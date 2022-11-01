Read full article on original website
Williams on Being Auburn’s First Black HC: ‘I Get Goosebumps’
Carnell Williams did not have much time to gather his thoughts when Auburn announced the firing of Bryan Harsin as the program’s football coach on Monday. RECIPE ROUNDUP: Get in the spirit with holiday baking. The calendar has officially transitioned into November which means its time to start planning...
Scout Willis Is a Vision in Red Satin Gown
Scout Willis stunned at the amfAR Gala in Los Angeles, CA, on Nov. 3. PAWSITIVELY PERFECT: These dogs are up for adoption in Butts County. If you are ready to adopt the love of your life, please click HERE, to see the truly fabulous adoptable dogs available through Butts Mutts. All are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccines, tested and treated for intestinal parasites, tested and treated for heart worms (if positive), given fl… Click for more.PAWSITIVELY PERFECT: These dogs are up for adoption in Butts County.
HEALTH SCORES: Oct. 24 - 28
♦ Burger King, 53 S. Broad St., Porterdale; Oct. 25; Routine; 93/A. RECIPE ROUNDUP: Get in the spirit with holiday baking. The calendar has officially transitioned into November which means its time to start planning for the holidays? Whether you're hosting Thanksgiving or Christmas dinner at your house or you need to bring something to the family and friends potluck, these recipes are sure to please. Click for more.RECIPE ROUNDUP: Get in the spirit with holiday baking.
Volunteers collect 6,000 pounds of trash during Rockdale County's second war on litter campaign
CONYERS — A campaign to keep Rockdale County beautiful and litter free brought great success, according to county officials. During the second War on Litter campaign volunteers from Conyers and Rockdale County worked to clear dump sites near and around parks, neighborhoods and roadways. The cleanup event on Oct. 21 was one of two hosted by Rockdale County and the city of Conyers with hopes that it will help eliminate an excess of discarded items within the six zones of the county.
GET OUT THERE: 5 events in Rockdale and Newton County this weekend, Nov. 4-6
Looking for a low-key weekend after all the Halloween festivities? Rockdale and Newton County organizations are offering plenty of fun and relaxing events.
Salem High student charged with bringing knife to school
CONYERS — A Salem High School student was arrested by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office Oct. 26 after he was found in possession of a knife while on campus. According to the RCSO incident report, an administrator found the knife during a search of several students who had left campus without permission and returned. The administrator reportedly searched each student individually and found a knife in the possession of Roshaun Davenport, 18.
Newton County's misappropriated ARPA funds could exceed $187,000
COVINGTON — The amount of questionable rental assistance distributed from Newton County’s American Rescue Plan Act funding could exceed $187,000. A consultant helping the county navigate distribution of its millions in ARPA funding told the Board of Commissioners Tuesday that the Salvation Army would be returning at least that much to the county. The Covington Salvation Army had been under contract with the county to screen and qualify tenants eligible for rent assistance.
Rockdale County to kick off holiday season with Annual Tree Lighting
CONYERS – Rockdale County officials will kick off the holiday season with the return of the Annual Holiday Tree Lighting celebration on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 6 p.m., at the Historic Rockdale County Courthouse. The evening will feature family-friendly activities, performances by Derrick Monk, local community performers, and an...
