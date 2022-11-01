IUP’s Marching Band, “The Legend” is celebrating its 100 year anniversary with an alumni and music-filled weekend of events. Dr. Zach Cheever, director of “The Legend” marching band said, “It’s a true honor to be the director because I get to do one of my favorite things. I get to marry the past with the present. The past has all this rich tradition and history, while the present has all these new opportunities and these new ideas that we get to meld together to create this current conglomerate that is our band program.”

INDIANA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO