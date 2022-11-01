Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Retro Advocate: The history behind The Pittman Hotel and bluesman Robert Johnson
Editor’s note: This content originally appeared in a 2020 e-newsletter. Contrary to popular sentiment, Dallas doesn’t tear down all of its most important historic buildings. Take the Knights of Pythias Temple at Elm and Good Latimer, built in 1916 for the Grand Lodge of the Colored Knights of Pythias. It was the first major building in Dallas financed by Black-owned banks and designed by a Black architect. The architect, William Sydney Pittman, was a Tuskegee Institute graduate and happened to be married to Booker T. Washington’s daughter Portia. The building held three stories of office space for Black-owned businesses, including our city’s first Black surgeon and dentist. The City of Dallas granted it landmark status in 1989. It sat vacant for years after a bank tenant moved out in the mid-1990s. But now the temple is back to its original Dallas-glam glory as The Pittman Hotel, whose name pays tribute to the architect. It’s a preservation achievement to be proud of. (AIA Dallas)
Greenville Avenue Pizza Co. opened 15 years ago in East Dallas
Greenville Avenue Pizza Co. opened 15 years ago in Lower Greenville. The original location remains, while a second Dallas store opened five years ago, and one in Richardson opened last year. “When we opened 15 years ago, we had no idea what was ahead of us, but we believed in...
Trust for Public Land receives $5.7 million toward the Five Mile Creek Greenbelt
Trust for Public Land (TPL), a nonprofit organization that creates parks and creates public land across the country, has received $5.7 million to help fund the Five Mile Creek Greenbelt across Oak Cliff and southwest Dallas. The Five Mile Creek Master Plan calls for over the addition of 23 miles...
Pecan tree at Trinity River receives protection from Texas Historic Tree Coalition
The West Dallas Gateway Pecan Tree, a 175-year-old tree which has lived through floods, drought and a city growing up around it, will now officially be protected by the Texas Historic Tree Coalition. The pecan tree overlooks the Trinity River at the intersection of Beckley Avenue and the Commerce Street...
LDU Coffee plans fourth location on Greenville Avenue
LDU Coffee plans to open its fourth location in the former Saint Taco space on Greenville Avenue near Lovers Lane. The local coffee chain has two locations in East Dallas — one on North Fitzhugh and another on Garland Road close to White Rock Lake. Its other shop is in the Park Cities.
Swiss Avenue residents celebrate safety improvements at busy intersection
Thousands of kids and parents visit Swiss Avenue each Halloween. And this year, crossing one major intersection in the neighborhood was much safer. That’s because of the new rectangular rapid-flashing beacons, which were installed at the Munger-Swiss intersection just in time for the holiday, says David Dean, a resident of the historic district for over 20 years and member of its Alliance Against Crime.
Mixed-income development to bring 87 residential units, pre-K to Old East Dallas
A multifamily development offering affordable and market-rate housing as well as space for a pre-K is coming to Old East Dallas. Groundbreaking on the Kiva East development is scheduled for early December, according to a press release. The project, which will be at 4806 Eastside Ave., is a collaboration between women-owned firms Saigebrook Development and O-SDA Industries. Located in City Council District 2, it will have direct access to the Santa Fe Trail. The property is surrounded by multifamily and single-family housing, as well as a commercial development with a Planet Fitness, Family Dollar and Cici’s Pizza.
Dallas Youth Commission soon to open scholarship application
The Dallas Youth Commission will soon open the application period for the Dallas Youth Scholarship, which has a $30,000 prize pool for students in Dallas County. The scholarship is available to high school seniors pursuing any sort of higher education, whether it be college or trade school. The first-place winner will receive $15,000, the second-place winner will receive $10,000 and the third-place winner will receive $5,000.
White Rock Medical Center owner files for bankruptcy protection
Pipeline Health System, which operates White Rock Medical Center, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the Southern District of Texas. The company announced the news in October, citing “the significant, industry-wide financial challenges that have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, including skyrocketing labor and supply costs, decreased ability to generate revenue and delayed payments from various insurance plans for critical patient care services already delivered.”
Days are changing for trash, recycling pickup
The City of Dallas is changing its trash and recycling collection days. Changes, effective Dec. 5, are affecting 56% of Department of Sanitation customers. Right now, sanitation collects trash and recycling on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, with employees working 10-12 hours each day to complete routes. The new schedule...
Dallas Police release footage from Methodist Hospital shootings
Dallas Police Department personnel are continuing to investigate the shooting of a man at Methodist Dallas Medical Center who allegedly killed two hospital employees and injured a patient in late October. “In an effort to be transparent,” police say, they release body cam video from officer-involved shootings. They released the video Wednesday, see below, along with an update.
Tips to make voting quick and easy
You’ve got three more days to vote in the midterms, but don’t worry about looking up your precinct. Voters may cast ballots at any Dallas County location today/Thursday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday/Election Day. You’ll find...
