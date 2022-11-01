Read full article on original website
142 Jobs Lost at Georgia Shoe Manufacturer – Lay-Offs Followed Kanye West’s Anti-Semitic Comments and Adidas SplitToby HazlewoodGeorgia State
Sugar Hill is named on the the tastiest cities in the USMalika BowlingSugar Hill, GA
Tech Watch: Forsyth County could become home to one of Georgia’s first ‘Smart Cities”Justine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Veterans Day: How Cumming plans to salute those who have servedJustine LookenottCumming, GA
Fun in FoCo: Free Cumming City Center concert plus a touch of the holidaysJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com
Auburn QB not traveling with team to Mississippi State, per report
Auburn will reportedly be missing one of its quarterbacks when the team travels to Starkville to take on Mississippi State on Saturday. Multiple outlets are reporting that QB T.J. Finley did not make the trip to Mississippi State with the team on Friday. The QB missed several games this season battling a shoulder injury, but apparently, physical injury is not what is keeping Finley off the field. The QB’s absence on Saturday is being called a “mental health break,” per AL.com’s Tom Green.
Yardbarker
Tolu Smith leads Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
Mississippi State has won 18 or more games in each of the last five seasons and hopes to keep that trend going. The Bulldogs will get their first shot at a victory Monday night when they host Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Starkville to get the 2022-23 season rolling. Mississippi State...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Tennessee vs Georgia Live Updates, Stats, Score
Georgia and Tennessee face off in what is being billed as the biggest game of the college football season to date. No. 1 vs No. 3. Volunteers vs Bulldogs, teeing it up between the hedges for the SEC East Divisional crown and a trip to SEC Championship game. So, as...
Starkville Daily News
Playoff bound: Jacket win, two Charger losses, puts SHS in postseason
No matter what happened for SHS against Grenada, it had to have an Oxford loss. Nonetheless, the Jackets needed to play well for some positive momentum in the playoffs if they did indeed make it. Despite a struggle for three quarters, Starkville made the plays when they needed it. A...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
College Gameday Makes Their Picks in Tennessee vs Georgia
The city of Athens is no stranger to big-time football games or the spotlight of college football, particularly since the arrival of head coach Kirby Smart. ESPN's College Gameday seems to have a timeshare in Myers quad in Athens. They were in the Classic City two a year ago, and now again on Saturday for the matchup between the No. 1 ranked Tennessee Volunteers and the No. 3 ranked Georgia Bulldogs.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
BREAKING: Georgia Lands Top100 LB Commit
Georgia has their latest commit in the form of 2024 linebacker Demarcus Riddick. The top100 rated linebacker joins a long list of extremely talented linebackers under linebacker coach Glenn Schumann. This commitment comes the day before Georgia is set to host Tennessee in one of the most highly anticipated matchups...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
What History Says About UGA's Chances to Stop Vols Passing Attack
Tennessee, the No. 1 team in the initial College Football Playoff Rankings, is headed to Athens for a monumental game against Georgia, the No. 1 team according to the AP Poll. The Volunteers boast one of the nation’s best offenses. A big reason behind their vault to the top has been the performance of wide receiver Jalin Hyatt. The junior out of Irmo, South Carolina currently leads the FBS in receiving touchdowns (14) and ranks fourth in receiving yards (907). He’ll be a major factor in this one. In Tennessee’s October 15th matchup against then No. 1 Alabama, Hyatt hauled in 6 receptions for 207 yards and 5 scores.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Williams on Being Auburn’s First Black HC: ‘I Get Goosebumps’
Carnell Williams did not have much time to gather his thoughts when Auburn announced the firing of Bryan Harsin as the program’s football coach on Monday. RECIPE ROUNDUP: Get in the spirit with holiday baking. The calendar has officially transitioned into November which means its time to start planning...
Chamblee murder suspect arrested while sleeping in car at Mississippi gas station
A man accused of shooting two people in Chamblee on Tuesday night was arrested in Mississippi.
wcbi.com
Man missing from Noxubee County last seen in Pinewood Area
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Noxubee County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to find a man missing for over a week. Tadrian Shaw was last seen on October 23 around 9 p.m. in the Pinewood Area. He was wearing gray shorts, a gray jacket, white socks, and...
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect in Chamblee deadly double shooting arrested in Biloxi, Mississippi
CHAMBLEE, Ga. - Police in Chamblee said a suspect in a Tuesday double shooting was arrested in Biloxi, Mississippi. Police haven't named the suspect, but said they're linked to a shooting that left one person dead and another in critical condition. Police responded to the scene and found two people...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
PHOTOS: These cats and dogs are up for adoption in Newton County
These animals are available for adoption through Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their identification number, or name if they have been assigned one. For more information on the animals, please visit NCAC's page on PetFinder.
wcbi.com
Triangle Crossing shopping center expected to generate millions annually
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Shopping in Starkville just got bigger and at the perfect time for the holiday season. People in the community gathered for the official grand opening and ribbon cutting of the Triangle Crossing Center. The shopping center is now home to national stores like Ulta, Marshalls,...
wtva.com
One dead in overnight wreck with a tractor in Chickasaw County
CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) — The Chickasaw County coroner confirmed one person died during an overnight wreck with a tractor. Coroner Larry Harris said Torrance Lamar Stewart, 46, died. The wreck happened on Highway 45 Alternate south of Okolona near County Road 177. The wreck happened Wednesday night around...
wcbi.com
Bus driver suffers serious injuries following crash on Highway 25
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The students are safe. And the driver is being treated for serious injuries. At about 7:30 this morning, the Starkville Oktibbeha County school bus, driven by 60-year-old Calvin Ware was hit by the driver of a black 2006 Cadillac HF6. The bus overturned. Two...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
GET OUT THERE: 5 events in Rockdale and Newton County this weekend, Nov. 4-6
Looking for a low-key weekend after all the Halloween festivities? Rockdale and Newton County organizations are offering plenty of fun and relaxing events.
wtva.com
Young vandals cause problems in Pontotoc County
PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) -- Investigators in Pontotoc County say it appears a pair of pranksters vandalized a series of mailboxes and even tried to steal a school bus. Early Halloween morning, some residents were awakened by the screeching of tires. They came outside to see tracks on their yard and damage to their mailboxes.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Scout Willis Is a Vision in Red Satin Gown
Scout Willis stunned at the amfAR Gala in Los Angeles, CA, on Nov. 3. PURRFECTLY ADORABLE: These cats are available for adoption in Butts County. Looking for that purrfect fur baby to bring home? Look no further than Klassy Kats of Butts County. Klassy Kats' mission is to reduce the overpopulation of cats in Butts County by using a proactive approach for promoting, educating, and taking part in spaying and neutering cats and kittens t… Click for more.PURRFECTLY ADORABLE: These cats are available for adoption in Butts County.
wcbi.com
Bus driver airlifted after crash injures at least 12 students, two other adults
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – At least 12 Starkville high school students are in the hospital after a bus rollover. The bus driver has been airlifted to an area hospital. Two adults and 12 students were on the bus at the time of the accident. The district said all of...
Former Leake County deputy sheriff accused of evidence tampering
LEAKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A former Leake County deputy sheriff turned himself in on Monday after being accused of evidence tampering. Breezy News reported Justin Moore was at the center of an evidence tampering investigation which led to dozens of drug cases being dismissed in September 2022. According to Leake County Sheriff Randy Atkinson, […]
