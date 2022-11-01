Here's a look at how the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies will line up for game three of the World Series Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. Game three was originally scheduled to be played Monday night but due to rain, it was postponed to Tuesday. Lance McCullers Jr. and Ranger Suarez will each take the mound. First pitch is at 8:03 p.m. ET.

