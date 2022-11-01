* Lightspeed Commerce Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 3. * The Montreal Quebec-based company is expected to report a 37.5% increase in revenue to $183.182 million from $133.22 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 12 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * ​Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Lightspeed Commerce Inc is for a loss of 6 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 12 "strong buy" or "buy," no "hold" and 1 "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. ​ * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Lightspeed Commerce Inc is $30​, above​ its last closing price of C$26.11. ​​​ Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). ​ QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.13 -0.14 -0.12 Beat 12.2 Mar. 31 2022 -0.13 -0.12 -0.15 Missed -22.4 Dec. 31 2021 -0.09 -0.09 -0.07 Beat 20.5​ Sep. 30 2021 -0.09 -0.09 -0.08 Beat 12.5 ​​Jun. -0.20 -0.15 -0.37 Missed -144 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 -0.24 -0.21 -0.33 Missed -57.1​ Dec. 31 2020 -0.22 -0.17 -0.39 Missed -129.4 Sep. 30 2020 -0.10 -0.10 -0.20 Missed -97.2 This summary was machine generated November 1 at 13:02 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.

