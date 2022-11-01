Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Danny Masterson accuser gives graphic detail of what she called a "painful pounding rape"Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
Mayoral candidate Bass slammed for accusing Caruso of purchasing an endorsement of a Latino groupVictorLos Angeles, CA
RHOBH's Diana Jenkins Knows Who Cyber Bullied Garcelle Beauvais’ SonAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Dodgers ready to cut ties with ex-Yankees slugger and chase Aaron Judge
Los Angeles is expected to be one of the most active teams when free agency starts following the 2022 World Series. And that could be bad news for the New York Yankees, with outfielder Aaron Judge hitting the open market. Per MLB Trade Rumors:. The Dodgers (as is their nature...
MLB Awards: Rawlings Names 2022 National League Gold Glove Award Winners
Rawlings announced the 2022 National League Gold Glove Award winners live on ESPN 2 Tuesday evening. The St. Louis Cardinals were the only team to have more than one Gold Glover. Here is a look Major League Baseball's 2022 AL Gold Glove Award winners.
Baseball World Reacts to Astros Game 4 No-Hitter vs. Phillies
Houston pulled off the improbable, throwing the second no-hitter in World Series history.
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Wins Sixth Career Gold Glove, Second With LA
He had a dominant season in right field for the Dodgers.
MLB
Most Gold Glove Awards at each position
The Rawlings Gold Glove Award has a long and rich history. It's a great honor just to win one of these over a Major League career, but there are some players in baseball history who are in the top echelon when it comes to sparkling defense. Here's a look at the player who won the most Gold Glove Awards at each position, along with the active leader at that position:
World Series 2022: Ex-Mets star Keith Hernandez is all-in on Phillies
Keith Hernandez ’s view on the Philadelphia Phillies has completely turned around. In August, the New York Mets commentator stated that he avoided working games against the Phillies because of they were unenjoyable to watch due to their lack of strong defense. BUY PHILLIES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
Yardbarker
Dodgers Ofrenda For Vin Scully, Tommy Lasorda, Maury Wills & Mike Brito Placed At Dodger Stadium
A Los Angeles Dodgers ofrenda was set up at Dodger Stadium to pay tribute to the late Mike Brito, Tommy Lasorda, Vin Scully and Maury Wills, among others with ties to the organization in recognition of Día de Los Muertos. All but Lasorda passed away this year. The Hall...
MLB
Gold Glove Awards announced, with 14 first-time winners
During a year that will be remembered for records falling and milestones being surpassed, those themes continued with the Rawlings Gold Glove Awards for 2022. The winners were announced prior to Tuesday's Game 3 of the World Series between the Astros and Phillies on “Baseball Tonight” on ESPN2, with a record 14 first-time recipients earning the honor for best defensive player at each position (the old mark was 11, recorded in both 2020 and 1958).
MLB
What comes next for Royals' coaching staff?
KANSAS CITY -- Thursday was an instrumental day for the Royals, as Matt Quatraro was formally introduced as the Royals’ 18th manager in franchise history in a news conference at Kauffman Stadium. He met with media in small groups, walked through the Royals' clubhouse and went out to the...
MLB
Phils to hold Wheeler for Game 6 for extra rest
PHILADELPHIA -- Zack Wheeler appeared to be in fine spirits Tuesday evening before Game 3 of the World Series. Wheeler is experiencing arm fatigue, according to the Phillies. It is why, they said, he will remain their Game 6 starter, despite Game 3 being postponed from Monday to Tuesday due to rain. The Phils could have moved up Wheeler to pitch Game 5 on Thursday on regular rest. Instead, he will get a sixth day of rest before Game 6, if necessary, on Saturday in Houston. Philadelphia thinks Wheeler needs it. His fastball velocity dropped from an average of 97 mph in his first four postseason starts to 95.2 mph in Game 2 last Saturday at Minute Maid Park, where he allowed five runs in five innings.
MLB
Urías wins 1st Orioles Gold Glove in 7 years
Brooks Robinson. Manny Machado. And now, Ramón Urías. Urías joined an exclusive club on Tuesday, becoming only the third Orioles third baseman to win a Rawlings Gold Glove Award -- receiving the honor for the American League. The 28-year-old was among the record 14 first-time Gold Glove recipients in 2022, as the winners were announced on ESPN2 ahead of Game 3 of the World Series.
MLB
Walker's standout season at 1B nets him Gold Glove
PHOENIX -- Christian Walker always believed he could be a good defensive first baseman, even if that wasn't his reputation as he was coming up through the Minor Leagues, so he kept working and working on it with D-backs infield coach Tony Perezchica. Walker was rewarded for his efforts Tuesday,...
MLB
The lowdown on impending FA RHP Edwin Díaz
Edwin Díaz had about as good a contract year as a closer can ask for in 2022 -- a 1.31 ERA, 0.84 WHIP, and 32 saves for a Mets team that won 101 games. He also snagged an All-Star Game selection and a trip to the postseason. Following such a memorable campaign, Díaz is due to become a free agent for the first time in his career, after the conclusion of the World Series, and he should draw attention from plenty of teams on the hunt for an elite bullpen option.
MLB
Arenado, Donovan win historic Gold Glove Awards
ST. LOUIS -- MLB’s gold standard at third base, Nolan Arenado, nabbed his 10th straight Rawlings Gold Glove Award, while standout rookie Brendan Donovan beat out Cardinals teammate Tommy Edman to become the National League’s first utility Gold Glove Award winner on Tuesday night. Donovan, 25, is the...
MLB
Happ snags 1st Gold Glove for stellar season in LF
CHICAGO -- This was the year that Ian Happ put it all together for the Cubs. The lessons learned through all the ups and downs of previous seasons paved the way for the most complete campaign of the outfielder's career. The switch-hitting Happ found a level of consistency on offense...
MLB
Twins' Martin climbing AFL leaderboards from leadoff spot
SURPRISE, Ariz. -- Austin Martin didn’t wait long to produce Glendale’s first knock Wednesday night, driving a leadoff double the other way to right-center on the third pitch he saw in the top of the first. Normally, that wouldn’t mean too much. But on Wednesday -- the night of the second no-hitter in World Series history -- maybe it meant a little extra.
MLB
Rodgers claims first career Gold Glove Award
DENVER -- The space on his trophy shelf that Brendan Rodgers has reserved -- since his high school days -- for a Rawlings Gold Glove Award will now be filled. Rodgers joined three-time winner DJ LeMahieu (2014, 2017-18) as the only Rockies second basemen in club history to win the award, which was announced Tuesday. Gold Gloves are determined via voting by the league’s managers and coaches, plus a SABR (Society for American Baseball Research) Defensive Index.
MLB
After streak was snapped, Betts takes home 6th Gold Glove
LOS ANGELES -- Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts won the Rawlings National League Gold Glove Award in right field for the sixth time in his already-decorated career on Tuesday. It’s the second time Betts has won the award in three seasons with the Dodgers, becoming the fourth outfielder to win multiple Gold Gloves with the organization and joining Willie Davis (3), Raul Mondesi (2) and Matt Kemp (2).
MLB
Hard to K: Gurriel chasing postseason record
PHILADELPHIA -- Put the bat on the ball and good things tend to happen. Yuli Gurriel would certainly agree. Gurriel stroked a run-scoring single as part of a five-run fifth inning in Wednesday’s historic 5-0 Astros win over the Phillies in Game 4 of the World Series at Citizens Bank Park, extending his streak to 46 plate appearances without a strikeout this postseason.
MLB
Mariners' Woo finishing 2022 on a high note
PEORIA, Ariz. -- Bryan Woo thinks he might have a slight leg up on some of the Arizona Fall League hitters he’s faced in recent weeks. After undergoing Tommy John surgery while at Cal Poly last year, the 2021 sixth-rounder didn’t return to a competitive mound until June 6 and then managed only 57 innings during the regular season across three different Minor League levels.
