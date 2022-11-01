Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Penn
IUP's marching band, 'The Legend' to celebrate 100 years this weekend
IUP’s Marching Band, “The Legend” is celebrating its 100 year anniversary with an alumni and music-filled weekend of events. Dr. Zach Cheever, director of “The Legend” marching band said, “It’s a true honor to be the director because I get to do one of my favorite things. I get to marry the past with the present. The past has all this rich tradition and history, while the present has all these new opportunities and these new ideas that we get to meld together to create this current conglomerate that is our band program.”
Penn
IUP hosts sold out Halloween Drag Show
Last week, IUP's Graphic Design Student Association and Fashion Association hosted a drag show for a sold out crowd.
Penn
Crimson Hoax: New developments unfold in tale of conspicuous cloning
*This story is fictional. On the construction site of the upcoming Kopchick Hall, there have been strange sightings. Witnesses of the events have noted seeing beacons of light shooting up through the middle of the structure, and what has been described as “rhythmic yelling and chanting” coming from inside.
Penn
Professors discuss advantages of learning another language
After taking a brief hiatus for IUP’s fall break, the Six O’clock series returned to Elkin Hall on Monday Night. This week’s session was titled “Languages to Exclude or Include? That is the Question” and was hosted by Dr. Christina Huhn and Dr. Jean-Louis Dassier of the Foreign Languages Department.
Penn
Volleyball: Crimson Hawks clinch first playoff berth in five years
For the first time in five years, the IUP volleyball team is going to the playoffs. The Crimson Hawks split a pair of weekend home matches on Friday and Saturday, which coupled with other weekend results in the conference punched their ticket to the PSAC playoffs for the first time since 2017.
