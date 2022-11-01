ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

'The Kardashians' Recap: Kim Kardashian Details Extreme Weight Loss Program for Marilyn Monroe Met Gala Look

Kim Kardashian was prepared to stop at nothing to fit into her 2022 Met Gala look. On Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, the 42-year-old reality star shares her vision of wearing the same dress that Marilyn Monroe wore while famously singing "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" to President John F. Kennedy to the annual fashion event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
John Legend Addresses Fractured Relationship with Kanye West: 'He's Definitely Changed'

Times change, and people change even more. John Legend is opening up about how and why his decades-long friendship with Kanye "Ye" West has since fallen to the wayside. Sitting down with journalist Kara Swisher for her New York Magazine podcast, On With Kara Swisher, Legend reflected on how the West he knew when collaborating on the rapper's The College Dropout album and Legend's Get Lifted -- both released in 2004 -- is different from the divisive and controversial figure he is today.
Duran Duran Reveals Princess Diana's Favorite Song of Theirs (Exclusive)

Duran Duran is recalling their special connection to Princess Diana. In a new interview, John Taylor, Nick Rhodes, Simon Le Bon and Roger Taylor tell ET's Kevin Frazier which of their songs the late royal loved most before her death in 1997. "When we met Harry and William, they said,...
Selena Gomez Releases Emotional New Song 'My Mind & Me' Ahead of Documentary

Selena Gomez has a question: "Wanna hear a part to my story?" Three years after the release of one of her most personal tracks, "Lose You to Love Me," the 30-year-old star is back with another deeply emotional song, this time -- as its title makes clear -- about herself and her own mind. On Thursday morning, Gomez dropped the single, "My Mind & Me," in the lead-up to her highly anticipated Apple TV+ documentary of the same name, out on Nov. 4.
Lindsay Lohan's 'Jingle Bell Rock' Cover Will Give You 'Mean Girls' Nostalgia: Listen!

Lindsay Lohan's Mean Girls love continues... this time with song! The actress released a cover of Jingle Bell Rock on Friday in advance of her new holiday movie, Falling for Christmas. Understandably, fans can't listen to the festive rendition without thinking of Lohan's iconic Jingle Bell Rock performance in Mean...
Cher Holds Hands With Alexander 'AE' Edwards After Night Out

Cher has a new man on her arm! On Wednesday, the music icon was seen walking hand in hand with music executive Alexander "AE" Edwards after a night out in Los Angeles. Cher, 76, and Edwards, 36, spent the evening with rapper Tyga, and the group’s outing began at Craig’s before they continued the party at The Nice Guy. An eyewitness tells ET that Edwards and Tyga arrived at the restaurant first, where they went into a private room. Edwards left 30 to 45 minutes later to grab Cher and walk her inside. Edwards and Cher joined Tyga at a table in the main dining room.
Johnny Depp to Make Appearance During Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 Special

Johnny Depp is in fact teaming up with Rihanna. ET can confirm the Pirates of the Caribbean star will be featured in the singer's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 show. A source confirms to ET that Depp will make a featured guest appearance in the show set to stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide beginning Nov. 9. The source adds that Depp will be the first male to appear in this "star moment" of the show like other guests (Cindy Crawford, Erykah Badu) have done so in the past. Depp has already filmed his part.
Watch Ashton Kutcher and Savannah Guthrie Chug Beer on Live TV

Savannah Guthrie didn't back down from Ashton Kutcher's challenge. On Friday's episode of the Today show, the 44-year-old actor stopped by to discuss running the New York City Marathon in support of his foundation, Thorn, and things quickly went off the rails. Guthrie and Carson Daly tried to help Kutcher...
Ryan Reynolds Trolls Nick Cannon Over the News He's Expecting His 11th Child

Ryan Reynolds doesn't mind poking fun at his pal Nick Cannon's ever-expanding family. After the news broke on Thursday that the 42-year-old Masked Singer host was expecting his 11th child with model Alyssa Scott, Reynolds retweeted the news, writing, "We're gonna need a bigger bottle." Cannon previously appeared in a...
'The Bachelorette's Gabby Windey and Fiancé Erich Schwer Break Up

Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer have reportedly called it quits. According to multiple reports, they've broken up less than two months after their engagement aired on The Bachelorette finale. ET has reached out to reps for comment. Chatter of trouble in paradise for the former couple began circulating in October,...

