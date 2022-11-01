Read full article on original website
World Series Game 3: Harper, Phillies tie World Series mark with 5 HR, top Astros
The Phillies are two wins away from winning the World Series.
Philadelphia Phillies, Houston Astros Announce Starting Lineups for Game 3 of World Series
Here's a look at how the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies will line up for game three of the World Series Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. Game three was originally scheduled to be played Monday night but due to rain, it was postponed to Tuesday. Lance McCullers Jr. and Ranger Suarez will each take the mound. First pitch is at 8:03 p.m. ET.
CBS Sports
Phillies vs. Astros score: World Series Game 4 live updates as Houston breaks through with five-run inning
The Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies continue the 2022 World Series with Game 4 on Wednesday night at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series on Tuesday, bludgeoning the Astros with five home runs in a 7-0 win. Teams who have won Game 3 in a tied best-of-seven series have historically won the series more than 69 percent of the time. Here's how to watch Game 4.
Astros vs. Phillies: Lance McCullers Jr. rocked with 5 Philadelphia homers in 1st 5 innings
The Houston Astros kicked off their road portion of the World Series in no doubt the least ideal manner possible for them.
NBC Philadelphia
Phillies Tie World Series Record for Home Runs in Dominant Game 3 Win Over Astros
Phillies power their way to Game 3 win in front of another electric South Philly crowd originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Citizens Bank Park was a volcano waiting to erupt when Ranger Suarez took the mound just after 8 p.m. Tuesday night. The eruption came quickly and never stopped...
Simulated World Series: Astros take advantage of Phillies errors to win rain-delayed Game 3
After a rainout reshuffled the pitching matchups, the Astros still relied on a strong start from Lance McCullers to take a 6-2 win.
World Series Odds: Astros vs. Phillies Game 5 prediction, odds and pick – 11/3/2022
The Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies are now tied at two wins apiece and will play Game 5 at Citizens Bank Park on Thursday. It’s time to examine our MLB World Series odds series and make an Astros-Phillies Game 5 prediction and pick for the World Series. History...
ng-sportingnews.com
Astros vs. Phillies final score, results: Cristian Javier headlines historic Houston no-hitter
The Astros saw Game 4 of the 2022 World Series as a must-win. They were coming off being routed by the Phillies in Game 3, in which Philadelphia's bats hit five home runs. Wednesday's game could not have been more different. With Cristian Javier — who has been the Astros'...
CBS Sports
WATCH: Bryce Harper puts Phillies ahead early in World Series Game 3 with home run vs. Astros
The Philadelphia Phillies took a 2-0 lead over the Houston Astros in the first inning of Tuesday night's Game 3 of the World Series (GameTracker) in electric fashion, courtesy of a two-run home run from designated hitter Bryce Harper. Harper launched the first pitch he saw from Astros right-hander Lance...
WGAL
Aaron Nola struggles as Phillies drop World Series Game 4
PHILADELPHIA — Cristian Javier and Astros bullpen hold Phillies hitless, only 2nd no-hitter in World Series history. The Astros tie the series up at 2 with a 5-0 victory. Game 1: Phillies dominate 7-0. Bryce Harper and Alec Bohm helped the Philadelphia Phillies hit a World Series record-tying five home runs in a 7-0 win over the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the World Series.
FOX Sports
2022 World Series: Social media reaction to Astros' no-hitter vs. Phillies
The Houston Astros made history Wednesday with just the second World Series no-hitter ever, blanking the Philadelphia Phillies 5-0 in Game 4 of the 2022 World Series behind a four-pitcher effort led by starter Cristian Javier. The Astros celebrated on the field as the four pitchers who recorded the no-hitter...
