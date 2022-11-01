On November 2, 2022, Roddy Delagrandeanse (DOB 02/11/1998) of Schenectady, was sentenced to serve 1.5 years to 4.5 years in state prison for his conviction of the crime of Leaving the Scene of a Fatal Motor Vehicle Incident Without Reporting in violation of NYS Vehicle and Traffic Law section 600(2)(a) and section 600(2)(c). The defendant had pled guilty to a Superior Court Information containing that sole charge on August 12, 2022 with no promises as to his sentence. Arguments were made by attorney Justin DeArmas on behalf of the defendant and ADA Nicolaus B. McDonald on behalf of the Schenectady County District Attorney’s Office before Acting County Court Judge Mark Caruso, who imposed the above prison sentence. The defendant could have received a sentence between a minimum of five years probation and a maximum of 2 1/3 – 7 years in prison.

SCHENECTADY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO