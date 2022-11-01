Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California witness says rectangle UFO moved over festival campsiteRoger MarshBakersfield, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Arvin High School bullying video shows growing problemJames PatrickBakersfield, CA
Baker Who Refused to Bake Cake for Lesbian Couple Wins Court CaseThe Maine WriterBakersfield, CA
Related
Bakersfield Californian
Bakersfield College edible education garden to 'cultivate a better future'
The first edible education garden on Bakersfield College’s Panorama Drive campus opened Thursday, addressing Bakersfield’s status as a “food desert” and creating hands-on learning experiences for students studying topics related to agriculture and gastronomy, according to speakers at its opening ceremony. Students, educators and project sponsors...
Bakersfield Californian
Opponents look forward, back after ruling on Kern oil permitting
One day after a judge ruled Kern County may resume local oil permitting, people on both sides of the case looked forward to what may lie ahead — increased oilfield activity, possible appellate outcomes, potential regulatory intervention — and revisited how the litigation has held up drilling while also changing operational standards.
Bakersfield Californian
Residents express concerns over proposed warehouse project
Several residents expressed concern about a proposed warehouse project in south Bakersfield, citing pollution and the impact of heavy trucks on the neighborhood, during Wednesday's City Council meeting. Developers of the 91-acre site, titled as the Majesty Gateway Project, would erect several commercial buildings and a 50-feet-tall, 1-million-square-foot distribution center....
Bakersfield Californian
Operation Dark Nodes: BPD, Homeland Security, FBI announce results of a 'transnational,' 2-year operation
A “transnational” two-year operation to dismantle a criminal gang culminated in the arrests of 27 people in Bakersfield and the seizure of dozens of firearms and narcotics by local and federal law enforcement agencies, officials said Friday during a press conference held at the Bakersfield Police Department headquarters.
Bakersfield Californian
Historic Union Cemetery hosts Dia de los Muertos ceremony
Francisco Parraguirre Huerta dressed as "special guest" Catrina Divina and led the Dia de Los Muertos event Wednesday at Historic Union Cemetery. Visitors to Bakersfield's 150-year-old graveyard were greeted with performances on stage and enjoyed traditional displays throughout the grounds, as part of a ceremony to recognize the Mexican holiday.
Bakersfield Californian
Funeral services for Nov. 5, 2022
Mary L. Banducci, 85, Bakersfield, Nov. 1. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Bakersfield Californian
DELANO RAMBLINGS: Veterans Parade honors 105-year-old World War II veteran
DELANO — Dominic Logrecco, a 105-year-old World War II veteran, will be the grand marshal and near the front of Delano’s first-ever Veterans Parade on Saturday. Let’s be present on the parade route from 8th Avenue to 13th Avenue on Main Street or 8th to 13th on Jefferson Street to give him a big round of applause!
Comments / 0