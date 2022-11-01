ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Majic 94.5

President Joe Biden Explains His Agenda Advocating For The Black Community During Voting Season

By India Monee', Justin Thomas
Majic 94.5
Majic 94.5
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HOeue_0iv8ng3s00

It’s time for midterm elections and President Joe Biden spoke with The Rickey Smiley Morning Show about his agenda. The president explained that his voting season is highly important because democracy is really at stake. Of course, we dived into what he’s done for the Black community since being in office and his plans moving forward.

In the interview, he discusses the changes he’s made so far in dealing with unemployment, HBCU funding, and helping those jailed because of marijuana.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

President Joe Biden Explains His Agenda Advocating For The Black Community During Voting Season was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Biden to make a speech on the dangers to Democracy TONIGHT at Union Station - a DC crime hotspot: President will address election deniers and 'undermining the the faith in voting' at venue where safety concerns are soaring

President Joe Biden will make a speech Wednesday night on the threats to democracy as he makes the closing case for Democrats heading into next week's midterm election. Biden will speak at 7 pm ET in the Columbus Club in Union Station, a few blocks from the Capitol building - the site of the January 6th insurrection where Donald Trump supporters tried to stop the certification of the 2020 election results.
TENNESSEE STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

With ‘democracy itself’ on the ballot, Biden warns of ‘path to chaos’ by election deniers

President Joe Biden asked voters Wednesday night to focus on the threats candidates aligned with his predecessor pose to the foundation of U.S. democracy in the midterm elections. In a 20-minute speech at Washington, D.C.’s  Union Station, before a Democratic audience, Biden decried a rise in political violence, and blamed former President Donald Trump for […] The post With ‘democracy itself’ on the ballot, Biden warns of ‘path to chaos’ by election deniers appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
WASHINGTON, DC
Newsweek

Stacey Abrams' Chances vs. Brian Kemp as Georgia Governor Polls Shift

Democrat Stacey Abrams faces an uphill struggle to defeat Republican Governor Brian Kemp in Georgia as polls show him with a substantial lead over his challenger. Kemp and Abrams are competing in a rematch of the 2018 gubernatorial election that saw the Republican narrowly defeat his Democratic rival with 50.2 percent of the vote to her 48.8 percent.
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Obama judge destroys Stacey Abrams’s voter suppression myth

The clear legal rebuke of Stacey Abrams’s “voting rights” group marks a stunning blow to the phony voter suppression narrative embraced by virtually every major national Democrat who has proudly heralded Abrams as the rightful governor of Georgia. The ruling by an Obama-appointed federal judge affects much...
GEORGIA STATE
New Pittsburgh Courier

Did Barack Obama do enough to push Stacey Abrams, Raphael Warnock to victories In Georgia?

Thousands of voters made their way to The Gateway Center in College Park, Georgia to hear former President Barack Obama stump for Stacey Abrams and Raphael Warnock. For Democrats, Obama continues to stand as the party’s leading figure nearly six years after he left the White House. Without doubt, Obama’s star power can influence an election that will impact the political landscape.
COLLEGE PARK, GA
Washington Examiner

Kathy Hochul learns from Terry McAuliffe how to lose a blue state

Is recent Virginia history repeating itself in New York? Will a Republican candidate for governor win an upset victory because the favored Democrat reveals a breathtaking nonchalance toward the issue voters care about most?. Gov. Kathy Hochul may have just gifted deep blue New York to her challenger Rep. Lee...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Stranger

Is This Anti-Murray Ad Stupid, or Is It Too Intellectual for Me?

MAGA conservative political committee Our American Century has spent more than $800,000 trying to keep Democratic Senator Patty Murray out of office, including a big chunk of change for one ad praising her—kind of. As aggregate polls begin to show Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley closing the gap between her...
WASHINGTON STATE
Majic 94.5

Majic 94.5

18K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Home of Rickey Smiley in the Morning and the real sound of Dallas!

 https://majic945.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy