Lupita Nyong'o says not recasting Chadwick Boseman's part in the franchise is "laying to rest [T'Challa] and allowing for real life to inform the story of the movies" Lupita Nyong'o is addressing the decision not to recast King T'Challa in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The Oscar-winning actress opened up to The Hollywood Reporter in a cover profile ahead of the release of the sequel to the 2018 superhero film that starred the late Chadwick Boseman in the title role, saying she supports T'Challa's chapter being closed. But, clarified Nyong'o,...
Following the death of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, famed film director Ryan Coogler once wanted to walk away from Hollywood. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly recalls the moment he decided he was “walking away from this business.”. “‘I didn’t know if I could make another movie period, [let alone]...
Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o turned down a role in Gina Prince-Bythewood’s The Woman King, which has been a critical and box office success. Nyong’o is now explaining why she walked away from playing an Agojie warrior. Nyong’o, who starred in a short documentary about the Agojie tribe...
Lupita Nyong’o has revealed the reason why she opted not to star in The Woman King. The 39-year-old actress admittedly felt the role wasn’t right for her. “It was very amicable, the departure from it, but I felt it wasn’t the role for me to play,” the Wakanda Forever star explained to The Hollywood Reporter.More from VIBE.comViola Davis Keeps It Real On 'Hot Ones': "My Lips Are Burning Off"'Wakanda Forever' Featurette Honors Chadwick Boseman's LegacyMichaela Coel Says 'Black Panther' Is "About The Magic Of Africa" Nyong’o was set to star alongside Viola Davis in the Gina Prince-Bythewood-directed film as one of the...
Lupita Nyong’o arrived on the red carpet for the Los Angeles, California, premiere of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on Oct. 26, wearing a standout two-piece white ensemble. To celebrate her role in the “Black Panther” sequel, Nyong’o looked to Balmain. The actress wore a one-shoulder cropped keyhole top with a floor-length matching skirt with triangular cutouts. The complementary pieces incorporated braided fabric around the shoulder and down the center of the skirt.More from WWD'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' World Premiere Red Carpet Fetes Rihanna, Lupita Nyong'o & More StarsWearable Art Gala 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsCMT Artists of the Year 2022 Red...
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
It may be altogether impossible to imagine an MCU star more beloved or lamented than Chadwick Boseman. The Black Panther actor, who passed away at the tragically premature age of 43, was universally beloved by his colleagues, and his absence echoes in the multi-billion dollar movie franchise to this day.
The “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” premiere took over Hollywood Boulevard on Wednesday night with stars from the film showing up in their best outfits. From Angela Bassett’s purple ensemble to Lupita Nyong'o's stunning white gown, many came out to support the sequel to "Black Panther" in their "purple" carpet best.
A look at the style and costuming that helped bring the character to life. Where were you the first time you saw Black Panther? I was at a movie theater with my friends on opening night in a sold out theater, and the energy was electric. At that time (2018) streaming was still sort of in the newer stages so to speak, so many of us were putting most of our television/movie efforts into that, and waiting for theater releases to hit those platforms. That meant that a good percentage of my friends (including myself) hadn’t been to the movie theater since the release of Jordan Peele’s directorial debut Get Out the year prior.
Jessica Tarlov, one of the liberal co-hosts at Fox News Channel’s “The Five,” has struck a representation deal with CAA. Tarlov joined the Fox Corp.-backed cable-news outlet in 2017 as a contributor and was named a co-host of the program in 2021. “The Five” has become Fox News Channel’s most-watched program in recent months. Geraldo Rivera and Harold Ford also serve as liberal counterpoints to the show’s four conservative members, with one member of the left-leaning trio joining the program each day. Tarlov also serves as head of research for Bustle, an online content outlet that is part of Bustle Digital Group....
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has just released a brand-new clip ahead of its upcoming theatrical release next month. It is the final film in the MCU's Phase Four and will follow the people of Wakanda as they band together to protect themselves from dangerous forces after the tragic death of T'Challa. The film is also said to honor the late great Chadwick Boseman, who played the title role in 2019's Black Panther.
To absolutely no one’s surprise, Lupita Nyong’o has shown up to each and every stop on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever press tour looking like a goddess. In addition to her usual glamorous, show-stopping gowns, the actor has worn a variety of chic, sculptural hairstyles that are straight-up works of art. The majority of her looks can be attributed to celebrity hairstylist Vernon François, who has been accompanying the star during the film’s promotional engagements tour. Most recently, François created Lupita Nyong’o’s star-shaped locs updo that will surely go down as one of her most stunning appearances ever — and that’s saying something considering Nyong’o’s status as an all-time beauty icon.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever | Official Trailer (Marvel) Black Panther: Wakanda Forever | Official Trailer (Marvel) Black Panther star Lupita Nyong'o had some initial concerns with her character's journey in Wakanda Forever. The sequel will see Nyong'o's Nakia and all other characters grappling with the loss of King T'Challa aka...
Marvel fans will always have a soft spot for Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy from the 2000s which is often regarded as one of the best live-action superhero films in existence. While the first two installments continue to hold up even after two decades, webheads are still debating whether or not Spider-Man 3 is actually tolerable.
One of the most popular live-action franchises in the history of the Walt Disney Company is Pirates of the Caribbean. The films starred Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom, Keira Knightley, Jack Davenport, and Kevin McNally. While the first three films in the franchise were the most popular, there are a total of 5 films — The Curse of the Black Pearl, Dead Man’s Chest, At World’s End, On Stranger Tides, and Dead Men Tell No Tales. There is even talk that Disney has an untitled Pirates of the Caribbean 6 in the works.
[This article contains spoilers for a recent superhero movie that will remain nameless, because its very presence in the spoiler warning for this article would constitute a spoiler. Alas, the complicated world in which we live!]. Henry Cavill is once again a hot property in Hollywood at the moment, having...
As expected, the journey to deliver Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was emotional for its cast.
Even without the prodigious talents of Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to dominate the box office when it hits cinemas on 11 November – with the late Oscar nominee’s spirit readily apparent throughout the two hour and 41 minute film. As Lupita Nyong’o – who appears as Nakia, a Wakandan spy – told Vogue in October, “At first, I was filled with dread at the thought of filming without Chadwick, but by re-inhabiting the Black Panther world that we all loved so much, we were able to pay homage to him and share in the loss.”
We asked the filmmaker about his future in the MCU.
Is Vel Sartha related to Mon Mothma in Star Wars Andor? In the latest episode of the new Star Wars series, we saw two Star Wars characters interact for the first time and it was heavily suggested that Mon Mothma is actually related to Vel Sartha, the Rebel bandit who co-ordinated the heist on Aldhani in Andor episode 6.
