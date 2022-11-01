Read full article on original website
IUP's marching band, 'The Legend' to celebrate 100 years this weekend
IUP’s Marching Band, “The Legend” is celebrating its 100 year anniversary with an alumni and music-filled weekend of events. Dr. Zach Cheever, director of “The Legend” marching band said, “It’s a true honor to be the director because I get to do one of my favorite things. I get to marry the past with the present. The past has all this rich tradition and history, while the present has all these new opportunities and these new ideas that we get to meld together to create this current conglomerate that is our band program.”
IUP history professors, students to research historic sites in Indiana County
History is important to study, and that is no different at IUP. Last month, two professors in the IUP’s History Department received an IUP Senate Fellowship Grant “to conduct a county-wide survey of cultural heritage institutions and organizations to identify areas for collaboration”. This project is being led...
President Driscoll discusses university's trajectory with SGA
As is tradition, the Student Government Association (SGA) hosted the university president to discuss the university’s trajectory. On Tuesday evening, Dr. Michael Driscoll, IUP’s president, spoke with SGA about general updates for the university. Topics discussed included the Board of Governors meeting in October, a report on the university-wide climate survey and the effectiveness of the “fall pause.” SGA president Abigail Hancox (sophomore, political science) believes meetings like this are important for both the administration and student body.
Volleyball: Crimson Hawks clinch first playoff berth in five years
For the first time in five years, the IUP volleyball team is going to the playoffs. The Crimson Hawks split a pair of weekend home matches on Friday and Saturday, which coupled with other weekend results in the conference punched their ticket to the PSAC playoffs for the first time since 2017.
