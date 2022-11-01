Read full article on original website
WKU Athletics
Tops Take Down Falcons in Opening Exhibition
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – WKU Hilltopper Basketball took down the Montevallo Falcons in an exhibition game inside E.A. Diddle Arena on Wednesday night, winning the game 93-65. The Hilltoppers had four players in double-figures while all 15 saw action on the court. "With us, you know, a lot of...
WKU Athletics
WKU Soccer Faces North Texas in C-USA Tournament First Round
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — WKU Soccer will kick off the 2022 Conference USA Championship on Wednesday morning in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Lady Toppers take on North Texas in the first game of the first round of the tournament. Game Info. Conference USA Championship – First Round. No....
WKU Athletics
Lady Toppers Defeat Lindsey Wilson 84-61 in Home Exhibition
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Lady Topper Hoops will walk away from its lone exhibition of the season with a win after defeating Lindsey Wilson 84-61 at home. WKU had nine Lady Toppers score, with three in double-figures, as 12 players saw action on the floor. "I'm just proud of...
