25 rankings and the final four teams every football season. College Football Playoff process"Composed ...
Irish Illustrated Insider Recruiting Podcast (Nov. 2)
In our latest recruiting podcast, Tom Loy and Tim Prister discuss Notre Dame's recruiting visitor list for Saturday night’s showdown with No. 5 Clemson. They'll get you the latest news on who's visiting, who could commit, and more in this week's edition of the Irish Illustrated recruiting podcast. The...
WATCH: Brian Lindgren and Ben Gulbranson Preview Washington
Throughout every football game week at Oregon State, a variety of offensive and defensive players and coaches are made available to the media for interviews. At these press conferences, the team members field questions regarding their past performances and upcoming matchups. Tuesdays provide an opportunity to speak with representatives from...
UC Football Holds Onto Top 25 Standing in Latest Recruiting Rankings
Cincinnati's average national has slowly dropped since a massive June windfall of recruits.
CBS Sports releases updated QB power rankings ahead of Week 10 of college football
CBS Sports has released their updated quarterback power rankings ahead of Week 10 of college football. Much like the Heisman conversation, it remains a two-man race — Hendon Hooker and CJ Stroud leading the pack. While Stroud was expected to ascend to the top over the course of the season, Tom Fornelli of CBS Sports wrote about how he’s surprised Hooker has held his ground for so long.
College football bowl projections: New Year's Six coming into focus in Week 10
The first College Football Playoff rankings out this week, which provide an early look at this season's bowl slate once everything falls into place over the final month of the regular season leading into conference championship weekend. In our updated bowl projections, we've made changes inside the New Year's Six following Penn State's loss to Ohio State and North Carolina's win over Pittsburgh that pushed the Tar Heels closer to clinching the ACC's Coastal Division.
Ep. 19 BadgerExtra podcast: 2023 QB recruiting and breaking down Maryland
BadgerExtra reporters Colten Bartholomew and Jake Kocorowksi discuss the Badgers' scholarship offer for 2023 quarterback Cole LaCrue, then break down UW's matchup with Maryland. You can subscribe to the BadgerExtra podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Stitcher.
Gophers football: Surprising shift in bowl projections after Rutgers win [Pioneer Press :: SP-GOPHERS-FOOTBALL-SURPRISING-SHIFT-BOWL-PROJECTIONS-AFTER-RUTGERS-20221102]
The Gophers football team is on the cusp of being bowl eligible for the fifth consecutive year under head coach P.J. Fleck. Reaching the requisite six wins could come as soon as Saturday’s game at Nebraska. Minnesota (5-3, 2-3 Big Ten) is a 16-point favorite over the Cornhuskers (3-5, 2-3) in the 11 a.m. kickoff at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
ESPN
Explaining the trend of college football coaches fired midseason
When former Florida athletic director Jeremy Foley fired Ron Zook on Oct. 25, 2004 -- smack in the middle of the season -- the timing seemed shocking. Following another disappointing loss in the post-Steve Spurrier era, the Gators were hovering above .500 at 4-3 and No. 10 Georgia was looming. When Foley made the decision, he said, "Whatever must happen ultimately, must happen immediately."
Vote now for the SBLive Arkansas high school football play of the week (Week 9)
We are taking a look at some of the top plays from Week 9 action in the Natural State. Here are the SBLive Arkansas Week 9 high school football plays of the week. Watch the video above and then vote below for the top play. (The voting will conclude Friday, Nov. 4, at 5 p.m. CT.) To ...
