Auburn, GA

saturdaydownsouth.com

Auburn QB not traveling with team to Mississippi State, per report

Auburn will reportedly be missing one of its quarterbacks when the team travels to Starkville to take on Mississippi State on Saturday. Multiple outlets are reporting that QB T.J. Finley did not make the trip to Mississippi State with the team on Friday. The QB missed several games this season battling a shoulder injury, but apparently, physical injury is not what is keeping Finley off the field. The QB’s absence on Saturday is being called a “mental health break,” per AL.com’s Tom Green.
STARKVILLE, MS
Yardbarker

Tolu Smith leads Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

Mississippi State has won 18 or more games in each of the last five seasons and hopes to keep that trend going. The Bulldogs will get their first shot at a victory Monday night when they host Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Starkville to get the 2022-23 season rolling. Mississippi State...
STARKVILLE, MS
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Tennessee vs Georgia Live Updates, Stats, Score

Georgia and Tennessee face off in what is being billed as the biggest game of the college football season to date. No. 1 vs No. 3. Volunteers vs Bulldogs, teeing it up between the hedges for the SEC East Divisional crown and a trip to SEC Championship game. So, as...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Starkville Daily News

Playoff bound: Jacket win, two Charger losses, puts SHS in postseason

No matter what happened for SHS against Grenada, it had to have an Oxford loss. Nonetheless, the Jackets needed to play well for some positive momentum in the playoffs if they did indeed make it. Despite a struggle for three quarters, Starkville made the plays when they needed it. A...
STARKVILLE, MS
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

College Gameday Makes Their Picks in Tennessee vs Georgia

The city of Athens is no stranger to big-time football games or the spotlight of college football, particularly since the arrival of head coach Kirby Smart. ESPN's College Gameday seems to have a timeshare in Myers quad in Athens. They were in the Classic City two a year ago, and now again on Saturday for the matchup between the No. 1 ranked Tennessee Volunteers and the No. 3 ranked Georgia Bulldogs.
ATHENS, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

BREAKING: Georgia Lands Top100 LB Commit

Georgia has their latest commit in the form of 2024 linebacker Demarcus Riddick. The top100 rated linebacker joins a long list of extremely talented linebackers under linebacker coach Glenn Schumann. This commitment comes the day before Georgia is set to host Tennessee in one of the most highly anticipated matchups...
ATLANTA, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

What History Says About UGA's Chances to Stop Vols Passing Attack

Tennessee, the No. 1 team in the initial College Football Playoff Rankings, is headed to Athens for a monumental game against Georgia, the No. 1 team according to the AP Poll. The Volunteers boast one of the nation’s best offenses. A big reason behind their vault to the top has been the performance of wide receiver Jalin Hyatt. The junior out of Irmo, South Carolina currently leads the FBS in receiving touchdowns (14) and ranks fourth in receiving yards (907). He’ll be a major factor in this one. In Tennessee’s October 15th matchup against then No. 1 Alabama, Hyatt hauled in 6 receptions for 207 yards and 5 scores.
ATHENS, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Williams on Being Auburn’s First Black HC: ‘I Get Goosebumps’

Carnell Williams did not have much time to gather his thoughts when Auburn announced the firing of Bryan Harsin as the program’s football coach on Monday. RECIPE ROUNDUP: Get in the spirit with holiday baking. The calendar has officially transitioned into November which means its time to start planning...
AUBURN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Suspect in Chamblee deadly double shooting arrested in Biloxi, Mississippi

CHAMBLEE, Ga. - Police in Chamblee said a suspect in a Tuesday double shooting was arrested in Biloxi, Mississippi. Police haven't named the suspect, but said they're linked to a shooting that left one person dead and another in critical condition. Police responded to the scene and found two people...
BILOXI, MS
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

PHOTOS: These cats and dogs are up for adoption in Newton County

These animals are available for adoption through Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their identification number, or name if they have been assigned one. For more information on the animals, please visit NCAC's page on PetFinder.
wtva.com

One dead in overnight wreck with a tractor in Chickasaw County

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) — The Chickasaw County coroner confirmed one person died during an overnight wreck with a tractor. Coroner Larry Harris said Torrance Lamar Stewart, 46, died. The wreck happened on Highway 45 Alternate south of Okolona near County Road 177. The wreck happened Wednesday night around...
CHICKASAW COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Bus driver suffers serious injuries following crash on Highway 25

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The students are safe. And the driver is being treated for serious injuries. At about 7:30 this morning, the Starkville Oktibbeha County school bus, driven by 60-year-old Calvin Ware was hit by the driver of a black 2006 Cadillac HF6. The bus overturned. Two...
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Young vandals cause problems in Pontotoc County

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) -- Investigators in Pontotoc County say it appears a pair of pranksters vandalized a series of mailboxes and even tried to steal a school bus. Early Halloween morning, some residents were awakened by the screeching of tires. They came outside to see tracks on their yard and damage to their mailboxes.
PONTOTOC COUNTY, MS
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Scout Willis Is a Vision in Red Satin Gown

Scout Willis stunned at the amfAR Gala in Los Angeles, CA, on Nov. 3. PURRFECTLY ADORABLE: These cats are available for adoption in Butts County. Looking for that purrfect fur baby to bring home? Look no further than Klassy Kats of Butts County. Klassy Kats' mission is to reduce the overpopulation of cats in Butts County by using a proactive approach for promoting, educating, and taking part in spaying and neutering cats and kittens t… Click for more.PURRFECTLY ADORABLE: These cats are available for adoption in Butts County.
BUTTS COUNTY, GA
WJTV 12

Former Leake County deputy sheriff accused of evidence tampering

LEAKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A former Leake County deputy sheriff turned himself in on Monday after being accused of evidence tampering. Breezy News reported Justin Moore was at the center of an evidence tampering investigation which led to dozens of drug cases being dismissed in September 2022. According to Leake County Sheriff Randy Atkinson, […]
LEAKE COUNTY, MS

