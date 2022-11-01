Read full article on original website
2 sentenced to prison for 2021 Motel 6 homicide
Two men have been sentenced for their role in a 2021 homicide at a Motel 6 in Colonie.
HVCC stabbing suspect pleads not guilty to 3 charges
The man accused of brutally stabbing a student at Hudson Valley Community College in broad daylight Thursday afternoon was arraigned early Friday in Troy City Court.
Teacher pleaded guilty in Sand Creek Middle School Case
District Attorney P. David Soares announced on November 4, Patrick Morgan pleaded guilty to the charges against him. Morgan was charged for installing cameras in the bathrooms at Sand Creek Middle School.
Hamilton Street murder suspect due in court
A 20-year-old man accused of shooting and killing a teen in Albany is due in court Friday morning.
Greenfield man allegedly shoots at house
A Greenfield man is in county lockup after he allegedly shot towards a house with an illegal handgun, according to a press release from the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office.
Three arrested after Cohoes police search apartment
Cohoes Police Department arrested three individuals on the morning of November 4. The arrests were made after a months-long investigation into drug activity according to Cohoes police.
Saratoga police arrest suspect in 2021 Rite Aid robbery
Saratoga Springs police arrested Eric J. Mcintosh, 32 of South Glens Falls on November 3. Mcintosh was allegedly involved in a robbery in June 2021.
Wilton contractor accused of stealing deposit
State Police arrested Jeffery R. Stone, 56 of Wilton on November 4. Stone was allegedly involved in taking a deposit for contracted work and failing to start on the agreed work.
schenectadycounty.com
Roddy Delagrandeanse Sentenced
On November 2, 2022, Roddy Delagrandeanse (DOB 02/11/1998) of Schenectady, was sentenced to serve 1.5 years to 4.5 years in state prison for his conviction of the crime of Leaving the Scene of a Fatal Motor Vehicle Incident Without Reporting in violation of NYS Vehicle and Traffic Law section 600(2)(a) and section 600(2)(c). The defendant had pled guilty to a Superior Court Information containing that sole charge on August 12, 2022 with no promises as to his sentence. Arguments were made by attorney Justin DeArmas on behalf of the defendant and ADA Nicolaus B. McDonald on behalf of the Schenectady County District Attorney’s Office before Acting County Court Judge Mark Caruso, who imposed the above prison sentence. The defendant could have received a sentence between a minimum of five years probation and a maximum of 2 1/3 – 7 years in prison.
Police: Crash ends in DWI charge for Milton man
A Milton man is doing time in Saratoga County Jail after he allegedly crashed his car, drunk, on State Route 50 in Ballston back in July.
Albany man sentenced to 8 years in prison for firearm possession
An Albany man was sentenced to eight years in prison Thursday for two separate instances of unlawfully possessing a firearm as a previously convicted felon.
WNYT
Man sentenced in Rensselaer County hammer attack
A man accused of attacking another person with a hammer is going to prison. Duncan Maclean was sentenced to eight and a half years in prison Wednesday in Rensselaer County Court. He pleaded guilty to one count of attempted assault in connection with the attack in 2017. Maclean also faces...
WNYT
Arrest made in May Schenectady homicide
Schenectady police have arrested a suspect in connection with a May homicide on Hulett Street. They say 24-year-old Anthony Romero shot and killed 21-year-old Treavine Tate on May 30. It was Tate’s 21st birthday. Romero is charged with second-degree murder, criminal use of a firearm, and criminal possession of...
WNYT
Police make arrest in HVCC stabbing
Police have made an arrest in Thursday’s stabbing at Hudson Valley Community College. Zymiere Walton, 20, was arrested in Albany. He is now charged with first-degree assault and first-degree robbery. Investigators say the stabbing – in the B3 lot – is being investigated as part of a domestic dispute....
WRGB
Two sentenced in fatal shooting; victim tried to drive to hospital, crashing into motel
ALBANY COUNTY, NY (WRGB) - Two of the men who plead guilty in connection to the deadly shooting on May 11, 2021 at the Motel 6 on Curry Road in Colonie have been sentenced. The Albany County District Attorney's Office says the first defendant, 25-year-old Paul Streeks of Schenectady, has been ordered to serve 25 years to life in State Prison for shooting the victim Xiaa Price.
Duanesburg felon indicted for firearm possession
A Duanesburg man was ordered to be detained on Thursday.
Schenectady man pleads guilty to violent break-in
On Tuesday, Shaquille Daniels, 30, also known as "Smash," of Schenectady, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree burglary.
Drug-impaired driver receives sentence for Saratoga crash
A Schuylerville man has been sentenced after he was convicted of driving under the influence of drugs with a child in the car.
Albany High School no longer in Lockout
According to the Albany High School Facebook page, Albany High School implemented lockout procedures as 10:20 a.m., November 4. Albany High School states there is a report of a person with a knife outside of the building.
Kingston man accused of violating court order
Saugerties Police arrested Keenan A. Hughes, 31 of Kingston on November 2. Hughes was accused of being in a domestic dispute that turned violent.
