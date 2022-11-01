Read full article on original website
Benfica wins its group with 6-1 rout of Maccabi Haifa
Benfica has recorded its best group-stage campaign in the Champions League by routing Maccabi Haifa 6-1
CBS Sports
Champions League scores: Tottenham top Group D, Liverpool hand Napoli first loss of season, more
Just like that, Tuesday has seen half of the Champions League groups finalized. All the action was in Group D where reigning Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt were able to go from third in the group to second after a 2-1 victory over Sporting CP. Spurs were able to do just enough with a second half equalizer from Clement Lenglet and a goal from Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg to defeat Marseille 2-1 to top the group after losing Heung-Min Son to a head injury in the first half.
ESPN
Champions League round of 16 draw: Seedings, date, time, round details
The draw for the round of 16 of the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League will be made at 11 a.m. GMT / 6 a.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 7. Group winners will be drawn against group runners-up. Teams from the same national association cannot face each other, nor can teams who played each other in the group stage of this season's competition.
Yardbarker
Barcelona Coach Xavi Still Bitter Over Inter Loss: “We Didn’t Qualify From Champions League Group Also Because Of Refereeing Decisions”
Former Barcelona player and current Blaugrana manager Xavi still holds bitterness towards the refereeing decisions made in their Champions League group stage match against Inter Milan on October 4. After Barcelona’s victory against Viktoria Plzen yesterday, which concluded their Champions League campaign this season, their manager Xavi spoke to Spanish...
Champions League Match Preview: Chelsea Vs Dinamo Zagreb
Chelsea close the curtain on their group stage this evening against Dinamo Zagreb, having qualified from the knockouts with a game to spare.
Yardbarker
Man Utd will look to Bayern Munich forward to replace Cristiano Ronaldo
Manchester United have reportedly lined up Bayern Munich’s Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. Erik ten Hag is looking to replace the five-time Ballon d’Or winner with an experienced forward, who has won silverware with both Bayern and Paris Saint-Germain. In 2018, the Cameroon international...
Yardbarker
Inter Coach Simone Inzaghi: “Had Three Occasions Where We Could’ve Opened The Scoring Against Bayern Munich Before Going Behind”
Inter head coach Simone Inzaghi feels that his team had some good chances to open up the scoring in their Champions League group stage loss to Bayern Munich this evening before they ultimately conceded. Speaking to Italian broadcaster SportMediaset after the match, the coach noted that his team had some...
Uruguay’s Valverde emerges as Madrid scorer before World Cup
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — With the World Cup less than three weeks away, Uruguay midfielder Federico Valverde is blossoming into a potent scoring threat for Spanish leader Real Madrid. The 24-year-old Valverde has long been valued for his hustle as a box-to-box midfielder who excels in his ability to...
Wide-Open Barcelona Beat Viktoria Plzen As Marcos Alonso And Pablo Torre Get Off The Mark
Despite dominating possession with close to 73%, Barca conceded 22 shots.
Real Madrid predicted lineup vs Celtic - Champions League
Predicting the Real Madrid lineup to face Celtic in the Champions League.
Yardbarker
Arturo Vidal sends violent warning to Real Madrid during Libertadores celebration
Real Madrid have plenty on their mind before they take to the Club World Cup, at a some point, not yet decided, in 2023. However they do know one of their potential rivals. The South American representative from the Copa Libertadores will be Flamengo, after the Brazilian side won their second tournament in four years, their third appearance in a final over that period.
Kylian Mbappe admits PSG's players DIDN'T KNOW what was happening elsewhere after Benfica pipped them to top spot in their Champions League group on AWAY GOALS after thrashing Maccabi Haifa 6-1
Kylian Mbappe bemoaned the fact that PSG finished second in their Champions League group despite beating Juventus 2-1, claiming they weren't aware of what was going on elsewhere during the game. Christophe Galtier's side headed into their final game in Group H in top spot. They were level on points...
Why Benfica Finished Above PSG: UEFA Champions League Sorting Rules Explained
Benfica finished above PSG in Group H based on point eight of the UEFA Champions League sorting rules. These rules also apply in the UEFA Europa League.
FOX Sports
Tottenham advances the hard way in the Champions League
MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Tottenham advanced in the Champions League the hard way on Tuesday. With manager Antonio Conte serving a suspension in the stands and one of its star players, Son Heung-min, forced off the field with a head injury, Tottenham was trailing 1-0 at halftime against Marseille and heading out of the competition.
Yardbarker
Watch: Barcelona and Viktoria Plzen exchange four goals in second half
Barcelona were not having things all their own way in the Czech Republic, despite their 2-0 lead at half-time. That had some correspondence with the scoreline less than ten minutes into the second half. On his debut, teenage midfielder Pablo Torre conceded a penalty. Viktoria forward Chory had the chance to equalise from close range when Torre brought him down. Vaclav Pilar made no mistake from the spot.
Yardbarker
Joao Felix not enough for even the Europa League as Atletico Madrid disappoint
Atletico Madrid have crashed out of Europe in gruesome fashion following a lacklustre defeat to Porto, which summed up a poor campaign in the Champions League. The first half belonged to the home side as they cut Atleti open repeatedly, only Jan Oblak keeping Porto from a rout in the first 45 minutes. Joao Felix started his first game since September but his presence was almost redundant as Evanilson set up Mehdi Taremi after just five minutes for the opener. Several saves later, Galeno beat Stefan Savic to the ball, raced to the by-line and cut it back for Stephen Eustaquio to fire past Oblak after 25 minutes.
ESPN
Champions League talking points: Bayern Munich's ruthless run, group stage MVP, plus dark horse teams
The 2022-23 Champions League group stage is all wrapped up, and there was no shortage of drama, goals and chaos. Bayern Munich achieved a perfect record, Tottenham Hotspur narrowly clinched qualification into the knockouts and Club Brugge made it out of the group stage for the first time in their history.
Who Would Manchester City Want To Face In The Champions League Round Of 16?
With the group stages of the Champions League now concluded every side knows what opponents they may potentially get in the next round. Who could Manchester City get?
CBS Sports
Champions League scores: AC Milan advance to round of 16; Benfica get hot late to see PSG finish second
It has been a wild finish to the group stage of Champions League play. Benfica needed to make up a four-goal difference on PSG to win Group H, and in the 92nd minute of play, a speculative shot from outside the box by Joao Mario went in to secure a 6-1 victory over Maccabi Haifa. With that, despite PSG's 2-1 victory over Juventus, the Parisians finish second in the group to become a team that no group winner will want to draw in the round of 16.
Bayern Munich Complete Perfect UCL Group Stage For Record-Breaking Third Time
Apart from Bayern, Real Madrid are the only club to record a perfect UCL group stage on more than one occasion, having done so in 2011 and 2014.
