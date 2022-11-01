Tennessee, the No. 1 team in the initial College Football Playoff Rankings, is headed to Athens for a monumental game against Georgia, the No. 1 team according to the AP Poll. The Volunteers boast one of the nation’s best offenses. A big reason behind their vault to the top has been the performance of wide receiver Jalin Hyatt. The junior out of Irmo, South Carolina currently leads the FBS in receiving touchdowns (14) and ranks fourth in receiving yards (907). He’ll be a major factor in this one. In Tennessee’s October 15th matchup against then No. 1 Alabama, Hyatt hauled in 6 receptions for 207 yards and 5 scores.

ATHENS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO