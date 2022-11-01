Read full article on original website
Is It Illegal to Record A Conversation in Texas?
We've all seen videos from Texas. Some even go viral and are spread across the internet. While sometimes the video itself may show a silly event, such as the Texas Bushman on TikTok, other times the video may not be something everyone believes to be good. With all us having...
Texas SNAP benefits extended for November
Over 1.6 million Texas households are expected to be impacted from the most recent allotment of SNAP food benefits.
Texas Governor Abbott has Declared Emergency SNAP and HHSC Extension’s Advantages for this Month (November)!
The governor of Texas- Greg Abbott has announced and declared the benefits and advantages for the people of Texas. The governor is providing HHSC benefits which means ‘health and human services commission’. In simple words, HHSC is giving millions ($334.5) to people to fulfill the emergency of food and basic needs. The program for the emergency is called the SNAP supplemental nutritional assistance program. The program started to provide food benefits and advantages to the people in the month of November.
H-E-B Announces 3 New Stores In Texas
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Re-Electing Abbott Explodes Winter Storm Uri Accountability
Humans are by nature pattern-seeking animals. If someone does something harmful to the community but is not punished for it, or even profits from it, then it is perfectly reasonable for them to keep doing it until circumstances change. Which is why, if Governor Greg Abbott is re-elected, there is no compelling reason to think another tragedy like Winter Storm Uri in 2021 will not eventually repeat.
Gov. Abbott & HHSC Extend Emergency SNAP Benefits for November
AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott announced Monday the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $334.5 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of November. The allotments are expected to help about 1.6 million Texas households. "Because of the emergency SNAP benefits provided by HHSC, millions of Texans have access to nutritious food for themselves and their families," said Governor Abbott. "The State of Texas continues providing the assistance and support needed to help Texans stay healthy and take care of…
Governor Greg Abbott speaks at Waco local bar
WACO, Texas — Thursday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott spoke to supporters in Waco at the local George's Bar on Speight Avenue. After visiting Beaumont Wednesday, the governor is hoping to get more voter turnout just in time for Election Day Nov. 8. According to the Texas Secretary of State,...
Texan Wins $1 Million as Powerball Jackpot Soars to $1.5 Billion
Guess where the winning $1.2 billion Powerball ticket was sold. The correct answer is nowhere. Yup, once again, no one matched all six numbers for this historic Powerball jackpot. That means the jackpot continues to climb for the next drawing on Saturday, November 5. That jackpot will be worth an...
Texas Resident Brings Home Some Dough In Historic $1.2 Powerball Drawing
A winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold in Texas.
Certain Texas Businesses Can Apply for More COVID-19 Relief Starting Tuesday
A new wave of relief is on the way for businesses in the food and service industry, amid rising food costs, inflation and other financial strain spurred by the pandemic. On Tuesday, November 1, Texas businesses with NAICS Code 722—including restaurants, bars, caterers, and food trucks—can submit their applications online for the Texas Travel Industry Recovery Grant Program (TTIR).
Some local liquor laws across Texas may be shaken up after Election Day
Sundays are generally super busy at Wimpy’s Beer and Wine in Moore County, a rural area of the Panhandle north of Amarillo. “Oh my gosh, at our store cars are lined up for like three or four blocks to get in and get their beer [on Sunday],” said Donna Ditzler, whose family owns Wimpy’s and two other stores that sell alcohol in Moore County.
Central Texans Feel Lucky With $1 Billion Powerball Jackpot
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – This Halloween, adults are all about the treats with the Powerball jackpot now reaching one billion dollars. This is the 38th drawing since August 6th for one lucky winner to take home millions of dollars. Now a billion, players are taking notice. “This is...
Texas Activates Emergency Crews Ahead of Severe Weather Friday
State emergency resources are being put on standby in anticipation of widespread severe weather Friday in Dallas-Fort Worth and other parts of Texas. Most of North Texas is under an Enhanced Threat Friday severe and intense storms taking the form of damaging winds, hail and the chance of tornadoes. Following...
Tornado threat: Dallas, Austin among large cities in Plains where severe weather expected Friday
The weather setup points to a classic severe weather scenario in the central US Friday evening with storms that could produce large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes.
East Texas Tornado Outlook Takes a Dangerous Turn for the Worse
Halloween is now a few days in our rearview mirror, but something scarier than goblins, zombies, and vampires could be on the way for Friday, especially for Friday night. A vigorous and complex weather system is expected to fire off severe storms in portions of Deep East Texas, northeast Texas, and north-central Texas. This is not good news for deer hunters who plan on heading out to the cabin on the lease by Friday evening.
The Five Texas Towns That Rank As ‘Most Miserable’ Places to Live
Environment can play a heavy role in our general wellbeing and happiness. If you are surrounded by darkness, even the light hurts your eyes. Sure, it's possible to overcome a lot through hard work and a good attitude, but what happens when the deck is stacked so badly against you that you have almost no chance to win?
Who are the other candidates running for Texas governor?
The two other candidates on the ballot are Libertarian Mark Tippetts and the Green Party's Delilah Barrios.
Two of Texas Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives Captured
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Two of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following their recent arrests on October 26, 2022. Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Kim Cooks, was arrested in Austin. Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Chris Slack, of San Antonio, was arrested in Von Ormy, Texas. Kim Eugene Cooks, 56, […]
3 Great Burger Places in Texas
If you live in Texas and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
2 Texas Residents Win Big In Historic $1 Billion Powerball Drawing
Did anyone win the $1 billion Powerball jackpot on Monday?
