Auburn, GA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Related
Albany Herald

College Gameday Makes Their Picks in Tennessee vs Georgia

The city of Athens is no stranger to big-time football games or the spotlight of college football, particularly since the arrival of head coach Kirby Smart. ESPN's College Gameday seems to have a timeshare in Myers quad in Athens. They were in the Classic City two a year ago, and now again on Saturday for the matchup between the No. 1 ranked Tennessee Volunteers and the No. 3 ranked Georgia Bulldogs.
ATHENS, GA
Albany Herald

Player Props for Georgia vs Tennessee

The No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs are set to take on the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers at home today. The most anticipated matchup weekend with high stakes on the line. The Bulldogs settling in as a 9-point favorite heading into the game.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Albany Herald

BREAKING: Georgia Lands Top100 LB Commit

Georgia has their latest commit in the form of 2024 linebacker Demarcus Riddick. The top100 rated linebacker joins a long list of extremely talented linebackers under linebacker coach Glenn Schumann. This commitment comes the day before Georgia is set to host Tennessee in one of the most highly anticipated matchups...
ATLANTA, GA
Albany Herald

Georgia Players to Watch Against Tennessee

The biggest game of this year's college football season is inching closer by the minute. The No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs versus the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers. The Bulldogs still hold strong as an 8-point favorite.
ATHENS, GA

