Ever grate a hunk of Parmigiano-Reggiano, Grana Padano, or pecorino Romano, and are left with a hefty cheese rind? Before you toss it, use it to enhance another recipe. The texture of a cheese rind is too hard to eat on its own, but it makes for a great flavoring in soups and pasta sauces. Upcycling rinds is a great way to create something new with excess food waste, leading to a more sustainable way to cook with cheese. Before cooking with cheese rinds, be sure to clean them. To do this, rinse the rinds in water and pat dry with a cloth. Next, remove any excess wax on the exterior with a cheese planer or knife. Now, it’s time to put this technique to use—here are our favorite ways to reuse cheese rinds.

2 DAYS AGO