St. George residents voice concerns over drag show held in public park
Dozens of St. George residents came to make their voices heard at a City Council meeting Thursday night over the subject of a drag show that happened in a public park in May.
Opinion: ‘Instant certainty’ made a bad situation in Cedar City much worse
From false accusation on social media, several Cedar City high school students were wrongly accused of black face. Read the latest on the story.
Iron, Carbon counties add early voting days after mail ballot delays
CEDAR CITY — Iron County has announced it will expand days for early voting after a shipping mistake caused the county to cut ties with the printer. In an emergency bulletin Thursday night, Iron County Clerk Jon Whittaker said the ballots were printed by Oct. 14 and could have been legally mailed by Oct. 18. However, Whittaker said, "a fateful decision to use (shipping company) Pitney Bowes to sort the ballots into carrier order was made and was neither discussed nor approved by Iron County.
Happy Hallow-Racists! Utah Teens In Blackface Inmate Costumes Spark Investigations By Police & School District
We told you it was coming… By now, many of you have seen the viral video that shows a group of Utah Caucasians dressed up in their Hallow-racist Halloween costumes at Walmart. It’s as if every year, we have to tell white people it’s called “Halloween,” not “I’m Blackface and I’m Proud Day.” Meanwhile, […]
Miss Utah Tech 2023: Zoe Sewell
A stage of 20 women competing for one title: Miss Utah Tech University 2023. Contestant No. 9 Zoe Sewell, a freshman criminal justice major from Hurricane, was crowned Miss Utah Tech 2023 Nov. 1 at the annual competition held in the Cox Performing Arts Center Auditorium. The competition began with...
OBITUARY: Connie Stephens
Connie Stephens, age 60, passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022 in St. George, Utah. She was born March 15, 1962 in Ogden, Utah to Steve Emerson and Marion Ruth Pontius Stephens. Connie grew up in Ogden, Utah and later moved to Moapa Valley and finally to St. George, Utah. She...
Utah to offer cash for replacing lawns with desert-tolerant landscapes
Michael Sanchez, Public Information Officer with the state Division of Water Resources said cultivating a lush, green lawn in Utah's bone-dry climate is a major water waster. "We do live in a semi-arid state," Sanchez said. "As you know, Utah has a different landscape than something like Kentucky, where you have things like bluegrass everywhere. It's just matching our landscapes to where we actually live."
3 Southern Utah Homes That Will Blow Your Mind
3 Southern Utah luxury homes that rival anything in the country. Artistic creativity in construction makes this one of the most iconic builds in the entire country seamlessly combining the red mountain backdrop of southern Utah to fine craftsmanship inside the home. Check out the sellers descriptions:. Literally born from...
Former St. George City Manager Gets Settlement
(St. George, UT) -- St. George's former city manager is leaving the job with thousands of dollars. The Salt Lake Tribune reports Adam Lenhard took a 625-thousand-dollar settlement because he believed he was forced out of his job. He faced backlash for approving a drag show to film in the city's town square this summer. Lenhard believed he could take legal action against the city, and officials believed it was in the city's best interest to settle.
3 Great Steakhouses in Utah
If you live in Utah and you love trying new restaurants with your friends and family members, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. All of them are highly praised by both local people an travellers so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
Video of blackface in Utah first surfaced on TikTok
CEDAR CITY, Utah — A video reportedly shot in Cedar City on Monday night and showing kids in blackface is getting a lot of attention on social media. The video shows three teens in blackface dressed up like criminals. Other students in the group are dressed as police officers.
2 arrested with over 11 pounds of Ketamine in car trunk
Two individuals were arrested in possession of over 11 pounds of ketamine on I-15 late October, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO).
Utah Tech University Now Patent Trademark Center
(St. George, UT) — Utah Tech University is now a Patent and Trademark Resource Center designation. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office officially recognized the school. The dean of Utah Tech’s Library and Open Learning, Kelly Peterson-Fairchild, said this will better serve the community. Now, entrepreneurs are able to file patents and get them granted. Utah Tech is one of two trademark centers in the state.
Utah ski resort welcomes 'unprecedented' early opening as snow piles up
BRIAN HEAD, Iron County — A pair of large snowstorms to launch this snow season is paying off handsomely for a resort in southern Utah. Brian Head Resort surprised skiers and snowboarders on Monday by announcing that it will open Friday, much earlier than it has ever before. In fact, Ski Utah confirmed Thursday that it's the fourth-earliest resort opening date in state history.
Identity released of Salt Lake man killed in motorcycle crash near Hurricane
HURRICANE, Utah (KUTV) — Officials have identified the victim in a fatal motorcycle crash near Hurricane on Saturday. They said 50-year-old Troy Matthews from Salt Lake City was killed after slamming into the back of a vehicle at excessive speeds. Authorities responded to the crash just before 9:30 p.m....
