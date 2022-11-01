Read full article on original website
Related
KKTV
Reports: Denver Broncos trade standout defensive player to Dolphins
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Multiple sources, including ESPN’s Adam Schefter, are reporting the Denver Broncos have traded Linebacker Bradley Chubb to the Miami Dolphins. According to Schefter, the trade includes the 2023 first-round pick that Miami received from San Francisco. The NFL confirmed the trade through reporters Ian...
ESPN
Lions trade TE T.J. Hockenson to NFC North rival Vikings
The Detroit Lions traded tight end T.J. Hockenson to the division rival Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday. The Lions received a 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 third-round pick, while the Vikings got a 2023 fourth-round selection and a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick along with Hockenson. The conditional 2024 fourth-round pick...
FOX Sports
NFL Trade Deadline Tracker: Chubb to Dolphins, Claypool to Bears
The annual NFL trade deadline sees a number of teams make moves in an effort to propel themselves into Super Bowl contention — this year, or in future years. The activity was constant all the way until the final buzzer, as 12 players were moved. Here's a recap of...
Dolphins sign OL Lamont Gaillard to their practice squad
The Miami Dolphins opened up a spot on the practice squad this week when they moved on from quarterback Reid Sinnett, and they also had a need for another offensive lineman with Larnel Coleman signing with the Carolina Panthers active roster. On Wednesday, Miami filled that spot, signing offensive lineman...
NFL trade deadline: Tracking every move on a wild deadline day
The NFL apparently got drunk at a Halloween party and woke up this morning still tipsy enough to put on an all-time wild trade deadline. While the Seahawks haven’t been involved in any of the deals (yet), this trading season is eventful enough to be worth a closer look.
NBC Miami
Dolphins Acquire Pro Bowl LB Bradley Chubb in Deal With Denver
With the National Football League's trade deadline Tuesday, the Miami Dolphins made a move to solidify their defense in a push toward the playoffs. The Dolphins acquired linebacker Bradley Chubb from the Denver Broncos in a trade that has Miami sending its first round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, a fourth round pick in the 2024 draft and running back Chase Edmonds.
NBC Miami
Dolphins Reportedly Agree to 5-Year, $110M Extension With LB Bradley Chubb
Just two days after his trade to the Miami Dolphins, it appears Pro Bowl linebacker Bradley Chubb will be with the team for a long time. Chubb reportedly agreed to a five-year, $110 million contract extension with the Dolphins, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The extension adds to the year Chubb had left on his contract.
NBC Miami
Why NFL Flexes Games and How Changing the Schedule Works
Why NFL flexes games and how changing the schedule works originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The NFL schedule release is one of the most exciting moments of the offseason. While it’s great to see all 272 games lined up months before anyone takes the field, the initial plan is not likely to become the final product.
NBC Miami
Ray Guy, Legendary Hall of Fame Punter, Dies at 72
Ray Guy, legendary Hall of Fame punter, dies at 72 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Ray Guy, the first ever full-time NFL punter to be enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, died Thursday at age 72. His alma mater, Southern Mississippi, said that Guy died of a...
Seahawks Week 9 injury report: Marquise Goodwin, Darrell Taylor DNP Wednesday
Good news: the Seattle Seahawks only had two players sit out today’s practice, their first while preparing for their Sunday matchup with the Arizona Cardinals. Bad news: eight other players were listed as limited participants, including top wide receivers Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf, plus tight end Noah Fant.
NBC Miami
Steph Curry Frustrated by ‘Awful' Overturned Foul Call Late in Warriors' Loss
Steph upset over 'awful' overturned foul call vs. Heat originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Steph Curry believes the refs in the Warriors' 116-109 loss to the Miami Heat on Tuesday night at FTX Arena robbed him of three free throws that potentially could have tied the game late in the fourth quarter.
NBC Miami
NBA Top Shot Maker Dapper Labs Lays Off 22% of Workers
Dapper Labs, the company behind the NBA Top Shot and NFL All Day digital trading platforms, is laying off 22% of its staff, according to a memo from its CEO. NBA Top Shot, which allows users to buy, trade and collect basketball highlights in the form of NFTs, saw massive growth alongside the booming popularity of the NFT and crypto markets.
