ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanNation Fastball

Philadelphia Phillies, Houston Astros Announce Starting Lineups for Game 3 of World Series

Here's a look at how the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies will line up for game three of the World Series Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. Game three was originally scheduled to be played Monday night but due to rain, it was postponed to Tuesday. Lance McCullers Jr. and Ranger Suarez will each take the mound. First pitch is at 8:03 p.m. ET.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Phillies vs. Astros score: World Series Game 4 live updates as Houston breaks through with five-run inning

The Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies continue the 2022 World Series with Game 4 on Wednesday night at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series on Tuesday, bludgeoning the Astros with five home runs in a 7-0 win. Teams who have won Game 3 in a tied best-of-seven series have historically won the series more than 69 percent of the time. Here's how to watch Game 4.
HOUSTON, TX
WGAL

Aaron Nola struggles as Phillies drop World Series Game 4

PHILADELPHIA — Cristian Javier and Astros bullpen hold Phillies hitless, only 2nd no-hitter in World Series history. The Astros tie the series up at 2 with a 5-0 victory. Game 1: Phillies dominate 7-0. Bryce Harper and Alec Bohm helped the Philadelphia Phillies hit a World Series record-tying five home runs in a 7-0 win over the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the World Series.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy