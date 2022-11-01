The Last of Us is set for a January 2023 debut. The anticipated nine-episode first season will premiere on Sunday, Jan. 15 before rolling out weekly on HBO and HBO Max. Starring Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie and based on the popular video game series of the same name, "The Last of Us takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal and heartbreaking journey as they both must traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival."

2 DAYS AGO