Atlanta, GA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

techlunchpail.com

Virginia Tech Offers JUCO DT Quientrail Jamison-Travis

Virginia Tech's high school recruiting for the 2023 cycle is winding down outside of a few key targets and some potential late offers and flips. However, their interest in older talent is starting to kick and not just in the transfer portal. Virginia Tech extended an offer at the JUCO...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Albany Herald

BREAKING: Georgia Lands Top100 LB Commit

Georgia has their latest commit in the form of 2024 linebacker Demarcus Riddick. The top100 rated linebacker joins a long list of extremely talented linebackers under linebacker coach Glenn Schumann. This commitment comes the day before Georgia is set to host Tennessee in one of the most highly anticipated matchups...
ATLANTA, GA
ACCSports.com

Ranking the top 5 ACC front court duos

Fresh off a 2021-22 season that sent five teams to the NCAA tournament and three teams to the Elite Eight, the ACC looks to reinstate its position as one of the top conferences in college basketball. Here’s a look at which ACC big man duos will get the job done.
BLACKSBURG, VA
Franklin News Post

Eagles finish regular-season play at Northside

ROANOKE—Franklin County seeks its sixth victory of the year Friday when the Eagles face Blue Ridge District rival Northside in the regular-season finale for both clubs. Kickoff at Vikings Stadium-Jim Hickam Field is 7 p.m. The last time the Eagles (5-4) won six regular-season games in back-to-back campaigns (2018...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
High School Football PRO

Christiansburg, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Pulaski County High School football team will have a game with Christiansburg High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
High School Football PRO

Rome, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Dade County High School football team will have a game with Armuchee High School on November 04, 2022, 16:30:00.
ROME, GA
WDBJ7.com

City of Radford approves future purchase option of 80-acre site

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - A 6-month option agreement with Virginia Castings, LLC, a Michigan limited liability company, was approved by the City of Radford for the future purchase of an 80-acre site. The city says this agreement will allow for updated and additional environmental research on the Foundry site. At...
RADFORD, VA
WDBJ7.com

Winning Mega Millions ticket purchased in Salem

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ/Virginia Lottery Release) - A winning ticket in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing worth $1 million was purchased in Salem, according to the Virginia Lottery. The ticket was purchased at the Salem Mini Market at 2319 West Main St. The winning numbers for the November 1st drawing...
SALEM, VA
WDBJ7.com

Electricity costs increase for Appalachian Power Company customers

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As of November 1, Appalachian Power Company customers can expect their monthly bills to go up. The average cost of a monthly bill is expected to increase by about $20. Because the cost of fuel and generating electricity has gone up, customers are left to make...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Multi-vehicle crash on I-81 in Roanoke Co. cleared

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) a multi-vehicle crash is causing traffic to back up on Interstate 81 in Roanoke County. VDOT says the crash is on Southbound I-81 at mile marker 138.3. Traffic is backed up for approximately two miles and...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man arrested for killing of Roanoke woman

FINCASTLE, Va. (WDBJ/Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office Release) - A man has been arrested for the murder of a Roanoke woman. 47-year-old Matthew Griffin of Roanoke was arrested for the murder of 33-year-old Elizabeth Hensley. October 8, the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office responded to Glen Wilton Park and Ride along...
ROANOKE, VA

