Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield Californian

Bakersfield College edible education garden to 'cultivate a better future'

The first edible education garden on Bakersfield College’s Panorama Drive campus opened Thursday, addressing Bakersfield’s status as a “food desert” and creating hands-on learning experiences for students studying topics related to agriculture and gastronomy, according to speakers at its opening ceremony. Students, educators and project sponsors...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Opponents look forward, back after ruling on Kern oil permitting

One day after a judge ruled Kern County may resume local oil permitting, people on both sides of the case looked forward to what may lie ahead — increased oilfield activity, possible appellate outcomes, potential regulatory intervention — and revisited how the litigation has held up drilling while also changing operational standards.
Bakersfield Californian

Residents express concerns over proposed warehouse project

Several residents expressed concern about a proposed warehouse project in south Bakersfield, citing pollution and the impact of heavy trucks on the neighborhood, during Wednesday's City Council meeting. Developers of the 91-acre site, titled as the Majesty Gateway Project, would erect several commercial buildings and a 50-feet-tall, 1-million-square-foot distribution center....
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Historic Union Cemetery hosts Dia de los Muertos ceremony

Francisco Parraguirre Huerta dressed as "special guest" Catrina Divina and led the Dia de Los Muertos event Wednesday at Historic Union Cemetery. Visitors to Bakersfield's 150-year-old graveyard were greeted with performances on stage and enjoyed traditional displays throughout the grounds, as part of a ceremony to recognize the Mexican holiday.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

DELANO RAMBLINGS: Veterans Parade honors 105-year-old World War II veteran

DELANO — Dominic Logrecco, a 105-year-old World War II veteran, will be the grand marshal and near the front of Delano’s first-ever Veterans Parade on Saturday. Let’s be present on the parade route from 8th Avenue to 13th Avenue on Main Street or 8th to 13th on Jefferson Street to give him a big round of applause!
DELANO, CA

