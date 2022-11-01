ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

schenectadycounty.com

Roddy Delagrandeanse Sentenced

On November 2, 2022, Roddy Delagrandeanse (DOB 02/11/1998) of Schenectady, was sentenced to serve 1.5 years to 4.5 years in state prison for his conviction of the crime of Leaving the Scene of a Fatal Motor Vehicle Incident Without Reporting in violation of NYS Vehicle and Traffic Law section 600(2)(a) and section 600(2)(c). The defendant had pled guilty to a Superior Court Information containing that sole charge on August 12, 2022 with no promises as to his sentence. Arguments were made by attorney Justin DeArmas on behalf of the defendant and ADA Nicolaus B. McDonald on behalf of the Schenectady County District Attorney’s Office before Acting County Court Judge Mark Caruso, who imposed the above prison sentence. The defendant could have received a sentence between a minimum of five years probation and a maximum of 2 1/3 – 7 years in prison.
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Man sentenced in Rensselaer County hammer attack

A man accused of attacking another person with a hammer is going to prison. Duncan Maclean was sentenced to eight and a half years in prison Wednesday in Rensselaer County Court. He pleaded guilty to one count of attempted assault in connection with the attack in 2017. Maclean also faces...
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Arrest made in May Schenectady homicide

Schenectady police have arrested a suspect in connection with a May homicide on Hulett Street. They say 24-year-old Anthony Romero shot and killed 21-year-old Treavine Tate on May 30. It was Tate’s 21st birthday. Romero is charged with second-degree murder, criminal use of a firearm, and criminal possession of...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Police make arrest in HVCC stabbing

Police have made an arrest in Thursday’s stabbing at Hudson Valley Community College. Zymiere Walton, 20, was arrested in Albany. He is now charged with first-degree assault and first-degree robbery. Investigators say the stabbing – in the B3 lot – is being investigated as part of a domestic dispute....
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Two sentenced in fatal shooting; victim tried to drive to hospital, crashing into motel

ALBANY COUNTY, NY (WRGB) - Two of the men who plead guilty in connection to the deadly shooting on May 11, 2021 at the Motel 6 on Curry Road in Colonie have been sentenced. The Albany County District Attorney's Office says the first defendant, 25-year-old Paul Streeks of Schenectady, has been ordered to serve 25 years to life in State Prison for shooting the victim Xiaa Price.
COLONIE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Albany High School no longer in Lockout

According to the Albany High School Facebook page, Albany High School implemented lockout procedures as 10:20 a.m., November 4. Albany High School states there is a report of a person with a knife outside of the building.
ALBANY, NY

