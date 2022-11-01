Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
Georgia hunter sentenced for illegally killing mule deer in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Georgia hunter was sentenced in federal court on Friday for illegally shooting a mule deer in Lincoln County in 2020. Chad McCullough, 34, of Georgia violated the Lacey Act when he took parts of the deer to Georgia to be taxidermized. The Lacey Act...
North Platte Telegraph
Maywood-Hayes Center knocks off Meridian in Class D1
Mataya Roberts notched a team-high 17 kills and Olivia Hansen and Alexis Wood combined for 27 more as Maywood-Hayes Center knocked off Meridian 18-25, 25-21, 25-14, 25-21 Thursday in the first round of the Class D1 NSAA State Volleyball Championships. Hansen recorded 15 kills and Wood added 12. Maddie Doyle...
North Platte Telegraph
State volleyball: Maywood-Hayes Center falls short of Class D1 state final appearance
The Maywood-Hayes Center volleyball team had no answer for Laney Kathol and Cedar Catholic in the Class D1 semifinals on Friday. The Trojan senior collected 18 kills, one more than Maywood-Hayes Center’s total, as Cedar Catholic swept the Wolves 25-17, 25-20, 25-15 to advance to Saturday’s state finals.
klkntv.com
Rural Nebraska fire department warns that wildfire risk is not over
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — As Nebraska heads into winter, the Red Willow Western Rural Fire Department is asking farmers to be prepared for more fires. This comes just after it was called to a field fire Monday afternoon. The fire south of McCook was quickly knocked down before it...
North Platte Telegraph
Mary Hepburn: The world can’t function without volunteers
Last week I introduced you to Chuck Scripter, a dedicated volunteer who serves in so many places in this community. I am not sure how Chuck keeps track of himself. He volunteers for Salvation Army, hospice, Meals on Wheels, Red Cross, Habitat for Humanity, just to name a few! Whew! I wonder if he passes himself coming and going?
