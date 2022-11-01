Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
Nikola Cuts Production Guidance, Sending Stock Down Despite Strong Earnings Report
Nikola's third-quarter loss was narrower than expected, and its revenue was higher than expected. But it trimmed its production guidance for the full year and declined to provide guidance for 2023. Nikola made progress on its plan to build out a hydrogen refueling network to support its upcoming fuel-cell trucks.
Elko Daily Free Press
Barrick earnings drop in 3rd quarter
Barrick Gold Corp. announced lower adjusted net earnings of $224 million, or 13 cents per share, for the third quarter, but the company’s president and chief executive officer, Mark Bristow, predicted a stronger fourth quarter, driven by access to higher ore grades from Nevada Gold Mines. The adjusted net...
kitco.com
Barrick reports net earnings of $241M in Q3, says on track to achieve its 2022 production guidance
The company said that its Q3 2022 gold production was lower than Q2 2022 as a strong performance...
NASDAQ
Amgen posts higher third-quarter revenue and profit
Nov 3 (Reuters) - Biotechnology company Amgen Inc AMGN.O on Thursday said its third-quarter revenue rose 1% as higher volume growth for its cancer, rheumatology and cardiovascular products was offset by lower prices and foreign exchange losses. Revenue for the quarter totaled $6.7 billion, exceeding Wall Street estimates of $6.56...
Agriculture Online
Live cattle futures hit over 7-year high on strong cash market
CHICAGO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle contracts rose on Tuesday and the front-month contract hit its highest in more than seven years on strength in the cash market, traders said. Hog futures were also firm, with chart-based buying after contracts broke through key technical resistance points...
CNBC
Gold rises over 1% in run-up to Fed rate announcement
Gold prices were up Tuesday as investors looked to data and the Fed meeting. Gold rose over 1% on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar and bond yields slipped from session highs, with the focus turning to a key Federal Reserve announcement for cues on whether it would scale back or retain its aggressive stance on interest rates hikes.
kitco.com
Gold prices holding steady as JOLTS shows 10.72 million job openings in U.S.
(Kitco News) - The gold market is holding on to modest gains even as the U.S. labor market remains healthy with the number of jobs available rising more than expected. Job openings, a measure of labor demand, increased to 10.72 million on the last day of September, the Labor Department said in its monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS report, on Tuesday.
NASDAQ
Lithium Americas Stock Spinoff: What Investors Should Know
Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC), a late-development-stage lithium miner, announced on Thursday that it plans to split into two public companies. Lithium Americas stock is up 4% on Thursday as of 12:59 p.m. ET. This move probably reflects, at least to some degree, that investors are pleased with the news. Market dynamics are also surely influencing the stock's movement.
tipranks.com
OpenText (TSE:OTEX) Reports Fiscal Q1-2023 Earnings — What You Need to Know
OpenText reported its Q1-2023 results recently, and the numbers came ahead of analysts’ expectations, although not everything about the earnings report was amazing. Canadian tech information management company Open Text (TSE: OTEX) (NASDAQ: OTEX) reported its Fiscal Q1-2023 results today after market close. OTEX’s results beat both revenue expectations and earnings-per-share (EPS) expectations. Please note that the following figures are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.
kitco.com
AngloGold Ashanti posts $169 million in quarterly free cash flow as its gold production up 20% in Q3
According to the company's statement, its gold production for the third quarter of 2022 rose 20% to 738,000oz...
US News and World Report
Coinbase Reports Third-Quarter Loss as Volumes Drop
(Reuters) -U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc on Thursday reported a third-quarter loss as high inflation, rising interest rates and geopolitical tensions weakened demand for risky assets, sapping trading volumes for digital currencies like bitcoin. Coinbase said it had a net loss of $544.6 million for the three months ended...
Livent trims lithium sales and profit forecast; shares slip
Nov 1 (Reuters) - Lithium producer Livent Corp (LTHM.N) on Tuesday cut the top end of its 2022 earnings and sales forecast, citing inflation and other macroeconomic pressures weighing on its output of the electric vehicle battery metal.
tipranks.com
Here’s Why Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Shares Took A Nosedive
Devon Energy stock lost almost 13% yesterday despite a Q3 earnings beat after the company announced a dividend cut, lower-than-expected Q4 production targets, and expectations of higher capital expenditure. Shares of oil and natural gas giant Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) plunged 12.8% yesterday following a lower-than-expected forecast for Q4 production...
kitco.com
Gold, silver down amid strong greenback, rising bond yields
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are lower in midday U.S. trading Thursday, with gold hitting a...
Sun Life profit beats estimates even as wealth business slumps with markets
TORONTO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF.TO), Canada's second-biggest life insurer, on Wednesday posted third-quarter profit that beat analyst estimates, as higher insurance sales in the United States and Asia helped offset declining revenue from its wealth management business.
marinelink.com
India's Adani Ports Q2 Profit Jumps as Cargo Volumes Surge
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, India's largest private operator of ports, reported a 69% surge in quarterly profit on Tuesday, driven by strong cargo volumes. The company's consolidated profit for the quarter-ended Sept. 30 rose to 16.77 billion Indian rupees ($203 million). It had reported a profit of 9.95 bln rupees a year ago. Revenue from operations surged 33% to 52.11 billion rupees from a year ago. Adani Ports is part of the cooking oil-to-coal mining conglomerate Adani Group, which is run by Asia's richest person Gautam Adani.
Gold Drops Over 1%; Moderna Reports Downbeat Q3 Results
U.S. stocks traded mostly lower toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping over 100 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 0.04% to 32,133.97 while the NASDAQ fell 1.06% to 10,413.75. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.51% to 3,740.54. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares gained...
kalkinemedia.com
Lightspeed Commerce Inc expected to post a loss of 6 cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Lightspeed Commerce Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 3. * The Montreal Quebec-based company is expected to report a 37.5% increase in revenue to $183.182 million from $133.22 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 12 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Lightspeed Commerce Inc is for a loss of 6 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 12 "strong buy" or "buy," no "hold" and 1 "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Lightspeed Commerce Inc is $30, above its last closing price of C$26.11. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.13 -0.14 -0.12 Beat 12.2 Mar. 31 2022 -0.13 -0.12 -0.15 Missed -22.4 Dec. 31 2021 -0.09 -0.09 -0.07 Beat 20.5 Sep. 30 2021 -0.09 -0.09 -0.08 Beat 12.5 Jun. -0.20 -0.15 -0.37 Missed -144 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 -0.24 -0.21 -0.33 Missed -57.1 Dec. 31 2020 -0.22 -0.17 -0.39 Missed -129.4 Sep. 30 2020 -0.10 -0.10 -0.20 Missed -97.2 This summary was machine generated November 1 at 13:02 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Barrick shares tumble as weaker gold production dents profit
(Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp shares hit their lowest level since March 2020 on Thursday after the world’s second-biggest gold miner reported a 30.1% drop in third-quarter profit due to weak production and higher costs.
kitco.com
Polymetal posts gold equivalent production increase in Q3, revenue down 13%
According to the company's statement, its GE output for the first nine months of 2022 declined by 2%...
