KKTV

Reports: Denver Broncos trade standout defensive player to Dolphins

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Multiple sources, including ESPN’s Adam Schefter, are reporting the Denver Broncos have traded Linebacker Bradley Chubb to the Miami Dolphins. According to Schefter, the trade includes the 2023 first-round pick that Miami received from San Francisco. The NFL confirmed the trade through reporters Ian...
DENVER, CO
ESPN

Lions trade TE T.J. Hockenson to NFC North rival Vikings

The Detroit Lions traded tight end T.J. Hockenson to the division rival Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday. The Lions received a 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 third-round pick, while the Vikings got a 2023 fourth-round selection and a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick along with Hockenson. The conditional 2024 fourth-round pick...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

NFL Trade Deadline Tracker: Chubb to Dolphins, Claypool to Bears

The annual NFL trade deadline sees a number of teams make moves in an effort to propel themselves into Super Bowl contention — this year, or in future years. The activity was constant all the way until the final buzzer, as 12 players were moved. Here's a recap of...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Miami

Dolphins Acquire Pro Bowl LB Bradley Chubb in Deal With Denver

With the National Football League's trade deadline Tuesday, the Miami Dolphins made a move to solidify their defense in a push toward the playoffs. The Dolphins acquired linebacker Bradley Chubb from the Denver Broncos in a trade that has Miami sending its first round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, a fourth round pick in the 2024 draft and running back Chase Edmonds.
DENVER, CO
NBC Miami

Dolphins Reportedly Agree to 5-Year, $110M Extension With LB Bradley Chubb

Just two days after his trade to the Miami Dolphins, it appears Pro Bowl linebacker Bradley Chubb will be with the team for a long time. Chubb reportedly agreed to a five-year, $110 million contract extension with the Dolphins, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The extension adds to the year Chubb had left on his contract.
NBC Miami

Why NFL Flexes Games and How Changing the Schedule Works

Why NFL flexes games and how changing the schedule works originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The NFL schedule release is one of the most exciting moments of the offseason. While it’s great to see all 272 games lined up months before anyone takes the field, the initial plan is not likely to become the final product.
NBC Miami

Ray Guy, Legendary Hall of Fame Punter, Dies at 72

Ray Guy, legendary Hall of Fame punter, dies at 72 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Ray Guy, the first ever full-time NFL punter to be enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, died Thursday at age 72. His alma mater, Southern Mississippi, said that Guy died of a...
NBC Miami

NBA Top Shot Maker Dapper Labs Lays Off 22% of Workers

Dapper Labs, the company behind the NBA Top Shot and NFL All Day digital trading platforms, is laying off 22% of its staff, according to a memo from its CEO. NBA Top Shot, which allows users to buy, trade and collect basketball highlights in the form of NFTs, saw massive growth alongside the booming popularity of the NFT and crypto markets.

