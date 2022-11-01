Read full article on original website
BoxingNews24.com
Shakur Stevenson Spotted Standing Next To Migos Rapper Takeoff Prior To Fatal Shooting
By Vince Dwriter: The hip-hop community suffered a major loss on November 1 as a member of the platinum-selling, Grammy-nominated Atlanta-based trio Migos was shot and killed outside of a bowling alley in Houston, Texas. Kirshnik Khari Ball, better known to his fans as Takeoff, was in Houston with his...
MMAWeekly.com
Daniel Cormier on Jake Paul and Anderson Silva boxing match: ‘Anderson was the better fighter’
Former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier watched the Jake Paul and Anderson Silva boxing match and gave his takeaways from the fight. Paul defeated Silva by unanimous decision and scored the biggest moment of the fight when he dropped the UFC legend in the final round. Cormier believes we saw a much improved Paul since his previous outing December 2021.
Tyson Fury loses temper with interviewer over Derek Chisora questions
Tyson Fury hit out at an interviewer on Sunday after they pushed the WBC heavyweight champion on the subject of his upcoming trilogy fight with Derek Chisora.Fury, 34, has come under criticism in recent weeks, after it was announced that the Briton will next fight compatriot Chisora, whom he has already beaten twice.Fans had clamoured for Fury to take on Anthony Joshua or Oleksandr Usyk next, but instead the “Gypsy King” will defend his title against Chisora, 38, at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 3 December.After Brian Davis, also known as True Geordie on social media, pressed Fury on...
worldboxingnews.net
Terence Crawford: PBC blocked $50m Errol Spence Jr mega-fight
According to Terence Crawford, Errol Spence Jr. got blocked from accepting his part in a $50 million undisputed welterweight mega-deal. The current WBO champion was in talks for months about fully unifying the division with Spence in the opposite corner. However, the WBC, IBF, and WBA ruler could not accept...
MMAWeekly.com
Sean O’Malley doesn’t think a bout against champion Aljamain Sterling is the biggest fight in the division
Top ranked UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley is in line for a title bout in his next outing, but he thinks there’s a bigger matchup to make in the division. O’Mally (16-1, 1 NC) rose from the 11th ranking up to the No. 1 contender slot following his UFC 276 split decision win over former champion Petr Yan. Leading up to the match, UFC president Dana White indicated that the winner would get the next title shot against champion Aljamain Sterling.
Tyson Fury banned from entering US, brother Tommy confirms
Tyson Fury is banned from entering the US, his half-brother Tommy has confirmed.Tommy Fury, 23, was prevented from travelling to the US in August for his scheduled boxing match with YouTube star Jake Paul. Speaking on The MMA Hour on Monday (31 October), the younger Fury said he is still banned from entering the country, and added that WBC heavyweight champion Tyson is also unable to travel to the US.“I don’t know [what’s happening], that’s what I pay my lawyers for and my legal team every day,” Tommy Fury said.“They’re sorting it, and I said please get this resolved...
Nate Diaz responds after Michael Bisping suggests he would lose boxing match to Jake Paul
Nate Diaz is responding after Michael Bisping suggested he would lose in a boxing match with Jake Paul. After defeating Anderson Silva this past Saturday night, Jake Paul called out Nate Diaz to meet him in the boxing ring next. Michael Bisping shared his thoughts on a Diaz vs Paul...
Fan Claims Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Fight Was ‘Rigged’, Shows ‘Photo Evidence’
A fan posted footage online which claims to prove that Jake Paul’s fight with Anderson… The post Fan Claims Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Fight Was ‘Rigged’, Shows ‘Photo Evidence’ appeared first on Outsider.
BoxingNews24.com
Terence Crawford sounds off on Errol Spence failed negotiations
By Chris Williams: Terence Crawford went on a long rant, trying to change the narrative about why he chose not to stick it out in the negotiations to fight IBF, WBA & WBC welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr for the undisputed championship. Crawford claims that a hedge fund company contacted...
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo Alvarez shows off his surgically repaired left hand
By Dan Ambrose: Canelo Alvarez showed off his surgically repaired left hand today on social media after the cast removal. The Mexican star had been fighting with the injury for a long period, and he finally decided to have the problem fixed following his victory over Gennadiy Golovkin last September.
Boxing Scene
Jake Paul To Nate Diaz: I Know You’re A Little Slow, Buddy; But We Can Make That Fight Happen
GLENDALE, Arizona – Jake Paul wasn’t the least bit surprised to learn after he defeated Anderson Silva that Nate Diaz was involved in an incident with his team earlier Saturday night at Desert Diamond Arena. Now that he has overcome Silva, however, Paul hopes he and Diaz can...
Boxing Insider
Terence Crawford: “I Believe In Myself…Errol Spence, He Can’t Say The Same”
“I’m about to give it to y’all raw and uncut,” Terence Crawford said on an Instagram live feed Tuesday night to explain his side of the recent negotiation drama between himself and team Errol Spence. According to Crawford, he reached out to Spence last May, which effectively got negotiations going between himself and Spence’s advisor Al Haymon. “Al’s a good dude, man,” Crawford admitted. “Al’s a charming guy. He’s a cool dude. I kind of like talking to him, but at the same time Spence is Al’s guy and I’m not.” Crawford went on to say that he and Haymon were “going back and forth over the numbers,” then some potential investors stepped in.
MMA Fighting
Frankie Edgar reveals reasons behind decision to retire after UFC 281: ‘I know I can’t fight forever’
Frankie Edgar knows he could keep going beyond his next fight at UFC 281, but he’s already declared that Nov. 12 will be the last time he’ll ever compete in mixed martial arts. A former UFC lightweight champion, who has also fought for gold at 145 pounds and...
BoxingNews24.com
De La Hoya sides with Crawford, trashes Haymon, blames him for Davis vs. Ryan stalling
By Brian Webber: Oscar De La Hoya blasted Al Haymon of PBC in response to Terence Crawford’s social media rant on Tuesday about his failed talks with Errol Spence Jr. De La Hoya says he’s going to speak a lot of truths about who is holding up the biggest fights from taking place.
worldboxingnews.net
Terence Crawford rats on Errol Spence Jr for having illegal firestick
Terence Crawford attempted to give his explanation for the doomed fight with Errol Spence Jr. falling apart. “Bud” even spoke live to his fans. However, as Crawford justified signing with “Black Prime” for a December 10 clash with David Avanesyan, the welterweight champion let a big cat out of the bag.
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo Alvarez doesn’t want Zurdo Ramirez says Oscar De La Hoya
By Dan Ambrose: Oscar De La Hoya says Canelo Alvarez doesn’t want to fight Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez because he’s one of those types of fighters that is avoided by the Mexican star. De La Hoya feels that Canelo’s recent comment about not wanting to fight Mexican...
MMA Fighting
Katie Taylor tells Eddie Hearn, Jake Paul to settle their beef and ‘do what’s right for boxing’ to make Amanda Serrano rematch
Katie Taylor is targeting early 2023 for her first ever fight at Croke Park in Ireland, and she would love to have the biggest fight possible for her homecoming. The undefeated boxing champion knows any opponent would draw a crowd at the massive soccer stadium. But ideally, a rematch against Amanda Serrano is the fight she wants most.
BoxingNews24.com
Bivol vs. Ramirez – 3 days to go before Saturday’s clash in Abu Dhabi!
By Adam Baskin: Dmitry Bivol and Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez have 3 days to go before they meet in their crucial battle this Saturday night in Abu Dhabi. The undefeated Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) defends his WBA light heavyweight title in one of his toughest career tests against Ramirez (44-0, 30 KOs) live on DAZN for their 1:30 p.m. ET event at the Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, UAE.
worldboxingnews.net
Ranking YouTuber Jake Paul will come at a heavy cost to the WBC
Jake Paul is on the verge of becoming the first ‘boxer’ to gain a world ranking without ever fighting a professional boxer. Paul, a YouTuber, is set to enter the World Boxing Council ratings on November 8 at the 60th annual WBC Convention. World Boxing News understands the...
BoxingNews24.com
Golovkin to fight Michael Zerafa next in Australia
By Craig Page: Michael Zerafa says IBF & WBA middleweight champion Gennadiy Golovkin has “verbally agreed” to defend against him next in Australia. For Golovkin, it makes sense for him to defend against Zerafa because it’s a winnable fight, and he’ll make good money. Golovkin had recently been ordered to defend against Erislandy Lara and Esquiva Falcao.
Comments / 2