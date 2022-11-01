Read full article on original website
Chamber seeks reform as Illinois sees wave of immigrants entering state
(The Center Square) – Illinois continues to see an influx of migrants entering the state. While experts believe they make a positive impact on the economy, Illinois Chamber of Commerce President Todd Maisch said it's vital to differentiate between those who enter legally versus illegally. Legally documented immigrants are...
On health care, Shapiro talks more funding, Mastriano looks to deregulation
(The Center Square) – State spending on health care remains high, and it’s not clear that the governor’s race will change that. The approach to health care, though, will be different. Democratic nominee Josh Shapiro has emphasized his support for abortion and push for better health care access and coverage. In contrast, Republican nominee Doug Mastriano opposes abortion and focused his efforts on anti-lockdown policies during COVID-19 while supporting deregulation in the General Assembly.
'We know this is a crisis.' Inslee pitches homeless reforms for next Legislature
(The Center Square) – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee gave a high-level preview of what he will push for during next year’s legislative session to combat homelessness in Washington state from Seattle on Wednesday afternoon. “We know this is a crisis in the state of Washington,” Inslee said at...
Lawmakers and state’s attorneys call for the repeal of the SAFE-T Act
(The Center Square) – The SAFE-T Act, which implements sweeping reforms to Illinois’ criminal justice system, continues to draw criticism from around the state. Illinois will be the first state in the country to abolish cash bail on Jan. 1. The 700-page bill not only eliminates cash bail, but increases police oversight and limits a judge's discretion on who they can hold in custody.
Illinoisans to use six types of voting machines in upcoming election
(The Center Square) – The general election is under a week away in Illinois and the Illinois State Board of Elections gives insight into what kind of machines will be used to tally the vote. Early voting has already begun in Illinois, but many residents will head to their...
After Madigan’s not guilty plea, Republicans warn more corruption charges could be ahead
(The Center Square) – After a not guilty plea from the former Illinois House speaker to an additional corruption charge, minority Republicans are warning more corruption cases could be ahead. Through an attorney Tuesday, former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan pleaded not guilty in federal court to corruptly arranging...
Illinois quick hits: Man allegedly threatens to 'mutilate and kill' Bailey; dentist sentenced for loan fraud
Man allegedly threatens to 'mutilate and kill' Bailey. A Chicago man is facing charges after allegedly sending Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey a voicemail threatening to “mutilate and kill him.” 21-year-old Scott Lennox is charged with one felony count each of threatening a public official, telephone harassment and harassment by electronic communications. According to police, Lennox left the voicemail on Oct. 28 and used his own cellphone to make the call.
Industry analyst says home prices may finally be coming down in Illinois
(The Center Square) – The red-hot housing market may finally be cooling off and bringing prices down as a result. As interest rates increase, home prices are on the decline, the first time since 2012. The pandemic housing boom attracted a lot of investors into the market, and now those investors may be slashing prices to create demand and sell inventory.
IDOT Annnounces I-55/64 Exit 1 To Southbound Illinois Route 3 Toward Cahokia Heights To Be Closed Nov. 4-7 Weather Permitting
EAST ST. LOUIS – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that Westbound I-55/64 Exit 1 to Southbound IL Rt 3 towards Cahokia Heights in St. Clair County will be closed. This ramp closure will begin on Friday, November 4, 2022, at 8:00 PM and will be reopened to traffic on Monday, November 7, 2022, at 5:00 AM, weather permitting. This work is necessary to complete bridge repairs. A detour route is as follows: from I-55 across the Mississippi River to 7th Street in Soulard to I-55 ramp.
