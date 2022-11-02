ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago mass shooting injures 14, including three children

By Tara Molina, Dana Kozlov, Marissa Perlman, Mugo Odigwe
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XCwo4_0iv9F3LJ00

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Fourteen people – including three children – were shot during a mass shooting Monday night on the city's West Side.

The shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. at California Avenue and Polk Street in Lawndale, Police Supt. David Brown said. Fourteen people were shot, and were in various conditions ranging from non-life-threatening to critical.

A person was also struck by a car at the scene, Brown said.

A 3-year-old boy, an 11-year-old girl, and a 13-year-old boy were among those shot, police said. The others were adults ranging in age from 31 to 51, including seven women and four men.

Six victims went to Mount Sinai Hospital, four went to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, two went to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, and two went to Loyola University Medical Center.

As of Wednesday morning, 10 of the 15 victims remain in the hospital. Police are expected to provide an update an 10 a.m.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot released the following statement:

"Last night, terror touched the lives of 14 individuals, including 3 children, in another tragic display of gun violence by cowards indiscriminately shooting into a crowd. The shooters had no concerns for the lives of the adults and children impacted, but I am calling on people of goodwill who have information, to come forward. None of us can be silent when faced with this kind of tragedy. Please contact the completely anonymous tip line at 833-408-0069.

"Last night's shooting reminds us that there are too many weapons of war available to criminals. We must have a statewide ban and I urge the legislature to act.

"The Chicago Police Department has been hard at work through the night to bring the perpetrators to justice. I have been in constant communication with Superintendent Brown. Chicago Police Department detectives have identifying video, are talking with victims and witnesses, and have taken other investigative measures to track down those responsible.

"We are also coordinating with community organizations to support the victims and their families in their time of crisis. As we await answers, I am keeping the victims and the East Garfield Park community in my prayers and am heartbroken that loved ones and community members must confront this senseless trauma."

Brown said the incident was a drive-by shooting that began and ended in about three seconds. Two gunmen apparently fired randomly into a crowd, Brown said.

Police do not know anything about a motive for the shooting. There is not a history of conflicts on the corner where the shooting happened, Brown said.

As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported, the motive remained unclear Tuesday. Police said they have not ruled out retaliation yet, but still aren't sure.

Some of the incident was captured on POD cameras, and detectives were on the ground Monday night. Police are hoping the victims will provide more information, Brown said.

Brown said at least two shooters were seen firing from the car in the POD video.

Police were not sharing images from that video Tuesday.

The crowd was gathered for a vigil and a balloon release for someone who had recently died of cancer.

"It's heartbreaking that people go out to memorialize someone and then become victims," Ervin said.

There may also have been others gathered for various reasons, Brown said, calling the corner of Polk Street and California Avenue a common corner for people to gather.

CBS 2's Marissa Perlman spoke with a family member who was on the way to that vigil to honor the life of another family member when she got the call about the shooting. She said the victims are all related, and all of them are expected to be okay.

SnapChat video from around 8 p.m. shows several large groups at the corner of Polk and California, a popular gathering spot in the neighborhood. We're told family and friends were attending a memorial and balloon release in honor of a woman who recently passed away from cancer.

The drive-by happened about 90 minutes later.

CBS 2 spoke with a witness who heard gunshots ring out, and ran over to help. He was clutching his rosary as he explained how he helped take a little girl who was shot in the leg to the hospital.

"I did hear the gunshots. It was like eight or nine of them. It was like a popping type of gun, I don't know. And it was just a little black car racing down," Rick Dugan said. "Please pray for all these victims and for our city."

On Tuesday afternoon, Molina spoke with people in the area who were cleaning up the corner where the shooting happened. They said they had hosted a Halloween party for kids on the same corner just before the vigil started Monday.

"There should be a curfew. There should be," said Pastor Diana Body-Pryor of the Westside Ministers Coalition. "SOT "this event took place at 9 o'clock, something like that, at night. You feel you're an adult; you shouldn't have to have a curfew. But the violence is making you have a curfew."

As of late Tuesday afternoon, there still had not been any updates from police on their search for the shooter.

Ervin said violence interrupters have been dispatched to the area.

Most of the victims remained hospitalized late Tuesday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Human remains found in Chicago neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Human remains have been found in Chicago's Austin neighborhood.Chicago police said the remains were discovered Wednesday morning at Washington about a block west of Cicero. The medical examiner is doing an autopsy on Thursday.Police detectives are conducting a death investigation but have not released much information on the case.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Minnesota

Mass drive-by shooting on Chicago street corner leaves up to 14 wounded

As many as 14 people – including three children – were wounded in a mass drive-by shooting Monday night on Chicago's West Side, CBS Chicago's Dana Kozlov reports. Two victims were listed in critical condition. Police Supt. David Brown said it was over in about three seconds.Two gunmen in a dark SUV fired randomly into a crowd gathered on a street corner before speeding off, police said. Victims' conditions ranged from non-life-threatening to critical, Brown said.A 3-year-old, an 11-year-old and a 13-year-old were among those shot, he noted. The others were adults in their 30s, 40s,...
CHICAGO, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Two killed in Illinois school bus crash

KANE CO., Ill. (WTVO) — Two people are dead, and two others seriously injured, after a crash involving a school bus. It happened around 3:45 p.m. Monday in Kane County. Police said that a SUV struck the rear of a Lily Lake Grade School bus. All of the injuries came from the SUV. An adult […]
KANE COUNTY, IL
1520 The Ticket

Weekend Accident Claims Life of Illinois Hunter

This year's hunting season has turned tragic for an Illinois man. The Dubuque Telegraph Herald reports that 66-year-old Russel P Ory of Aurora, Illinois was found below a tree stand following an apparent fall Sunday in Jo Daviess County. According to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, Orp was found...
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, IL
newschannel20.com

Police searching for missing northern Illinois man

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (WICS) — The Crystal Lake Police Department is searching for a missing man. We're told Michael K. Marby, 40, was last made contact with on September 21. Marby is described as 5 feet 10 inches and weighs 170 pounds. Marby has blue eyes and brown hair.
CRYSTAL LAKE, IL
CBS Chicago

Man accidently run over, killed in Beach Park

BEACH PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Lake County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a crash that left one man dead in Beach Park Sunday morning. The crash happened around 4:20 a.m near Lewis Avenue and Hickory Drive.Deputies responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian traffic crash and found a man dead on the scene.Preliminary investigation shows a Volvo S40, driven by a 28-year-old woman from Waukegan, was traveling southbound on Lewis Avenue. The man was lying down in the southbound lanes of Lewis Avenue, but it is not clear why.  The driver of the Volvo did not see the man and ran him over, authorities said. Crash investigators are working to determine the man's identity and investigate why he may have been in the road.The Lake County Coroner's Office is scheduling an autopsy. The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit. 
BEACH PARK, IL
CBS Minnesota

Body found next to burning vehicle in northern Wisconsin identified

HUNTER, Wis. -- Officials in northern Wisconsin have released the identity of the body found near a burning vehicle last month.According to the Sawyer County Sheriff's Office, deputies and other emergency crews on the evening of Sept. 23 responded to a vehicle fire on River Road in the Town of Hunter, which is near Hayward. When responders arrived, they saw a vehicle fully engulfed in flames on the roadway, and a motionless body -- also on fire -- lying next to the vehicle."Due to the extreme heat emergency responders were not able to safely approach the victim," officials said in an initial release. The fire was then extinguished and the victim was determined to be dead. On Thursday, the county coroner's office confirmed the identity of the victim as 75-year-old William Smith of Antioch, Illinois. Investigators say Smith, who was driving a 2018 Cadillac sedan, was traveling north on the road when it appears he entered the ditch, struck a mailbox and came back onto the roadway. The vehicle continued on the road a short distance before coming to a stop where it was found in flames. The incident remains under investigation. 
SAWYER COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
101K+
Followers
25K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy