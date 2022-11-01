Falcons make 3 trades at deadline: Grade each move
Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot somehow managed to complete three trades in the final hour before the deadline on Tuesday. Wide receiver Calvin Ridley was traded to Jacksonville, safety Dean Marlowe was moved to Buffalo, and Atlanta acquired cornerback Rashad Fenton from Kansas City.
Check out the details of each trade below, and make sure to grade all three in our Falcons fan poll.
Falcons trade WR Calvin Ridley to Jaguars
Falcons receive:
- 5th-round pick (2024)
- Conditional 4th-round pick (2024)
Jaguars receive:
- WR Calvin Ridley
Falcons trade for Chiefs CB Rashad Fenton
Falcons receive:
- CB Rashad Fenton
Chiefs receive:
- Conditional 7th-round pick (2023)
Falcons trade S Dean Marlowe to Bills
Falcons receive:
- 7th-round pick (2023)
Bills receive:
- S Dean Marlowe
Comments / 0