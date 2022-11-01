Falcons make 3 trades at deadline: Grade each move

Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot somehow managed to complete three trades in the final hour before the deadline on Tuesday. Wide receiver Calvin Ridley was traded to Jacksonville, safety Dean Marlowe was moved to Buffalo, and Atlanta acquired cornerback Rashad Fenton from Kansas City.

Falcons trade WR Calvin Ridley to Jaguars

Falcons receive:

Jaguars receive:

WR Calvin Ridley

Falcons trade for Chiefs CB Rashad Fenton

Falcons receive:

CB Rashad Fenton

Chiefs receive:

Conditional 7th-round pick (2023)

Falcons trade S Dean Marlowe to Bills

Falcons receive:

7th-round pick (2023)

Bills receive:

S Dean Marlowe

