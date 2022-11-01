ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Is It Illegal to Record A Conversation in Texas?

We've all seen videos from Texas. Some even go viral and are spread across the internet. While sometimes the video itself may show a silly event, such as the Texas Bushman on TikTok, other times the video may not be something everyone believes to be good. With all us having...
TEXAS STATE
Texas Governor Abbott has Declared Emergency SNAP and HHSC Extension’s Advantages for this Month (November)!

The governor of Texas- Greg Abbott has announced and declared the benefits and advantages for the people of Texas. The governor is providing HHSC benefits which means ‘health and human services commission’. In simple words, HHSC is giving millions ($334.5) to people to fulfill the emergency of food and basic needs. The program for the emergency is called the SNAP supplemental nutritional assistance program. The program started to provide food benefits and advantages to the people in the month of November.
TEXAS STATE
Re-Electing Abbott Explodes Winter Storm Uri Accountability

Humans are by nature pattern-seeking animals. If someone does something harmful to the community but is not punished for it, or even profits from it, then it is perfectly reasonable for them to keep doing it until circumstances change. Which is why, if Governor Greg Abbott is re-elected, there is no compelling reason to think another tragedy like Winter Storm Uri in 2021 will not eventually repeat.
TEXAS STATE
Gov. Abbott & HHSC Extend Emergency SNAP Benefits for November

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott announced Monday the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $334.5 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of November. The allotments are expected to help about 1.6 million Texas households. "Because of the emergency SNAP benefits provided by HHSC, millions of Texans have access to nutritious food for themselves and their families," said Governor Abbott. "The State of Texas continues providing the assistance and support needed to help Texans stay healthy and take care of…
TEXAS STATE
Governor Greg Abbott speaks at Waco local bar

WACO, Texas — Thursday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott spoke to supporters in Waco at the local George's Bar on Speight Avenue. After visiting Beaumont Wednesday, the governor is hoping to get more voter turnout just in time for Election Day Nov. 8. According to the Texas Secretary of State,...
WACO, TX
Certain Texas Businesses Can Apply for More COVID-19 Relief Starting Tuesday

A new wave of relief is on the way for businesses in the food and service industry, amid rising food costs, inflation and other financial strain spurred by the pandemic. On Tuesday, November 1, Texas businesses with NAICS Code 722—including restaurants, bars, caterers, and food trucks—can submit their applications online for the Texas Travel Industry Recovery Grant Program (TTIR).
Some local liquor laws across Texas may be shaken up after Election Day

Sundays are generally super busy at Wimpy’s Beer and Wine in Moore County, a rural area of the Panhandle north of Amarillo. “Oh my gosh, at our store cars are lined up for like three or four blocks to get in and get their beer [on Sunday],” said Donna Ditzler, whose family owns Wimpy’s and two other stores that sell alcohol in Moore County.
MOORE COUNTY, TX
Central Texans Feel Lucky With $1 Billion Powerball Jackpot

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – This Halloween, adults are all about the treats with the Powerball jackpot now reaching one billion dollars. This is the 38th drawing since August 6th for one lucky winner to take home millions of dollars. Now a billion, players are taking notice. “This is...
TEXAS STATE
Texas Activates Emergency Crews Ahead of Severe Weather Friday

State emergency resources are being put on standby in anticipation of widespread severe weather Friday in Dallas-Fort Worth and other parts of Texas. Most of North Texas is under an Enhanced Threat Friday severe and intense storms taking the form of damaging winds, hail and the chance of tornadoes. Following...
TEXAS STATE
East Texas Tornado Outlook Takes a Dangerous Turn for the Worse

Halloween is now a few days in our rearview mirror, but something scarier than goblins, zombies, and vampires could be on the way for Friday, especially for Friday night. A vigorous and complex weather system is expected to fire off severe storms in portions of Deep East Texas, northeast Texas, and north-central Texas. This is not good news for deer hunters who plan on heading out to the cabin on the lease by Friday evening.
LUFKIN, TX
Two of Texas Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives Captured

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Two of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following their recent arrests on October 26, 2022. Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Kim Cooks, was arrested in Austin. Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Chris Slack, of San Antonio, was arrested in Von Ormy, Texas. Kim Eugene Cooks, 56, […]
VON ORMY, TX
Midland, TX
Mix 97.9 FM is the Basins home for the best music of the 80s, 90s and today and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mix979fm.com

