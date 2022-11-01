EAST ST. LOUIS – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that Westbound I-55/64 Exit 1 to Southbound IL Rt 3 towards Cahokia Heights in St. Clair County will be closed. This ramp closure will begin on Friday, November 4, 2022, at 8:00 PM and will be reopened to traffic on Monday, November 7, 2022, at 5:00 AM, weather permitting. This work is necessary to complete bridge repairs. A detour route is as follows: from I-55 across the Mississippi River to 7th Street in Soulard to I-55 ramp.

SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO