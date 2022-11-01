Read full article on original website
Related
'The Bachelorette's Gabby Windey and Fiancé Erich Schwer Break Up
Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer have reportedly called it quits. According to multiple reports, they've broken up less than two months after their engagement aired on The Bachelorette finale. ET has reached out to reps for comment. Chatter of trouble in paradise for the former couple began circulating in October,...
'Westworld' Canceled After Four Seasons
Westworld is officially over. HBO has canceled the sci-fi drama after four seasons, ET can confirm. The series' most recent season, which consisted of eight episodes and was subtitled "The Choice," concluded back in August. According to the logline for season 4, it followed "a dark odyssey about the fate of sentient life on Earth."
'Love Is Blind' Season 3 Reunion Sets Release Date: See the Emotional Trailer
Love Is Blind fans won't have to wait to find out what happens to their favorite season 3 couples. The Netflix reality dating show is releasing its wedding-packed finale and reunion special both on Wednesday, Nov. 9. In a tense new trailer for the conclusion to the dramatic season, we...
Ryan Reynolds Trolls Nick Cannon Over the News He's Expecting His 11th Child
Ryan Reynolds doesn't mind poking fun at his pal Nick Cannon's ever-expanding family. After the news broke on Thursday that the 42-year-old Masked Singer host was expecting his 11th child with model Alyssa Scott, Reynolds retweeted the news, writing, "We're gonna need a bigger bottle." Cannon previously appeared in a...
'Saturday Night Live' Alum Chris Redd Details NYC Attack After Being Hospitalized
Chris Redd says he suffered two fractures on his nose and a fracture in his cheek as a result of an unprovoked attack outside the famed Comedy Cellar in New York City. In a preview of his upcoming interview on The Last Laugh podcast, the Saturday Night Live alum sets the record straight on how the harrowing ordeal went down on Oct. 26 as he was getting ready to perform the first of three sets that night. For starters, the 37-year-old comedian says he wasn't driven to the club. He says he walked there "like any New Yorker."
Lindsay Lohan's 'Jingle Bell Rock' Cover Will Give You 'Mean Girls' Nostalgia: Listen!
Lindsay Lohan's Mean Girls love continues... this time with song! The actress released a cover of Jingle Bell Rock on Friday in advance of her new holiday movie, Falling for Christmas. Understandably, fans can't listen to the festive rendition without thinking of Lohan's iconic Jingle Bell Rock performance in Mean...
Carrie Underwood Recalls Crowd Surfing at a Green Day Concert, Talks New Song 'Hate My Heart' (Exclusive)
Carrie Underwood is reliving some of her wildest experiences in her latest music video. The 39-year-old singer released the music video for "Hate My Heart" on Friday, and told ET all about where she got the idea to ride a mechanical bull and go crowd surfing for the project. "I've...
'Magnum P.I.': Jay Hernandez and Perdita Weeks on Being Saved by NBC, 'Lovely' Reunion on Set (Exclusive)
Magnum P.I. is back in action! After being canceled by CBS following a four-season run in May, NBC swooped in less than two months later and saved the action drama by picking it up for two seasons. A reboot of the 1980s series with Tom Selleck, Magnum P.I. is headlined by Jay Hernandez as the titular hero, a former Navy SEAL who solves crimes as a private investigator.
Cher Holds Hands With Alexander 'AE' Edwards After Night Out
Cher has a new man on her arm! On Wednesday, the music icon was seen walking hand in hand with music executive Alexander "AE" Edwards after a night out in Los Angeles. Cher, 76, and Edwards, 36, spent the evening with rapper Tyga, and the group’s outing began at Craig’s before they continued the party at The Nice Guy. An eyewitness tells ET that Edwards and Tyga arrived at the restaurant first, where they went into a private room. Edwards left 30 to 45 minutes later to grab Cher and walk her inside. Edwards and Cher joined Tyga at a table in the main dining room.
John Legend Addresses Fractured Relationship with Kanye West: 'He's Definitely Changed'
Times change, and people change even more. John Legend is opening up about how and why his decades-long friendship with Kanye "Ye" West has since fallen to the wayside. Sitting down with journalist Kara Swisher for her New York Magazine podcast, On With Kara Swisher, Legend reflected on how the West he knew when collaborating on the rapper's The College Dropout album and Legend's Get Lifted -- both released in 2004 -- is different from the divisive and controversial figure he is today.
'Abbott Elementary's Tyler James Williams Flaunts His Gold Star Rapping in Viral 'F.N.F.' Freestyle
Tyler James Williams has the internet in a tizzy after he showed off his rapping skills during an appearance on Sway's Universe Wednesday. The Abbott Elementary star went on the show hosted by multimedia journalist and former rapper Sway Calloway, Heather B, and Tracy G. to reflect on his past roles, including starring on Everybody Hates Chris and The Walking Dead.
'American Horror Story' Star Leslie Grossman on That 'Dressed to Kill' Homage in 'NYC' (Exclusive)
After playing the likes of Meadow Wilton on Cult, Coco St. Pierre Vanderbilt on Apocalypse, Margaret Booth on 1984, and Ursula – her personal favorite – on Double Feature, Leslie Grossman is back for the 11th installment of American Horror Story, titled NYC. This time she's playing Barbara Read, the ex-wife of a closeted gay cop named Patrick (Russell Tovey), in Ryan Murphy's horror anthology's most provocative season yet.
George Lopez Says He and His Daughter Went To 'Trauma Therapy' After Video of Her Twerking Upside-down
George Lopez is owning up to his mistakes and putting in the time with his 26-year-old daughter, Mayan Lopez. The father-daughter duo are currently co-starring in the new NBC comedy Lopez vs. Lopez, which was loosely inspired by the struggles in their own complicated relationship. "I was divorced and then...
'A Christmas Story Christmas' Trailer: All the Sequel's Callbacks to the Original Movie
Christmas came early by virtue of the new trailer for the A Christmas Story sequel!. A Christmas Story Christmas (set to begin streaming Nov. 17 on HBO Max) stars Peter Billingsley reprising his iconic role as Ralphie, who is now an adult and a struggling writer and the head of the Parker household after his dad (Old Man Parker, portrayed by the late Darren McGavin) dies.
Selena Gomez Releases Emotional New Song 'My Mind & Me' Ahead of Documentary
Selena Gomez has a question: "Wanna hear a part to my story?" Three years after the release of one of her most personal tracks, "Lose You to Love Me," the 30-year-old star is back with another deeply emotional song, this time -- as its title makes clear -- about herself and her own mind. On Thursday morning, Gomez dropped the single, "My Mind & Me," in the lead-up to her highly anticipated Apple TV+ documentary of the same name, out on Nov. 4.
Watch Ashton Kutcher and Savannah Guthrie Chug Beer on Live TV
Savannah Guthrie didn't back down from Ashton Kutcher's challenge. On Friday's episode of the Today show, the 44-year-old actor stopped by to discuss running the New York City Marathon in support of his foundation, Thorn, and things quickly went off the rails. Guthrie and Carson Daly tried to help Kutcher...
Jimmy Kimmel's Annual Candy Prank Leads to Cursing, Tears and Total Destruction
Jimmy Kimmel Live is back with its annual trick and tears! On Wednesday, the show brought back the “Hey Jimmy Kimmel, I Told My Kids I Ate Their Halloween Candy” prank, where parents fib to their children and tell them that they their entire candy haul is gone.
Wendy Williams Is All Smiles in New Promotional Pics After Returning From Wellness Facility
Wendy Williams is back to smiling for the camera. On Thursday, the former daytime talk show host appeared in new photos shared to her Wendy Experience podcast Instagram account. The snaps -- in which the 58-year-old is smiling while seated in a purple chair -- are the latest images of the star since she returned home from a wellness facility in October.
