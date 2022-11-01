ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MLive.com

Gold Glove winners announced: Tigers’ Jonathan Schoop falls short

Jonathan Schoop’s incredible defensive metrics weren’t enough to win his first career Gold Glove. The Detroit Tigers second baseman was beaten out by Andres Gimenez of the Cleveland Guardians for American League honors. Schoop was the only finalist from the Tigers. Three other Guardians -- center fielder Myles...
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals: Three Free Agent Targets this offseason

The St. Louis Cardinals have roster holes to fill before the 2023 season. Here are three free agents John Mozeliak and company should consider signing. The 2023 St. Louis Cardinals are going to have fresh faces on and off the field. Gone are franchise favorites Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina, as they officially retire after the season. The Cardinals, by all accounts, have not discussed resigning 2023 free agents Jose Quintana or Corey Dickerson.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Cubs Left Fielder Ian Happ Wins NL Gold Glove

Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ won his first Gold Glove, Rawlings announced Tuesday. Happ, who led NL left fielders in defensive runs saved (13) this season, according to FanGraphs, beat out David Peralta and Christian Yelich. Peralta split the season between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Tampa Bay Rays, while Yelich is with the Milwaukee Brewers. Peralta (2019) and Yelich (2014) have previously won the award.
CHICAGO, IL
KFVS12

Cardinals’ Arenado wins 10th straight Gold Glove Award

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - Cardinals’ Nolan Arenado won his 10th straight Rawlings Gold Glove Award. According to a release from MLB, the 31 year old became the fourth infielder in AL/NL history to win 10 consecutive Gold Gloves in the same position, joining former Cardinals Ozzie Smith (13) and Keith Hernandez (11) and Hall of Fame third baseman Brooks Robinson (16).
SAINT LOUIS, MO

