Mccook, NE

North Platte Telegraph

Maywood-Hayes Center knocks off Meridian in Class D1

Mataya Roberts notched a team-high 17 kills and Olivia Hansen and Alexis Wood combined for 27 more as Maywood-Hayes Center knocked off Meridian 18-25, 25-21, 25-14, 25-21 Thursday in the first round of the Class D1 NSAA State Volleyball Championships. Hansen recorded 15 kills and Wood added 12. Maddie Doyle...
MAYWOOD, NE
klkntv.com

Rural Nebraska fire department warns that wildfire risk is not over

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — As Nebraska heads into winter, the Red Willow Western Rural Fire Department is asking farmers to be prepared for more fires. This comes just after it was called to a field fire Monday afternoon. The fire south of McCook was quickly knocked down before it...
MCCOOK, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Mary Hepburn: The world can’t function without volunteers

Last week I introduced you to Chuck Scripter, a dedicated volunteer who serves in so many places in this community. I am not sure how Chuck keeps track of himself. He volunteers for Salvation Army, hospice, Meals on Wheels, Red Cross, Habitat for Humanity, just to name a few! Whew! I wonder if he passes himself coming and going?
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE

